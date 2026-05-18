Friday morning at 9 am, we attended a public discussion hosted by Portland District 1 City Councilor Loretta Smith on the proposed public safety cuts in Mayor Keith Wilson’s upcoming budget. We attended after receiving a second invitation from Smith’s staff earlier in the week — whose energy and enthusiasm we genuinely appreciate each time we interact.

The meeting was held at The Nick Fish near NE 105th Avenue and Halsey Street, a mixed-use development featuring both affordable housing units and market-rate apartments. The building also houses Our Just Future, another Portland nonprofit specializing in “affordable housing.” Public filings show the organization operates with an annual budget nearing $30 million and holds more than $50 million in assets. Its offices and meeting room served as the venue for Friday’s discussion.

The Nick Fish itself is a beautiful property with impressive grounds, “perched above the award-winning Gateway Discovery Park,” according to the complex’s website. But as is often the case with Portland’s affordable housing developments, the reality surrounding the project appears somewhat less polished than the marketing copy. Reviews for the property reference many of the same issues that have become commonplace around subsidized housing complexes across the city: trespassing, vandalism, drug activity, and general disorder tied to the surrounding homelessness crisis.

The building currently holds a 3.6-star Google rating, which, by Portland affordable housing standards, may actually qualify as respectable. For comparison, The Blackburn Center — the notorious affordable housing development near 122nd and East Burnside which has had multiple murders within a few block radius in the last few years — currently sits at 3.2 stars. In Portland, a building plagued by chronic nuisance complaints, police calls, and neighborhood frustration can still apparently market itself as a civic success story so long as the landscaping and architecture looks nice and the grant funding keeps flowing.

As an aside, I continue to marvel — not positively — at how nearly every major development project in Portland now seems to exist as some form of government-backed enterprise rather than the product of genuine private investment.

The meeting was part of Smith’s recurring “Coffee with a Cop” series, a monthly event intended to bring community members and police officers together for casual discussion. Ironically, it reminded us of another Loretta we know well — Loretta Guzman of Bison Coffeehouse in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood — who hosted similar events at her business for years.

Coffee with a Cop Public Safety Budget Meeting

Loretta’s story and bravery in the aftermath of her last Coffee with a Cop in 2022 drew national media attention. Her coffee shop that year was vandalized and heavily damaged after she placed a flyer on her Instagram. In classic Portland fashion, 6 masked activists decided that a Native American small business owner hosting a public conversation with police officers constituted an act worthy of punishment.

The vandals smashed specialty windows, sprayed paint onto tabletops, floors, walls, and treasured native american art, carvings, including the Bison himself.

Despite the attack, Guzman still held the event later that same day — though she never hosted another Coffee with a Cop afterward. She later told us the custom windows alone cost roughly $38,000 to replace, add cleanup costs and additional interior repairs and having a boarded up street presense for months while custom glass was ordered. To add insult to injury, her insurance coverage was eventually dropped altogether.

And naturally, despite video footage, local and national publicity, and an attack severe enough to shut down a local business, no one was ever identified or arrested. Just another example of Portland’s familiar two-tier system of justice: one where political vandalism is often treated less like criminal behavior and more like an unpleasant form of civic expression.

Photos of Bison Coffeehouse after it was vandalized after a Coffee with a Cop meeting in October of 2022

Friday at 9am, no masked radicals showed up this time. Instead, attendees were greeted by an almost comically and charmingly impressive spread of baked goods — many apparently homemade — alongside coffee and refreshments. No doubt a classy touch from Councilor Loretta Smith and her staff who sincerely seem to take pride in hosting. At the front of the room sat Loretta Smith, Bob Cozzie, Lauren Johnson, and the commander of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct, Michael Leasure.

Chief Johnson spoke first, outlining Mayor Keith Wilson’s proposed $7.1 million cut to Portland Fire & Rescue. The reductions include roughly $1.2 million from capital funding, meaning repairs and replacement of apparatus and equipment will be delayed yet again — always a comforting prospect when discussing emergency response infrastructure.

Another $1.7 million would come from cuts to the bureau’s two-person medical response units, which are cross-trained firefighter/EMTs tasked to evaluate and treat patients without unnecessarily tying up a massive fire engine or a full-sized transport ambulance. Those units would see service hours reduced from 24 hours per day to just 12.

The largest single reduction, approximately $2.5 million, would eliminate Engine 22 in St. Johns. The station itself would remain open, but removing an engine from service inevitably means longer response times when fires or major emergencies occur. Additional cuts would target administrative and backend personnel as well.

And this is one of the more surreal aspects of Portland budgeting: city officials routinely describe reductions to emergency response capability as though they are merely unfortunate accounting exercises rather than decisions that directly affect how quickly help arrives when someone’s house is burning down.

