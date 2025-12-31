On April 28 of this year, a major blackout occurred across the Iberian Peninsula in Western Europe. The outage affected large portions of mainland Portugal as well as peninsular Spain. For an astonishing sixteen hours, telecommunications, transportation, and emergency services were completely shut down. Within just 30 minutes of operators first detecting problems, the electrical grid went from fully functional to completely dead. As many as a dozen individuals lost their lives.

The blackout did not occur due to a weather event, as we often see in Oregon during severe storms. It was a mildly warm spring day in late April, with no excessive winds. What actually happened was that a single solar inverter plant went offline, triggering a chain reaction that shut down wind and solar plants across the region leading to the Spanish grid disconnecting from the broader European grid.

In other words, Western Europe’s heavy reliance on renewable energy sources—specifically wind and solar—caused a catastrophic power shutdown. In total, between 55 and 60 million people lost power for more than half a day. The economic effects were devastating, with losses totaling nearly €3 billion.

The more the United States—and particularly the West Coast—relies on renewable energy, the more citizens will face a new reality that this country has not experienced for nearly 100 years: the loss of affordable and reliable energy. All three West Coast states have committed to Net Zero policies, which set a date by which these states will completely move away from fossil fuel energy and rely solely on renewable sources.

Net Zero advocates claim that renewable energy is cleaner, safer, cheaper, and more reliable. Absolutely none of these claims are true. In fact, it has been estimated that for Oregon to reach Net Zero by its drop-dead date of 2040, the state will need to invest around $1 trillion. Every penny of that cost will be borne by consumers, potentially driving energy prices up not by mere percentages, but exponentially—by as much as three to four times current costs, which are already too high for many Oregon residents.

We conducted a deep dive into these policies and interviewed several individuals, including experts and elected officials. We spoke with U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, a strong supporter of HB 2021, the law that brought Oregon’s Net Zero policy into existence. We also interviewed international energy expert and consultant Kathryn Porter about how Europe’s Net Zero policies are driving up prices while sacrificing reliability. Finally, we spoke with John Charles, president of the Cascade Policy Institute, who has studied Oregon’s energy policies for four decades. Below is our special report, which is 18 minutes long. I highly recommend watching the video to understand what Oregon is facing over the next decade and a half when it comes to energy.

We will be releasing the full interviews of Dexter, Porter, and Charles next week