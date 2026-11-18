Anyone who has been involved in Oregon economic politics over the last couple of decades, even peripherally, has heard that Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), is a economic disaster waiting to happen.

Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is the state-administered pension and retirement program that provides benefits to public employees, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other government workers. But ask economists familiar with Oregon’s finances, and many will tell you that PERS represents one of the greatest long-term threats to the state’s financial stability.

Let’s forget, for a moment, the billions Oregon spends on its sunk cost fallacy of its homelessness and addiction crises, or the seemingly endless financial problems plaguing the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). PERS may be the biggest fiscal time bomb of them all — a looming financial crisis that threatens to send the state into an economic death spiral.

And now, the consequences are becoming painfully clear at Portland Public Schools, a district already struggling with declining enrollment, mounting expenses, and a staggering budget deficit.

As pension obligations consume an increasing share of education funding, Portland students, teachers, and families are facing the very real possibility of school closures, layoffs, and fewer resources in the classroom.

The state’s largest school district is staring down a staggering $65 million budget deficit for the 2027–28 school year. District officials have warned that as many as 450 full-time positions could be eliminated, and Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong, just last week, recommended closing 10 neighborhood elementary schools over the next two years in order to deal with the crisis.

The district initially considered closing as many as 14 schools, but following weeks of public outrage, protests, and pressure from parents, Armstrong scaled back the proposal. Yet here’s the disturbing reality: Even after closing 10 schools, PPS acknowledges it will still face a massive budget deficit.

Why? Because closing schools doesn’t eliminate the enormous financial obligations that Oregon’s government has accumulated through its public employee retirement system, and those obligations are increasingly competing with the money needed to educate today’s students in Oregon’s largest city.

Oregon’s $24 Billion Pension Problem

Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System is one of the state’s largest long-term financial challenges. According to Oregon PERS, the retirement system carried approximately $24.8 billion in unfunded actuarial liabilities at the end of 2024, including employer side accounts. Without those accounts, the unfunded liability stood at approximately $29.2 billion.

At that time, the system was just 73% funded, or 77% when employer side accounts were included. This isn’t a program that has literally run out of money. It is a retirement system that has promised substantially more in future benefits than its current assets are projected to cover. And somebody has to make up the difference.

That somebody is Oregon’s public employers, including school districts, which ultimately depend heavily on taxpayer funding. As pension obligations increase, school districts must devote larger portions of their budgets to retirement contributions rather than classroom instruction, educational programs, and current staffing.

Consider what is happening at Portland Public Schools. District officials attribute approximately two-thirds of their projected $65 million shortfall to sharply rising pension costs. That’s roughly $43 million. In other words, a substantial portion of the district’s financial crisis is being driven by the rising cost of retirement obligations.

And these costs are not going away. Even if the $65 million deficit is figured out, considering the fact that PPS has struggled with declining performance, crumbling schools, and even decreasing enrollment (over 15% since 2019), there is a real possibility that in two years, larger budget deficits will force more layoffs and school closures.

How Did Oregon’s Pension System Get Into This Mess?

The financial problems confronting PERS did not emerge overnight. They developed over decades through a combination of expensive retirement promises, investment performance, funding decisions, and assumptions about future returns.

Oregon’s older Tier 1 pension system, covering employees hired before 1996, offered benefits and investment-related guarantees that are significantly more expensive than those available to newer employees. I think we have seen the staggering numbers. For example, former Oregon football head coach, Mike Bellotti, who retired in 2009 and who fell in the Tier 1 pension system, receives a staggering $654,595 per year in retirement.

And he’s not even the highest paid. Johnny Delashaw, who was an OHSU neurosurgeon who infamously ran into a scandal that cost him his medical license in 2017 after the Seattle Times published their Quality of Care series examining serious concerns about Delashaw and the Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, where he was chairman of neurosurgery. Delashaw’s retirement is even more outrageous, at slightly north of $800k per year.

Although lawmakers have enacted reforms for subsequent generations of public employees, many of the earlier obligations remain legally protected. Those commitments must be funded regardless of whether pension investments perform as expected.

And that brings us to another major contributor to Oregon’s pension crisis: investment performance.

Nearly $8 Billion in Investment Shortfalls in Just Two Years

Oregon’s pension system depends heavily on investment earnings to meet its retirement obligations. The Oregon Investment Council oversees the investment of PERS assets, with investment management carried out by the Oregon State Treasury. The system’s long-term investment return assumption has been 6.9% annually.

That assumption is important because pension contributions and projected liabilities are calculated partly on the expectation that invested assets will generate substantial future earnings.

When investment returns fall short, the consequences can be enormous. According to Oregon PERS’s own employer contribution analysis, the pension fund fell nearly $8 billion short of expected investment earnings during 2022 and 2023 combined.

In 2022, the fund lost 2.01%. In 2023, it earned 5.98%, still below its assumed 6.9% return. PERS explicitly acknowledged that those investment shortfalls reduced the system’s funding ratio and increased its unfunded actuarial liability.

