PDX Real

PDX Real

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
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The turnout here in Multnomah County was around 75 percent, which means, after the cheering is over, that a quarter of the people who got a ballot opted out of democracy. Who knows why they trashed their ballots--but I suspect these were people among the "silent" part of the electorate, around long enough to know that their kinds of candidates won't get any media attention (unless it's negative), won't get any of the machine endorsements, won't get any money, and aren't radical progressives. Why bother voting when history teaches you that your candidates won't win?

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