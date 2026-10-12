Oregon’s affordable housing industry is awash in billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies, federal tax credits, private investment, and complicated financial arrangements that most Oregonians know very little about.

And now the person overseeing much of that system is facing serious questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), is facing a preliminary ethics review after failing to adequately disclose her husband’s employment with JH Brawner, a consulting firm involved in affordable housing projects that have received or sought tens of millions of dollars in financing through her agency. Bell amended three years of financial disclosures only after reporters began asking questions.

Whether Bell violated Oregon ethics laws remains to be determined. But the circumstances raise an obvious question: How can the public have confidence in the integrity of a system distributing enormous amounts of public money when the people overseeing it fail to fully disclose their own potential financial conflicts?

Obviously, this is a big story in of itself; however, there’s even a much bigger story here.

Following the Money

Over five years, OHCS has distributed more than $1.4 billion in state housing subsidies. That figure doesn’t include the enormous value of federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) allocated through the agency. Most Oregonians have probably never heard of LIHTC, despite its central role in financing affordable housing developments.

Here’s how it works.

The federal government provides tax credits for qualifying affordable housing projects. State agencies such as OHCS allocate those credits to developers, who typically sell them to banks and other private investors in exchange for capital to build their projects. Investors receive federal tax benefits over a ten-year period. Developers receive financing. And the government subsidizes housing construction without directly paying the entire cost.

On paper, the arrangement sounds reasonable. In practice, it creates an extraordinarily complicated financial ecosystem involving government agencies, nonprofit and for-profit developers, consultants, banks, investors, attorneys, and property management companies. Every layer can involve additional fees, administrative costs, and financial incentives. And every dollar absorbed by unnecessary costs or excessive fees is a dollar that isn’t available for housing construction, maintenance, or other services.

Who Benefits From This System?

Consider the relationships between OHCS, developers such as Community Development Partners (CDP), and consulting firms such as JH Brawner. These are precisely the kinds of relationships that deserve scrutiny when public officials or their family members have financial connections to businesses involved in publicly subsidized projects.

The fact that a consulting firm works on a project receiving OHCS financing does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing. Also, a family employment relationship doesn’t automatically mean an official improperly influenced a funding decision, but these relationships create legitimate questions about disclosure, influence, and whether sufficient safeguards exist to protect taxpayers. The fact that Andrea Bell appears to have intentionally failed to disclose the relationship is the problem.

This leads us to several questions: Who decides which projects receive funding? How are developers selected? What consulting and development fees are paid? How much of the total financing actually goes toward constructing housing? And what safeguards prevent politically connected insiders from gaining an advantage?

These aren’t unreasonable questions, they’re fundamental questions of public accountability.

Milepost 5: A Case Study in Public Subsidies

Consider Milepost 5, a former artists’ community in Southeast Portland acquired in 2018 by affordable housing developer Community Development Partners (CDP). The property has been the subject of serious complaints about deteriorating living conditions, neglected maintenance, and the decline of the artists’ community that once defined it. Yet despite these problems, CDP has continued to seek and receive additional public financial assistance.

Nearly two years ago, PDX Real investigated the property, as it had descended into deplorable conditions (as affordable housing projects often do) despite millions in public subsidies and tax-credit financing.

Our investigation revealed that the investment entity, CDP (Community Development Partners), a private California corporation that develops many of the affordable housing projects in the Portland-Metro area, was actually a subsidiary of Aegon Group, an international hedge fun worth north of $300 billion.

Although OHCS awarded CDP $3.325 million for upgrades and repairs at Milepost 5, serious maintenance problems persisted, along with drug dealing squatters, and repeated complaints from tenants detailing everything from a horrible cockroach infestation to non-working kitchens and bathrooms. In fact, the conditions in the building got so bad, that Homeland Security Investigations conducted a raid at the property in which they arrested multiple drug dealers who had taken up residence in the building. According to a neighbor, drugs were being dealt right out of the first store windows of multiple apartments, as if one was ordering one’s morning Starbucks.

Besides the 2023 funds, OHCS followed those with another $2 million in 2025. Those figures represent more than $5.3 million in additional state assistance associated with a single property. Preservation funding is intended to protect existing affordable housing, including properties facing major repairs or financial instability. But when a developer repeatedly requires additional public assistance, shouldn’t taxpayers be asking why, especially when issues at the properties persist?

And Milepost 5 raises another particularly interesting financial question.

