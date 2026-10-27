Over the last several years, politicians from office in the state have repeatedly assured Oregonians that their elections are safe, secure, and protected from outside interference, but in a potentially serious security breach, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reportedly exposed an internal election-testing website to the public internet just 10 days before the November 3rd election.



According to reporting by Yamhill County News and The Oregonian, an internal election-testing website operated by the Secretary of State’s office was accessible to the public internet, displaying simulated election results that were never intended for public consumption.

The website displayed statewide turnout figures, county-by-county election results, and ballot totals resembling the information voters would normally see on election night. Here it is below:

The Secretary of State’s office maintains that the figures were testing data, not actual votes.

That distinction is important, but it doesn’t resolve the underlying questions about how an internal election-related website became publicly accessible in the first place.

And there’s another part of this story that deserves attention.

Six years ago in November of 2020, Oregon’s own elections director, Steve Trout, warned state officials about serious problems with aging election technology, inadequate security investments, and deficiencies in the state’s election infrastructure.

He was subsequently fired from his position…via text message.

Were his warnings ever addressed? And could any of those historical deficiencies have relevance to the latest incident? Those are questions Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read should be prepared to answer - immediately.

What Happened Exactly?

On Friday, October 23, a staging website associated with Oregon’s election-results reporting infrastructure was discovered to be publicly accessible. Former Oregon state representative Julie Parrish reportedly identified the exposure, while Yamhill County News documented the website’s contents and notified election officials. Within minutes of publishing her piece on their news website, the journalist, Rebecca Wallis, was contacted by the Secretary of State’s Deputy Chief of Staff of Communications, Tess Seger.

Seger’s main concern: that Wallis identify the “whistleblower” who handed Wallis the story.

The website displayed simulated results from what is known as Logic and Accuracy testing, a procedure election officials use to verify that ballot-counting equipment accurately records predetermined test votes.

One reported snapshot showed 59,331 ballots counted and 2.39% statewide turnout. Yamhill County News documented a later snapshot showing 64,453 simulated ballots counted. These figures were not actual votes cast by Oregonians. According to The Oregonian, a system update caused the staging website to become accessible outside its protective firewall, allowing public search engines to discover information apparently intended for internal election testing. The state subsequently took the website offline.

But this raises an obvious question:

How does an election-related website become publicly accessible because of a system update without the responsible agency apparently detecting the exposure before outsiders discovered it?

And how long had the vulnerability existed?

Oregon’s Promise: Ballot-Counting Machines Are Never Connected to the Internet

For years, Oregon election officials have emphasized one particular safeguard when assuring voters that the state’s elections are secure. The Secretary of State’s official election-security materials state that voting equipment is never connected to the internet and that the tabulation system has no connected routers.

Back in July, in one of his statements about the Trump Administration’s supposed meddling in local elections, Read said the following:

“Oregon’s vote-by-mail elections are secure, fair, and accurate, run by dedicated public servants who follow the law and answer directly to the communities they live in. Accountability and transparency are built into every step of our election process: from unique barcodes on each ballot envelope, to publicly certified vote counting machines that are never connected to the internet, to un-hackable paper ballots that are preserved and audited.”

It’s important to understand what this actually means. A publicly accessible election-results staging website is not the same thing as internet-connected ballot-counting equipment.

Oregon’s county election offices use ballot-tabulation systems that officials say are isolated from external networks. Results can subsequently be transferred to separate reporting infrastructure for publication. The discovery of an exposed staging website does not establish that Oregon’s ballot-counting machines were connected to the internet, compromised, or manipulated. But that’s not the end of the story.

The staging website was part of the broader election-reporting infrastructure, and the reported failure of its access controls raises legitimate questions about how those systems are managed.

The public deserves to know whether the staging environment was completely isolated from production election systems, whether any unauthorized access occurred, and what safeguards prevented a similar exposure elsewhere.

Was This Website Publicly Accessible for Years?

Another issue deserving examination is the claim that the staging website, or pages associated with it, had been indexed by Google for approximately a decade.

