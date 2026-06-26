PDX Real

PDX Real

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Robbie's avatar
Robbie
4d

At some point we need to understand the futility of the “progressive” movement. The few I know live in a perpetual bubble of privilege.

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Stephanie A's avatar
Stephanie A
4d

People think the Progressives are simply don't understand reality so they do ill advised things. In reality they are fully aware that defunding the police is going to result in crime and misery. They WANT that to happen. Why? Because they hate our society so much they want to tear it down completely in the cult-like belief that the End of History will occur. Then the Wonderful Communist Utopia will magically spring into being. Then everyone will be nice and share everything.

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