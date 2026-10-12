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PDX Real

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Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
Oct 12Edited

The real problem is that there is no independent agency that is auditing state expenditures. Nick Shirley has shown us that the corruption goes from top to bottom. How could the governor not know about these people stealing our tax money? There are people that know where the money is going, but they are afraid to speak out. Or else they are getting kickbacks and don’t want to speak out. We’ve been trying to get a stoplight in front of VENETA elementary school for over 20 years. The city manager and city council ignore us. But they have no problem getting money for a million dollar sports field. And they have no problem getting money for a senior center which is later turned into a homeless center. Yet somehow they can’t find the money to put a stoplight in front of our elementary school. Since only one political party controls Oregon, we are basically screwed. Without competing political parties there is no incentive for these folks to uncover corruption.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 13

Portland is an epicenter of nonprofit grift and fraud…it’s spreading like an aggressive cancer.

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