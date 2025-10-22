Photo by Mark Graves - The Oregonian

Late last month, President Trump famously declared after watching footage of protests and riots outside Portland’s ICE building that the city was a “war zone.” The reaction from state and local leaders was immediate. Everyone from Portland Mayor Keith Wilson to Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Oregon’s longest standing senator (and New York resident) Ron Wyden rushed to denounce Trump’s remarks, calling them not only inaccurate but also “dangerous.”

Soon after sources say the Trump administration began sending in agents from every three-letter federal agency imaginable—FPS, HSI, FBI, and more—to protect federal buildings around the metro area, and to, perhaps, investigate just what in the Hell was wrong with the city. The focus was the ICE facility on the South Waterfront, which had seen its share of chaos over the preceding months thanks to Trump’s immigration policy that sought to locate and deport illegal immigrants en masse.

Trump and his cabinet are known for tossing around hyperbole like confetti, and what he says often needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But if there’s one thing Democrats in Oregon—and across the country—are skilled at, it’s overreacting to anything that comes out of his administration.

Mayor Wilson immediately called a press conference attended by over half the city council, Senator Jeff Merkley, and several Multnomah County commissioners, including Chair Jessica Vega-Pederson, to denounce Trump’s plan to send in the federales.

Wilson and Kotek showed up hand in hand at a march—well over a mile away from the ICE facility—looking like a brother-sister duo who get their hair cut at the same small-town barber. Rayfield, predictably, filed a lawsuit (now 38 lawsuits against the Trump Administration and counting). Angelita Morillo took to social media to brief her Antifa buddies on how to use burner phones and dodge facial-recognition software. US Representative Maxine Dexter began interviewing random people about how they “felt” about Trump.

And even goofier Ron Wyden filmed a video where he was seen yelling at pumpkins.

Meanwhile, a few of the City Council Peacocks floated the idea of revoking ICE’s land-use permit altogether.

Before long, the whole crowd regressed to posting filtered photos of Portland’s prettiest corners, insisting the city was basically Shangri-La. “No problems here! Everything’s fine!” they proclaimed. Wyden even filmed a video in front of the ICE building in broad daylight, showing a dozen calm protestors beside windows that had long since been boarded up after months of attacks.

Enter the Night Shift

Meanwhile, the nighttime protests grew more intense as a new crowd began showing up—mostly independent journalists, whom the local media quickly branded as “conservative influencers.” Many of them ended up becoming as much a part of the story as the story itself. Whether it was because Portland had suddenly become a national spectacle or because some people wanted to prove that President Trump’s “war zone” label wasn’t entirely wrong, the volatility ramped up fast. Several of these journalists were assaulted. One even got arrested.

One thing stood out immediately: none of these journalists—or influencers, or whatever you wanted to call them—were local. We considered going down there ourselves, but decided against it. We’ve had more than enough experience dealing with unhinged leftists at protests, whether they’re technically Antifa or not. Two independent journalists - Tara Faul and Nancy Rommelman, who had been at the 2020 protests and are Portland residents (Rommelman on a part time basis) - both claimed that the new protests were rather tame, at least compared to those of five years previously. The most dangerous individuals in Portland’s riot culture are best described as anarcho-communists—which, if you think about it, is an oxymoron in itself. After all, nothing screams “anarchy” quite like the authoritarian, top-down structure of communism. Never underestimate the oxymoronic nature of the far-left political cult.

Photo by Tara Faul

Photo by Tara Faul

It is also pretty obvious that the 2025 protestors are not the same people from 2020, although there were definitely of few of those who had embedded within the group.

Defining the “War Zone”

But back to the original question—is Portland a war zone? Like any modern journalist worth his salt, I decided to consult the all-knowing oracle: ChatGPT.

The app informed me right away that, in the strictest sense, Portland is not a war zone. Technically, the term refers to a designated geographic area where combat operations are authorized and military forces are actively engaged with an enemy. Reading further, though, the answer became more nuanced. In journalistic use, it said, a war zone can also mean “any location experiencing frequent violence, bombings, or fighting—even if it’s not a battlefield.”

Interestingly, the app noted that neighborhoods in high-crime cities such as St. Louis, Chicago, or Baltimore are often colloquially referred to as “war zones.” It also cited “Portland during the 2020 protests” as an example of a city that could be metaphorically described that way. Still, it clarified that such places are “not actual war zones—just comparisons meant to convey intensity or danger.”

So, if we go by that metaphorical definition, is Portland today anything like it was five years ago? To me, the answer is a resounding no—and for several reasons.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day has said, rather accurately - though controversially, that the 2025 protests have been confined to roughly one square block of the city. That’s not to excuse the Portland Police Bureau’s lackluster response over the past few months. Residents in the area—especially those in nearby low-income housing—have endured months of noise, chaos, and intimidation from protesters. One woman rightfully even filed a lawsuit against the city she was so traumatized. The city has allowed the situation to spiral out of control, and it has no one to blame but itself. If Trump does send in the National Guard, these are the individuals who are primarily to blame.

At the end of the day, the blame falls predominantly on Mayor Wilson, whose Chamberlain-level appeasement of Portland’s more destructive protest culture has only emboldened it. Apparently, Wilson learned nothing from the many mistakes of his predecessor, Ted Wheeler.

Déjà Vu from 2020

Perhaps the 2020 riots—now more than five years in the rearview—are far enough behind us that the city has forgotten just how chaotic, insane, and violent they were. Nearly every corner of Portland was touched at some point, even as our elected “morons” tried to claim the unrest was confined to “a few square blocks” around the Justice Center.