If confirmed, that would raise questions about whether this was a temporary exposure caused by a recent update or evidence of a much longer-standing configuration problem.

However, search-engine indexing alone does not establish that sensitive election information was publicly available throughout that period. Determining the significance of that claim requires reviewing archived records, server configurations, and access logs.

The Secretary of State’s office should clarify when the staging environment first became publicly accessible, whether any older versions were exposed, and what historical records exist documenting its security configuration.

Why Logic and Accuracy Testing Matters

Logic and Accuracy testing is a standard, legally required, safeguard in Oregon elections. Before an election, officials process predetermined test ballots through voting equipment and compare the machine-generated totals with the expected results. The purpose is to ensure that equipment correctly records votes across different candidates, contests, and ballot conditions.

Oregon law, specifically ORS 254.235, establishes requirements for this testing, including public certification procedures. These tests are not evidence of election fraud. They’re part of the process intended to prevent counting errors. The concern in this case isn’t that simulated election results existed.

It’s that a website apparently intended for internal use was accessible to the public, and the state must explain why.

That distinction matters because election security involves more than protecting the machines that count ballots. It also involves securing the infrastructure used to test, administer, transmit, and report election information.

Oregon Was Warned About Election Technology Problems Six Years Ago

Perhaps the most revealing historical context comes from a November 9, 2020, Oregon Public Broadcasting investigation involving former Oregon Elections Director Steve Trout. Trout wasn’t an outside activist questioning election integrity. He was the official responsible for overseeing Oregon’s elections, and he had some serious concerns, which he voiced to then out-going Secretary of State, Bev Clarno.

In a memorandum sent to incoming Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and her opponent, state Sen. Kim Thatcher, Trout identified 12 requested technology improvements that had not been funded, including security upgrades, replacement of aging systems, and repairs to dozens of software bugs.

Among his concerns:

Some state election systems were still operating on Windows Server 2008, software for which Microsoft had ended all support in January 2020.

Oregon’s public-facing election websites depended on a single power supply and internet connection, without adequate redundancy.

Security upgrades and replacement of aging election-related systems had gone unfunded.

Dozens of software bugs remained in state election systems.

The Elections Division had experienced resource shortages and leadership instability.

Trout also complained that lawmakers had not authorized officials to spend nearly $12 million made available through federal CARES Act funding. His assessment of the agency’s technology and resources was particularly revealing. He wrote that he could not succeed under the existing conditions and doubted anyone else could, either.

These weren’t the warnings of someone unfamiliar with Oregon elections. They came from the state’s top elections administrator.

And Then Trout Was Out of a Job

Within days of circulating his memorandum, Trout was removed from his position. Trout maintained that then-Secretary of State Bev Clarno had fired him by text message. Clarno’s office offered a different account, saying Trout had notified the agency he intended to leave and that his departure was accelerated to ensure a smooth transition.

Trout disputed that characterization, saying he had intended to remain through December 15 to help complete election certification duties. The dispute over his departure was particularly noteworthy because it occurred immediately after the 2020 presidential election, while election certification work was still underway.

“I would not abandon my staff or the counties before the election is over, especially since I was the only one at the SOS office with a security clearance that could be notified of any election attacks during this certification process,” Trout wrote in an email. “There is no resignation letter because I didn’t resign. I was laid off via text message late Thursday.”

It was also not Trout’s first departure from the agency. He had previously been removed as elections director under Secretary of State Kate Brown in 2013, before returning to the position under Dennis Richardson. Whatever the circumstances of his departure, his warnings about election technology were documented, and they deserve renewed attention.

Six Years Later, Were the Problems Fixed?

Consider the following timeline:

In 2020, Oregon’s elections director warned that the state was operating aging election systems, that security upgrades had gone unfunded, and that public-facing election websites lacked adequate infrastructure redundancy. In October 2026, an election-results staging website reportedly became publicly accessible following a system update.

Were Trout’s warnings addressed? Were the requested security upgrades funded and completed? And did any of the vulnerabilities he identified remain unresolved?