Cozzie then addressed the proposed closure of the public-facing operations at the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct and North Precinct buildings. Officers and staff would still work from the facilities, but members of the public would no longer be able to walk in to access police services. These changes represent only a portion of the administration’s proposed $21 million in cuts to the Portland Police Bureau. Cozzie also referenced 10% reductions to “core services” and cuts approaching 50% to “priority services.”

One of the biggest casualties would be Portland’s PS3 program — Public Safety Support Specialists — which faces cuts of roughly 80%, effectively gutting the department while technically leaving the infrastructure in place in the event the city somehow discovers additional revenue in future years. PS3s are civilian public safety personnel who handle lower-priority and non-emergency work: taking reports, assisting with traffic control, helping manage accident scenes, and performing public-facing administrative tasks that free sworn officers to respond to serious calls.

Naturally, removing most of those positions means those responsibilities now fall back onto officers who are already stretched thin responding to Portland’s existing call volume. Portland’s solution to overwhelmed staffing, apparently, is to remove the support staff that helped alleviate the problem in the first place. Or perhaps the solution is to offer less police officer response in Portland altogether?

Interestingly, however, Portland Street Response — the city’s controversial and frequently politicized alternative response program — would receive no cuts whatsoever under the proposal.

Although many of the reductions target administrative or backend positions, McLennan warned that backend cuts inevitably create frontline consequences. Fewer support personnel translate into slower logistics, less operational flexibility, and ultimately longer response times — precisely the issue both police and fire officials have spent years trying to improve following Portland’s post-2020 staffing collapse.

It was around this point that Smith announced she intended to oppose the public safety cuts and was exploring alternative funding mechanisms. On Monday, Smith and District 4 Councilor Olivia Clark are expected to propose an amendment to the rest of the council aimed at redirecting funding to police and fire services.

One potential source would be the Portland Clean Energy Fund, which has increasingly become Portland’s unofficial emergency piggy bank whenever the city discovers it has overpromised spending elsewhere. Another source would be the newly formed Portland Police Accountability Commission, which via ballot measure currently receives approximately 5% of the police bureau’s overall budget — roughly a whopping $16 million annually.

Smith and Clark reportedly believe more than half of that funding could instead be redirected toward emergency response services, particularly given that the accountability commission is still in its early stages of operation. Also, the original budget was outlined as such because there was serious consideration to pay PAC board members up to $7000/month, for a job that averages about 5 hours of work per month. Instead, board members now receive a $500/month stipend.

The Portland Clean Energy Fund tax — a 1% tax on the gross retail sales of large corporations doing business in Portland, including online sales — was originally presented to voters as a program expected to generate roughly $39 million annually. Instead, it has ballooned into a massive revenue stream now bringing in more than $200 million per year from major companies such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Fred Meyer, Costco, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Yet rather than adjusting the tax structure after revenues far exceeded projections, Portland simply continues collecting more. Critics argue the city rarely acknowledges the broader economic consequences of taxing gross sales rather than profits — including businesses choosing not to expand, invest, or remain in Portland altogether.

The good news, at least for now, is that the proposed cuts would not affect the current hiring classes at either bureau. Both Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are in the process of onboarding roughly 80 new officers and firefighters respectively — an acknowledgment, whether city leaders admit it or not, that Portland’s public safety staffing crisis remains very real.

The alternative funding proposals, however, are not without political controversy. The Portland Police Accountability Commission in particular is considered a flagship project among Portland’s progressive and DSA-aligned council bloc. It is difficult to imagine councilors such as Candace Avalos — who previously served on the board that helped create the commission — supporting major reductions to its funding. The same likely applies to councilors Sameer Kanal, Mitch Green, Tiffany Koyama Lane, and Council President Jamie Dunphy. Smith and Olivia Clark will likely have a difficult fight ahead of them when the amendment comes before the broader council, after which public testimony will be allowed.

Here, Avalos, speaking about the proposal, can’t hide her overt contempt for public safety departments, especially PPB:

Several cameraman from legacy media were sent to the meeting, including Blair Best who later joined her cameraman from KGW to ask community members questions. Best later described the event as a “packed house.” Technically true, perhaps, though I would say at least half the attendees appeared to be city staffers, nonprofit representatives, and a good helping of publicly funded advocacy figures who routinely populate Portland civic meetings — the same activists and NGO representatives who have regularly testified in support of policies that much of the public increasingly views as ineffective or outright dysfunctional.

We also saw some familiar faces - people we have met over the years who show up hoping to make livability changes in their neighborhood. Angela and I quietly commented to each other on the striking contrast in the room: city employees and administrators dressed in polished professional attire with polished shoes, while many longtime neighborhood advocates and residents opposing these policies looked visibly exhausted, worn down, disheveled, and frankly battered by years of fighting the same public safety battles with little apparent progress.

