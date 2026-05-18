PDX Real

PDX Real

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
May 18

Insurance rates (property, car, business) will likely go up again if the city cuts the funds from police and fire services.

Also, while Wilson is looking to cut $7+ million from fire and police -- the city thought it was fine to spend $1.5 million on making a "pride plaza"

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
May 18Edited

Cutting vital public safety but plenty of money for highly paid nonessential staffers….

1) Immigrant Affairs Lead — Brenda Alvarado

2 ) Chief Equity Officer — Latricia Tillman

This is the Portland Doom Loop in a nutshell. Did Loretta Smith mention anything about these non essential positions costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars?

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