According to to a whistleblower who lived close to Milepost 5 (I’ll call him Dan), City of Portland records identify approximately $350,000 in seismic repair work at the property that was needed at the property. CDP has claimed that the upgrades actually ate up much of the original funding (the $3.325 million), and the company claimed that they had insufficient funding to address many of the property’s other problems.

After contacting multiple people within CDP, OHCS, and local politicians, we were unable to obtain a satisfactory accounting of exactly how the $3.325 million was spent. After one phone conversation and a couple of emails with a representative at CDP, the company stopped answering follow up questions that attempted to get more detailed accounting of the funds spent. Everyone involved just wanted the questions about the funds to go away.

While OHCS did publicly admonish CDP for its failures at Milepost 5 at a meeting, two weeks later, the agency approved $43.6 million to CDP for the Julia West affordable housing project.

The case of Milepost 5 and CDP illustrates a larger problem with the affordable housing financing system. When publicly subsidized properties deteriorate and require additional funding, who bears responsibility? The developer and property manager, or the taxpayers who are repeatedly asked to finance the repairs?

Building housing is important, but so is ensuring that public assistance doesn’t eliminate the financial consequences of poor management.

US Senator Jeff Merkley Tries to Shut Down the Inquiry

In an even more troubling turn of events, Dan was threatened with arrest after U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s office allegedly identified him as a man who had been behaving threateningly outside the senator’s office. There was just one problem: Dan was out of town on a fishing trip at the time, and the man in question bore no resemblance to Dan. Nevertheless, the accusation reportedly led to an attempt to have Dan arrested. Even after the case of mistaken identity was established, neither Merkley nor his office offered Dan an apology.

A previous meeting between Dan and Merkley’s office was rescinded after State Director Stacey Jochimsen in Merkley’s office sent an email that ended: “This is all the information we have and are able to provide on this topic. In light of that, and given your recent escalating communications with the office, I am canceling our in-person meeting. At this point, I do not believe such a meeting would be productive. This will be my last response on this issue”

I emailed the Senator’s office last week regarding Dan’s treatment and have yet to receive a response, but I believe that Senator Merkley needs to answer to this egregious behavior. I’ve known Dan for awhile. He asks questions and expects answers from government leadership. I’ve read over many of his emails. The messages are always respectful. He’s just asking questions government officials and private affordable housing agencies and corporations don’t want to answer.

Oregon Needs More Than an Ethics Review

Oregon continues to face an enormous housing affordability crisis. Despite years of mounting public investment, housing remains out of reach for many of our poorest residents. The state has made affordable housing development a major public priority, yet the financing arrangements behind those projects remain largely invisible to the average taxpayer.

An ethics review into Bell’s disclosures is necessary, but it shouldn’t be the end of the investigation. Oregonians deserve a transparent accounting of where these billions of dollars are going, who receives them, what fees and profits are generated along the way, and how much housing is actually being delivered for the public investment – especially considering that many of these projects fall into considerable disrepair and become dangerous for those living in them for a myriad of reasons.

We should also know whether the agencies distributing this money have meaningful protections against conflicts of interest—and whether those protections are consistently enforced. Anyone who is flaunting the rules, such as Andrea Bell, should be immediately removed from their positions. When billions of dollars flow through a relatively small network of government agencies, developers, consultants, and financial institutions, public scrutiny should increase, not diminish. Anything less than transparency can only be suspected as widespread corruption and potential money laundering.

The question isn’t simply whether Oregon is spending enough money on affordable housing. It’s whether Oregonians are getting enough housing for the money they’ve already spent—and who is benefiting along the way. Because the system doesn't seem to serve the people who are unfortunate enough to have to live in places like Milepost 5 or any of the other dozens of affordable housing projects in this city that are constantly falling into disrepair. It seems to mostly serve out of state corporations and huge international hedge funds.

The state (i.e. Gov. Kotek) and local government tell us that affordable housing should be about providing safe, stable homes for the people who really need them - not for moving enormous sums of public money through an increasingly complicated financial industrial complex, one that appears to be rife with corruption.

More information on the Milepost 5 property is below. CDP also received a $5.61 million loan on the property as part of the original funding. CDP in recent years has asked OHCS to bail them out of the loan. CDP has also received bailed out funds for unpaid rents.

Below is a list of affordable properties in Portland and the amounts they requested in 2025 from OHCS for maintenance upkeep. MIlepost 5 requested and received $2 million.