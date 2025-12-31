PDX Real

Enjoy Bend Life
Jan 1

As much as the left claims our elections are fair and reliable, I highly doubt these claims. I can't help but wonder what the outcomes of our elections, and the vote on these bills, would be with paper ballots cast in person.

Whether you agree with this premise or not, it cannot be argued that Oregon has a democrat super-majority. The policies forced upon us are exactly what democrats want, and no amount of "contact your Senator" will change their minds. If enacting policies like net-zero came with the risk of not being re-elected, politicians might reconsider their position. But as it stands, democrat politicians can stay in office as long as they want with no repercusions. Why wouldn't they band together with the other democrat super-majority states like Washington and California? To quote George Carlin, "It's a big club, and you ain't in it."

If we can't get some balance into Oregon politics, these policies, and many other destructive approaches to running our state, will continue. There is no reasoning with the majority of the left. We either find a way to elect politicians that will fight this and embrace common sense energy policies, or we brace ourselves for more of the same.

John Wygertz
Dec 31

I'm getting by outside LaPine with solar and propane, using RV appliances. Haven't had to fire up the generator yet this winter.

This madness on the horizon is yet another reason I'm trying to get the Idaho border moved to the Cascades. Between stupid policies like NetZero, and the PERS reckoning, Oregon will be unaffordable.

