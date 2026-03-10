Oregon’s Prosperity Council and the Politics Around It

During Governor Tina Kotek’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, she warned that Oregon was “in danger of flipping red due to the influx of large donations from billionaires and corporate special interests looking to influence the election.”

Three years later, many of those same business leaders are now helping shape the governor’s economic agenda.

Through a new advisory group known as the Prosperity Council, Kotek has brought together some of the most powerful figures in Oregon’s business community—including real estate investors, technology executives, construction leaders, and major employers—to advise the state on how to grow its economy.

This was obviously a shrewd political move, since one of the biggest criticisms of Kotek’s first term is that Portland—and by extension, Oregon—finds itself in what many describe as an economic doom loop. If there is one thing both sides of the political aisle generally agree on (socialists aside), it is that economic prosperity is a core value shared across the political spectrum. At the very least, Kotek wanted to signal that she was willing to address the state’s troubling economic decline.

The Fundraiser

At the beginning of December 2025, one of the wealthiest Oregonians, Jordan Schnitzer—an heir to the Schnitzer Steel fortune and a major Portland real estate investor—hosted a fundraiser for Governor Kotek.

We at PDX Real don’t have a problem with Jordan Schnitzer, nor do we particularly have an issue with Oregon’s billionaires, as Portland City Councilwoman Candace Avalos does. After all, there are only a few in the state: Phil Knight (Nike), Tim Boyle (Columbia Sportswear), and Travis Boersma (Dutch Bros Coffee—although Boersma moved the company’s corporate offices out of state last summer).

Depending on who you ask, Schnitzer may or may not technically qualify as a billionaire. Most estimates place his net worth somewhere between $750 million and $1.5 billion. However, since much of his wealth is tied up in downtown Portland real estate, he has likely taken a significant financial hit as those property values have declined by as much as 70%.

We met with Schnitzer in his downtown Portland office in 2023. The view of the city from his building was immaculate. During the meeting, he pulled up a spreadsheet listing every commercial building downtown and showing vacancy levels across the district. The numbers were alarming.

Because Oregon relies heavily on property taxes tied to the value of these buildings, the conclusion seemed obvious: if downtown property values collapse, tax revenues will follow. That prediction has only become more evident in the three years since.

After our meeting, Schnitzer shifted the conversation to his real passion—art.

He gifted us several beautiful art books—ones we couldn’t afford—and later invited us to visit his private art gallery. When we arrived, he walked us into his art warehouse, which was frankly astonishing.

Schnitzer owns one of the largest private art collections in the country, with roughly 22,000 pieces that he frequently loans to museums around the world. He spoke passionately about artists he admires, particularly minority artists, and became visibly emotional while discussing some of the work in his collection.

All of that made us curious about something else: why host a fundraiser for Governor Kotek?

Kotek has been a central figure in Oregon politics for more than a decade, serving as Speaker of the Oregon House beginning in 2013 before becoming governor. Many critics argue that the state’s current economic struggles trace back to policies developed during that era.

When we asked Schnitzer about the fundraiser, he told us:

“It was wonderful to get so many people there, many of whom have previously supported Governor Kotek. Many came who may not have voted for her but wanted to hear about her plans to continue to make the state better. What I’m impressed with is her recognition that the state has to become more business-friendly, because unless we can attract businesses, we won’t have employment.”

Schnitzer also contributed $25,000 to Kotek’s upcoming re-election campaign, which actually, isn’t that large of a donation.

None of this is particularly shocking. Schnitzer is a Democrat—like many of Oregon’s ultra-wealthy—and political donations often reflect a mix of ideology and pragmatism.

But this fundraiser becomes more interesting when placed in context.

The Prosperity Council

In February of this year, the governor announced the members of the Prosperity Council, which turned out to be something of a who’s who of Oregon business and labor leadership.

The full list of council members is below:

• Renée James, Founder, Ampere Computing – Co-Chair

• Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland – Co-Chair

• David Booth, Tillamook Creamery

• Robert Camarillo, Oregon Building Trades

• Lois Cho, Cho Wines

• Andrew Colas, Colas Construction

• Alice Dale, Labor Consultant – SEIU

• Dave Drinkward, Hoffman Construction

• Diane Fraiman, Voyager Capital

• Brian Hall, NIC Industries

• Stephen Lafoon, Penderia Technology

• Richelle Luther, Columbia Sportswear

• Toby Luther, Lone Rock Resources

• Laura Naumes, Naumes, Inc.

• Brad DePuyt, Fort George Brewing

• Jordan Schnitzer, Portland philanthropist

The goals of the council are fairly boilerplate in their approach. They include:

Growing Oregon’s economy and creating jobs

Improving the state’s business climate

Modernizing workforce development

Updating economic development tools

Strengthening partnerships with the business community

The council is also expected to deliver policy recommendations to the governor by June 30, 2026, which would give Kotek an economic direction prior to election in November.

The First Crack

The collective economic kumbaya, however, lasted barely a week.

Soon after the council was announced, the governor indicated she would support Oregon SB 1507, a proposal that would disconnect Oregon from portions of the Trump administration’s federal tax cuts. The move was widely seen as a political misstep, particularly as the governor was already facing criticism over a proposed $4.3 billion transportation package that would raise taxes and fees in multiple ways. For many Oregonians, it reinforced the perception that the Democrat’s pattern of steadily increasing taxes was unlikely to change.

Jordan Schnitzer—the same businessman who had hosted a major fundraiser for Kotek only months earlier—publicly criticized the move, arguing that it contradicted the business-friendly direction suggested by the creation of the Prosperity Council.

The Political Fallout

The governor’s political support also took another hit last week when both the Oregon Education Association (OEA)—the state’s teachers’ union—and the Oregon Working Families Party withdrew their endorsements of her campaign and chose to remain neutral in the election.

Of course, neither organization is likely to remain politically neutral for long in something as significant as a gubernatorial race. The OEA is a major financial supporter of Democratic candidates and contributed nearly $400,000 to Kotek’s 2022 campaign. The Working Families Party PAC added roughly $250,000 that same year to Kotek’s campaign

The decision to withhold endorsements may simply be a political shot across the bow from some of Kotek’s traditional allies—a signal of dissatisfaction with aspects of her agenda. After all, these organizations are unlikely to throw their support behind the leading Republican candidates, Chris Dudley or Christine Drazan. The more interesting question is whether another Democrat might still enter the race.

Rumors and conversations circulate constantly in Oregon political circles. Two names frequently mentioned as potential primary challengers are Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Secretary of State Tobias Read. Neither has been particularly quiet behind the scenes about their interest in eventually becoming governor. Either could mount a serious challenge, and given Kotek’s record in her first term, a primary contest would likely be hard-fought.

Another possibility occasionally discussed is the emergence of a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate, either within the Democratic primary or as an independent. The DSA has repeatedly talked about forming a formal political party in Oregon, though it has yet to do so. With four of Portland’s twelve city councilors identifying as DSA members—and with the recent stunning victory of DSA-aligned Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City politics—some see an opening to challenge the Democratic establishment.

Still, with the filing deadline to enter the race arriving tomorrow, it seems increasingly unlikely that any of these scenarios will materialize.

Which raises a final question: if the governor’s political position is as vulnerable as some suggest, why hasn’t a serious challenger emerged?

If the filing deadline passes tomorrow without one, it will suggest something important about Oregon politics: despite the cracks forming around Kotek, the Democratic bench may not yet see a viable path to taking her on.