Six years is a substantial period in information technology, and systems may have been replaced or upgraded during that time. But that is precisely why the Secretary of State’s office should provide a documented accounting of what changed and what safeguards they’ve added, if any.

Which of Trout’s 12 proposed improvements were implemented?

What independent security assessments were conducted afterward?

And what measures now protect the state’s election-reporting infrastructure?

This is all particularly concerning since one day after Oregon’s data breach, it was reported that Claude an Anthropic AI agent had, on its own, searched Georgia election data.

These questions extend beyond the current administration. Oregon has had several secretaries of state since Trout issued his warnings, and responsibility for maintaining election infrastructure spans multiple administrations and legislative budget cycles. The historical record provides a reason to examine whether known technology risks were systematically addressed, rather than assuming either that they were fixed or that they remain.

The important question is whether Oregon’s election infrastructure has received the attention, funding, and oversight necessary to protect it.

And that brings us back to Tobias Read.

Seven Questions Tobias Read Should Answer

Secretary of State Tobias Read has repeatedly emphasized the integrity and security of Oregon’s elections. Here he is, repeating his mantra of “Oregon’s elections are safe, accurate, and fair.”

Now his office has an opportunity to demonstrate the transparency and accountability it regularly promises.

Here are seven questions that deserve specific, documented answers:

1. How did this happen?

What system update or configuration change caused the internal staging website to become publicly accessible, and who authorized it?

2. How long was the website exposed?

Was this limited to a short period in October 2026, or had portions of the staging environment been publicly accessible for years?

3. What systems were connected?

Was the staging website completely isolated from production election-reporting systems, county tabulation equipment, voter registration databases, and other sensitive election infrastructure?

4. Was unauthorized access detected?

Have access logs been preserved and examined to determine whether anyone attempted to retrieve, alter, or exploit information on the website?

5. What security controls failed?

Were firewall rules, access restrictions, monitoring systems, or deployment procedures responsible for allowing the exposure?

6. Will there be an independent review?

Has the state commissioned an independent cybersecurity assessment, and will the findings be made available to the public before the election?

7. What happened to Steve Trout’s warnings from 2020?

Can Read’s office produce a documented record showing which of the 12 technology improvements identified by Trout were completed, which remain outstanding, and why?

These are reasonable questions for any government agency responsible for administering elections. They become particularly important when the incident occurs less than two weeks before voters finish casting their ballots.

As the Trump Administration is ready to send election monitors ahead of the November 3rd election (naming Multnomah County specifically), Read will have some explaining to do. In many states, this data breach might be enough for the Secretary of State fired. Then Read could say goodbye to his future political aspirations, including the governorship.

Yet, through all of this, Read has remained quiet. Perhaps he thought that the Oregonian article, which of course, downplayed the significance of the breach, and even quoted a PSU professor who said the mistake that caused the site to become discoverable was “unfortunate” because it could feed false claims around election integrity.

False claims? Really?

Tobias Read’s Accountability Test

As Oregon approaches another major election, the Secretary of State’s office faces an important test of its own. Not a Logic and Accuracy test involving simulated ballots, but a test of transparency.

Read has made election integrity and public confidence central themes during his time at the SoS. This incident provides an opportunity to show voters how those commitments operate when something goes wrong. If the exposure was limited to harmless testing information on a fully isolated staging website, the state should be able to document that conclusion.

If the review identifies broader weaknesses, or even incompetence, then those issues should be immediately disclosed and corrected. And if the security deficiencies identified by Oregon’s former elections director six years ago have been addressed, the state should be able to demonstrate that as well. The relevant question isn’t whether election officials can repeat that the system is secure.

It’s whether they can demonstrate that security with evidence.

And the burden of providing that evidence belongs to the government agency responsible for maintaining the system.

With November 3 approaching, the public shouldn’t have to wait until after the election for a clear explanation.

Election integrity requires verifiable safeguards, transparency, and accountability. Not simply assurances.