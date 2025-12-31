Net Zero and the Coming Oregon Energy Apocalypse
PDX Real Special Report: The real cost of Oregon's Net Zero policies.
On April 28 of this year, a major blackout occurred across the Iberian Peninsula in Western Europe. The outage affected large portions of mainland Portugal as well as peninsular Spain. For an astonishing sixteen hours, telecommunications, transportation, and emergency services were completely shut down. Within just 30 minutes of operators first detecting problems, the electrical grid went from fully functional to completely dead. As many as a dozen individuals lost their lives.
The blackout did not occur due to a weather event, as we often see in Oregon during severe storms. It was a mildly warm spring day in late April, with no excessive winds. What actually happened was that a single solar inverter plant went offline, triggering a chain reaction that shut down wind and solar plants across the region leading to the Spanish grid disconnecting from the broader European grid.
PDX Real is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In other words, Western Europe’s heavy reliance on renewable energy sources—specifically wind and solar—caused a catastrophic power shutdown. In total, between 55 and 60 million people lost power for more than half a day. The economic effects were devastating, with losses totaling nearly €3 billion.
The more the United States—and particularly the West Coast—relies on renewable energy, the more citizens will face a new reality that this country has not experienced for nearly 100 years: the loss of affordable and reliable energy. All three West Coast states have committed to Net Zero policies, which set a date by which these states will completely move away from fossil fuel energy and rely solely on renewable sources.
Net Zero advocates claim that renewable energy is cleaner, safer, cheaper, and more reliable. Absolutely none of these claims are true. In fact, it has been estimated that for Oregon to reach Net Zero by its drop-dead date of 2040, the state will need to invest around $1 trillion. Every penny of that cost will be borne by consumers, potentially driving energy prices up not by mere percentages, but exponentially—by as much as three to four times current costs, which are already too high for many Oregon residents.
We conducted a deep dive into these policies and interviewed several individuals, including experts and elected officials. We spoke with U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, a strong supporter of HB 2021, the law that brought Oregon’s Net Zero policy into existence. We also interviewed international energy expert and consultant Kathryn Porter about how Europe’s Net Zero policies are driving up prices while sacrificing reliability. Finally, we spoke with John Charles, president of the Cascade Policy Institute, who has studied Oregon’s energy policies for four decades. Below is our special report, which is 18 minutes long. I highly recommend watching the video to understand what Oregon is facing over the next decade and a half when it comes to energy.
We will be releasing the full interviews of Dexter, Porter, and Charles next week
PDX Real is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As much as the left claims our elections are fair and reliable, I highly doubt these claims. I can't help but wonder what the outcomes of our elections, and the vote on these bills, would be with paper ballots cast in person.
Whether you agree with this premise or not, it cannot be argued that Oregon has a democrat super-majority. The policies forced upon us are exactly what democrats want, and no amount of "contact your Senator" will change their minds. If enacting policies like net-zero came with the risk of not being re-elected, politicians might reconsider their position. But as it stands, democrat politicians can stay in office as long as they want with no repercusions. Why wouldn't they band together with the other democrat super-majority states like Washington and California? To quote George Carlin, "It's a big club, and you ain't in it."
If we can't get some balance into Oregon politics, these policies, and many other destructive approaches to running our state, will continue. There is no reasoning with the majority of the left. We either find a way to elect politicians that will fight this and embrace common sense energy policies, or we brace ourselves for more of the same.
I'm getting by outside LaPine with solar and propane, using RV appliances. Haven't had to fire up the generator yet this winter.
This madness on the horizon is yet another reason I'm trying to get the Idaho border moved to the Cascades. Between stupid policies like NetZero, and the PERS reckoning, Oregon will be unaffordable.