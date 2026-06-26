You call 911 and wait.

Businesses report repeated thefts with little follow-up.

Neighborhood officers who once walked beats, built relationships, and worked to prevent crime have largely disappeared—replaced by a system stretched so thin that officers spend nearly all of their time simply answering emergency calls.

Now, an independent report commissioned by the City of Portland says the same thing.

Just days before the final efforts of the Enhanced Community Safety Initiative plan to submit enough signatures to qualify for November’s ballot, the city released a comprehensive analysis concluding that Portland’s police bureau lacks the staffing necessary to meet current public safety demands.

The findings are striking.

According to the report, emergency response times for the city’s highest-priority calls have increased from approximately seven to eight minutes to roughly twenty minutes.

Investigative units have become so understaffed that many crimes—including domestic violence, fraud, property crime, and child abuse—often receive little or no follow-up.

Perhaps most alarming, the report states that roughly 80 percent of child abuse tips receive no assigned investigator because of staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, patrol officers spend so much of their shifts responding to 911 calls that they have little time left for the kind of proactive policing many communities once expected: neighborhood patrols, business outreach, crime prevention, and relationship-building with residents.

The bureau has also become increasingly dependent on overtime simply to maintain basic operations.

The Cost of Rebuilding

The report doesn’t simply identify the problem—it also outlines what solving it would require.

According to the city’s analysis, recruiting, training, and equipping a single police officer through probation costs approximately $345,000.

The report also estimates approximately $338 million in future capital needs and projects more than $37 million in additional annual operating costs under the city’s staffing growth scenario.

Those numbers illustrate just how significant Portland’s staffing deficit has become after years of declining officer levels.

A Ballot Measure Arrives at the Same Time

The timing of the report is noteworthy.

Supporters of the Enhanced Community Safety Initiative say they will submit more than the 41,000 valid signatures required to place the measure before voters this November.

According to the initiative’s supporters, the proposal would dedicate approximately $50 million annually toward rebuilding police staffing without creating new taxes. The initiative establishes a goal of reaching 2.0 sworn officers per 1,000 residents.

Supporters argue that Portland currently sits at roughly 1.2 officers per 1,000 residents—well below the staffing levels found in many major American cities.

Chief petitioner Juanita Swartwood said the city’s own report demonstrates why the initiative is needed.

“The only solution to Portland’s crisis in emergency police response times is for voters to approve the Enhanced Community Safety Initiative in November. This report proves it. Police staffing at half the national average puts lives, property, and public safety at risk every single day. Portlanders deserve faster emergency response, more investigations, and officers who have time to prevent crime instead of simply reacting to it.”

Whether voters ultimately agree with that conclusion remains to be seen.

But one thing is becoming increasingly difficult to dispute.

The City of Portland’s own independent analysis concludes that the bureau does not currently have enough officers to provide the level of service residents expect. Longer response times, fewer investigations, and diminished proactive policing are no longer simply anecdotal complaints—they are findings documented in the city’s own report.

The question now moves from City Hall to Portland voters.

If you are a Portland voter, we encourage you to find a signing location this week and help get the Enhanced Community Safety Initiative qualified for the November ballot.

Visit SaferPortland.com for a signing location or to print, sign and return a single petition sheet.

Portlanders deserve the chance to vote.