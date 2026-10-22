In 2022, Republican Christine Drazan lost Oregon’s gubernatorial election to Tina Kotek by approximately 67,000 votes.

According to GOTV Oregon, roughly 120,000 registered Republicans didn’t cast a ballot in that election.

That’s a striking number, particularly in a closely contested statewide race.

Of course, registration doesn’t guarantee that someone will support their party’s candidate. But the figures illustrate how important turnout can be in determining election results.

Oregon’s Vote-by-Mail System

Oregon conducts its elections primarily by mail. Voters receive ballots at their registered addresses and can return them by mail or through official ballot drop sites.

Oregon law also allows voters to have another person return their completed ballots, provided the applicable legal requirements are followed.

This practice, sometimes called ballot collection or ballot harvesting, has become part of the broader political discussion about voter turnout.

The Issues at Stake

Oregon voters face important decisions in the November election, including choices about the direction of state and local government.

Among the issues drawing attention are:

State and local tax policy

Energy costs and affordability

Public education and student achievement

Public safety and law enforcement

Government accountability

Candidates offer different approaches to these challenges. Voters have an opportunity to examine those positions and decide which best reflect their priorities.

The Final Weekend: October 31–November 2

GOTV Oregon is organizing a volunteer effort during the final weekend before Election Day.

According to the organization, hundreds of Oregonians have already signed up to help with voter outreach.

Volunteers can participate in several ways, including making phone calls, sending text messages, and knocking on doors to remind registered voters about returning their ballots.

The organization is asking volunteers to consider contributing just two hours during the October 31–November 2 weekend.

Those interested in volunteering or financially supporting the organization’s activities can find more information at gotvoregon.com.

Participation Matters

Oregon’s 2022 election provides a useful reminder that election outcomes are shaped not only by political opinions but also by participation.

Whatever your political priorities, understanding the candidates, completing your ballot, and returning it on time are essential parts of the electoral process.

Personally, I’m an independent. I’ve voted for Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. The fact is, the only way to attempt to fix what is wrong with this state is put a dent in the one party rule in Oregon. Let’s make that happen.

Election Day is November 3, 2026.

Make sure your voice is counted.