Councilor Smith then opened the floor for questions, calling on attendees around the room as constituents raised concerns about the proposed cuts. After several exchanges, Angela repeatedly attempted to get Smith’s attention following another question, but was overlooked until one of Smith’s staff members finally pointed her out.

And in fairness, I may be biased, but Angela proceeded to ask what many in the room appeared to view as one of the more substantive questions of the morning. KATU’s coverage included some of Angela’s comments 1:06sec into the segment.

She explained that she has participated in police ride-alongs, spent time inside Bureau of Emergency Communications operations, spoken extensively with both police officers and firefighters, and observed Portland Street Response firsthand - sometimes being part of the story and other times reporting and receiving information.

Angela pointed out that on many mental health calls, Portland Fire is often dispatched first, followed by Street Response and then police — meaning multiple agencies and multiple layers of personnel can end up responding to the same incident. She noted that K-9 officers are frequently required for suspect-related calls, that three or more patrol vehicles often respond to a single event, and that chronic staffing shortages continue generating massive overtime costs throughout the system.

That overtime, she argued, is money many Portland residents would rather see invested directly into hiring and retaining actual personnel instead of endlessly patching holes in an overstressed system.

Combined with the growing amount of mandatory reporting, paperwork, and administrative oversight now required of officers, Angela asked a broader question that many Portlanders increasingly seem to be asking themselves:

With Portland now operating with a budget approaching double that of many similarly sized cities — while residents continue facing new taxes, fees, and rising living costs — is anyone inside city government seriously examining the system itself for redundancies, inefficiencies, overlapping services, and opportunities to streamline operations “because I can’t give you guys anymore.”

The question was largely sidestepped.

Smith quickly moved on to another attendee without directly addressing the substance of it. As Angela sat back down, four people seated directly in front of the seat she returned to - turned around almost immediately and, with visible disbelief,

“They didn’t answer your question.” (Yes we know, but appreciate you noticing.)

What became increasingly clear throughout the morning was that Portland’s budget crisis is no longer some distant accounting problem buried inside spreadsheets and committee meetings. The consequences are now arriving directly at the operational level of city government — fewer emergency responders, reduced service hours, longer response times, and shrinking public access to basic services — all while Portland residents continue paying some of the highest local tax burdens in the region.

And yet, even in a room supposedly dedicated to discussing cuts to core public safety functions, there remained a noticeable reluctance to seriously question the broader architecture of Portland’s governing and nonprofit ecosystem itself. Entire layers of administration, commissions, consultants, overlapping programs, and publicly funded advocacy structures have accumulated over the last decade, all while basic city competency has visibly deteriorated. Portland often feels like a city governed by process rather than results.

Still, to Smith’s credit, she appeared willing to publicly acknowledge what many Portland politicians have spent years avoiding: people are increasingly alarmed by the continued erosion of public safety services. Whether her proposed amendments gain traction remains to be seen. But the fact that elected officials are now openly discussing diverting money from politically protected programs in order to preserve police and fire staffing is itself a sign of how financially and politically unsustainable Portland’s current trajectory may be becoming.

The larger question is whether city leadership is prepared to confront the structural problems that created this crisis in the first place — or whether Portland will simply continue cycling through new taxes, new commissions, new nonprofits, and new “solutions” while the core functions of government continue to weaken in plain sight.

Loretta Guzman from Bison Coffeehouse, by the way, continues to be a regular everyday citizen who invests time testifying at City Council — something more Portland residents may want to consider doing. Over the last several years, she has increasingly spoken publicly on issues involving public safety, neighborhood livability, addiction, vandalism, and the overall direction of the city. She also now volunteers her time serving on a Portland police advisory board.

What makes that especially notable is that these issues have not remained abstract policy debates for her. In the fall of 2024, Guzman lost her nephew to gang violence in Portland. Loretta told us she woke to the sound of gunshots and immediately called 911 requesting an ambulance, only to initially receive a recording. Her nephew died before emergency responders reached the scene. No suspect has ever been publicly identified in her family’s murder case, or her shop’s significant politically targeted vandalism.

Combined with the vandalism and financial fallout surrounding her business in recent years, Guzman has experienced firsthand many of the same public safety and accountability failures she has spent years warning city leaders about. Today, while continuing to operate her business, she is also helping support family members traumatized in the aftermath of her nephew’s death while still remaining civically engaged herself.

Public testimony is Monday at City Hall starting at 9:30am and will close one hour before the meeting. To register in person use this link (it is already up to 130 people). If you want to appear in person an easy way is to call 311 or 503-823-4000 if your call is originating out of Portland.

Loretta is testimony number 81 tomorrow at City Hall. From 2022, following her Coffeehouse vandalism, our friend Loretta writes to us fellow warriors: