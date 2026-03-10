PDX Real

PDX Real

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
7dEdited

Why no challenger to Tina? It's classic machine culture: get along and go along. Why not wait for term-limits to remove herself? And, as the old adage goes: if you rise against the queen you must kill her. Near miss--she's well known for getting even, which (along with $$) is the only thing that counts in the nasty business of politics.

The other thing that may have crossed various high-level Democratic minds is that the machine survives only by redistributing from the gullible to the patrons. The teachers' union "neutrality" was a reminder of that--90 percent ain't enough. It's our way or the highway.

Finally, anyone with an ounce of intelligence knows that the state's fiscal problems may be intractable. Which puts the machine in a tough position: patrons are impossible to satisfy and the tax-limit has probably been reached. Marginal robberies aren't going to fund PERS (the real gorilla among issues), and the state's economic base is thin. Has anyone started an Amazon around here lately? (Schnitzer and his pals are about as far from being entrepreneurs as you can get; B-list businesses such as Nike and Columbia are mature and have little upside growth potential.)

If you're an entrepreneur, mountains and fir trees are nice, but an IPO is even better.

Tina and her posse are like mobsters--parasites attached to whatever economic action's available for extortion. Trouble is, "You've got a nice business here" only works if there's a business in the first place.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
7d

The governorship is looking like a poisoned chalice, the fiscal chickens are getting ready to roost.

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