Yes, the Justice Center was the primary target—it was literally set on fire while hundreds of people, including current DA Nathan Vasquez, were inside—but it didn’t stop there. The Apple Store downtown was smashed to bits. Businesses were looted, including a friend’s jewelry store that lost hundreds of thousands in merchandise and had to close for nearly two years. Police precincts on 47th and East Burnside, and again at 106th and Stark, were under siege for weeks. The Portland Police Association building in North Portland was lit on fire—with officers inside. Riots and window smashings spread up NE MLK and into the Hollywood District.

Then there was the infamous Red House Autonomous Zone, established by a self-proclaimed group of anarcho-communists in late 2020. A half-dozen armed militants guarded the area with loaded semi-automatic rifles while local businesses were vandalized, looted, and threatened for simply trying to operate. One woman, who owned a dental office nearby, had to close her doors because emergency vehicles couldn’t access the area. After she spoke to police, her car was vandalized and she received such vile threats she was forced to leave Portland temporarily.

Red House Autonomous Zone - Photo by Jeff Church

Business covered in graffiti outside of the Red House Autonomous Zone - Photo by Jeff Church

Business owners who dared complain about smashed windows or intimidation were immediately targeted again—with more vandalism, graffiti, assaults, and threats. One restaurant, Reo’s Ribs in the Hollywood District, owned by a Black man (and Snoop Dogg’s uncle, no less), was burned to the ground in November 2020 by an anarchist because he had the audacity to speak out against the violence. Two more suspicious fires followed over the next couple of years.

And those are just a few examples. We haven’t even mentioned the assaults—or the premeditated murder of Aaron Danielson by a man who proudly called himself “100 percent Antifa.” Or the man brutally kicked in the head while trying to protect a trans woman from a violent mob. Or the systematic toppling of statues citywide—from Abraham Lincoln to the Portland Elk.

The New Protest Dynamic

The current crowd down at the ICE protests looks different. The independent journalists—some of whom were invited to President Trump’s “Antifa Summit”—tend to lump all protesters into one group, which is simply inaccurate. Labeling everyone who disagrees with Trump’s immigration policies as “Antifa” isn’t just lazy—it’s provocative.

Yes, there are anarchist elements, but not everyone fits that mold. You can tell who’s who. The anarchists “bloc up” in all black, wear masks or gas masks, and hate being filmed. Many of these new protestors don’t fit this profile. They show their faces, carry signs, and don’t care if someone points a camera in their direction. In 2020, anyone trying to film a protest—unless they were documenting on behalf of the rioters—risked getting beaten or having their equipment destroyed.

Now, it’s often the opposite. Many of those filming have become part of the protest itself. Videos on social media show shouting matches between protesters and journalists, with the line between coverage and participation blurring fast. In some cases, the journalists themselves have crossed it—one was arrested after stealing a flag that had been set on fire, apparently for the sake of “content.”

These same journalists have recently claimed that the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is “Antifa-aligned,” running cover for a group the President has labeled a domestic terrorist organization. Are there left-leaning officers in Portland? Sure. But the idea that the police are actively helping Antifa is absurd. Ironically, during the 2020 riots, many on the far left claimed PPB was helping the Proud Boys.

Anyone who knows Portland cops knows this much: they’re not covering for anarchists. These are officers who were vilified, pelted, doxxed, and attacked for months by this same group. Whenever one arrested a rioter, DA Mike Schmidt’s office dropped the charges. Some of those same rioters later sued the city—and Portland handed out $50,000 settlements like Halloween candy.

Same Problems, Different Year

The real problem isn’t the police. It’s the city itself. Today, half of Portland’s City Council members are DSA-aligned or openly sympathetic to police abolitionist movements. Although Mayor Wilson is not the police commissioner like past Portland mayors, he still wields significant influence over PPB operations, and he’s been using it to signal solidarity with his far-left colleagues.

By the end of 2020, PPB’s unofficial stance on protests was clear: don’t show up unless someone’s bleeding. And sometimes, not even then. City Hall had made it painfully obvious that officers wouldn’t be supported if they enforced the law. Between the lawsuits, the nonstop anti-police rhetoric, and the revolving door of “catch-and-release” justice, only a few officers were willing to risk their jobs or reputations for a city that neither respected nor defended them.

So, when outside journalists claim that Portland Public Police is running cover for extremists, they’re simply misreading the situation. What they’re actually witnessing is just Portland’s signature blend of incompetence, fraud and groupthink—something the rest of us have lived with for over a decade.

And, of course, this latest circus serves as a convenient distraction. The political class—quickly losing approval over rising taxes, rampant crime, and a worsening drug and homelessness crisis—has found a new scapegoat. The media obsession with “federal fascism” keeps people from noticing that Governor Kotek’s much-hyped $4.3 billion transportation package, which was supposedly an emergency just weeks ago, still hasn’t even been signed by the governor.

Why? It’s a sleight of hand worthy of Houdini. While everyone argues about “war zones,” Portland’s economy, public safety, and infrastructure continue to crumble.

So, Is Portland a War Zone?

No. It isn’t. But it feels that way. Portlanders are exhausted. They feel besieged—not by tanks or soldiers, but by crime, taxes, a poor economy, higher cost of living addiction, and political cowardice.

In the end, whether or not the city qualifies as a “war zone” is beside the point. What matters is that Portland has become unlivable for reasons far less dramatic—and far more preventable—than war.