Let’s consider this: In just two years, Oregon’s pension investments generated nearly $8 billion less than actuarial expectations. That’s not the same as losing $8 billion in actual principal. Much of the shortfall represents investment earnings the system expected but did not receive.

Nevertheless, the consequences are real. When pension investments underperform, the system must eventually compensate through future investment gains, higher employer contributions, or other funding adjustments. And, of course, those employers include Oregon’s public school districts.

Investment performance has improved in some subsequent periods, including a return above the assumed rate in 2025. But occasional strong years do not erase the financial consequences of earlier shortfalls.

The investment problem also raises another question: Has Oregon’s pension fund been managed exclusively to maximize risk-adjusted financial returns, or have political and environmental priorities influenced investment decisions?

Oregon’s Fossil-Fuel Investment Restrictions Raise Questions

I think most of us have a difficult time not rolling our collective eyes when members of the Oregon Political Machine drone on and on about climate justice and net-zero goals. These are silly and unreachable by any rational metric, and this cultish adherence to these ideals doesn’t just affect the cost of our energy and the rising amounts on our heating and cooling bills.

In recent years, Oregon lawmakers and state investment officials have increasingly incorporated climate-related objectives into public investment policy. In 2024, Oregon enacted House Bill 4083, commonly called the COAL Act.

The legislation directed the Oregon Investment Council and State Treasurer to make efforts to eliminate certain investments in companies involved in thermal coal. What is significant about this is that the law requires that divestment be accomplished without monetary loss to the investment funds and allows exceptions for companies transitioning toward cleaner energy.

The state also adopted a long-term objective of reducing the pension portfolio’s net greenhouse-gas emissions to zero by 2050. As part of that initiative, Oregon moved to restrict new private-fund investments primarily targeting fossil fuels. These policies have raised questions about whether environmental objectives could limit investment opportunities or affect portfolio diversification.

The concern is not entirely theoretical.

In 2025, Oregon Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner opposed a more aggressive fossil-fuel investment restriction, warning that it could interfere with the state’s ability to diversify investments and maximize returns. That proposal did not become law.

Oregon’s pension fund exists primarily to finance retirement benefits for public employees. Its investment managers have a fiduciary responsibility to manage those assets prudently for the benefit of the retirement system, not to push ideology.

Climate-related financial risks can be legitimate investment considerations, but when lawmakers establish environmental objectives for pension investments, taxpayers deserve to know whether those decisions improve or diminish financial performance.

The Oregon State Treasury should be able to explain how these energy policies affect investment performance, what financial safeguards are in place, and whether the restrictions have imposed measurable costs.

At a time when public schools are confronting layoffs and closures, Oregon taxpayers should not have to wonder whether their pension assets are being managed with financial performance as the overriding priority.

Oregon’s Heavy Reliance on Private Equity

Fossil-fuel policy isn’t the only investment decision worth examining. In a twist of irony, Oregon’s PERS investments actually historically depend on private equity which are investments in privately held companies rather than publicly traded stocks. This may shock Oregonians who see private equity as the great Satan that is producing “Late Stage Capitalism” and feeds their desire towards a socialist utopia.

Indeed, private equity can generate attractive long-term returns, but it also comes with additional risks. These investments typically involve higher management fees, less transparency, limited liquidity, and valuations that are more difficult to independently verify.

At certain points, Oregon’s private-equity allocation substantially exceeded its target. The state’s investment consultants have also identified private-equity manager selection as an area contributing to relative underperformance.

In September 2026, Oregon adopted revised investment allocation targets, reducing the private-equity target to 19%. None of this establishes that private equity has been a poor investment overall. Some private investments have produced strong returns over extended periods.

But it raises a legitimate question:

Would Oregon’s pension fund have performed better with a simpler, less expensive, and more transparent investment strategy?

That question cannot be answered simply by pointing to a few disappointing years. It requires comparing Oregon’s actual long-term investment performance, after fees and adjusted for risk, against reasonable alternative portfolios.

Given the tens of billions of dollars in unfunded pension obligations, that analysis should be readily available to Oregon taxpayers, especially if Oregon taxpayers are going to be on the hook for the ever increasing deficit of funding.

Ten Portland Schools Are Now on the Chopping Block

On November 13, Superintendent Armstrong announced her revised recommendation to close 10 elementary schools over two years.

Five schools would close in fall 2027:

Beach Elementary

Peninsula Elementary

Sabin Elementary

Creston Elementary

Buckman Elementary

Five additional schools would close in fall 2028:

Rose City Park Elementary

Lewis Elementary

Marysville Elementary

Woodmere Elementary

Irvington Elementary

The proposal would also convert seven K–8 schools into K–5 elementary schools, consolidate several dual-language immersion programs, and redraw attendance boundaries.

Armstrong’s revised proposal spares four schools previously targeted for closure: Sellwood Middle School, James John Elementary, Maplewood Elementary, and Stephenson Elementary.

The Portland School Board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation December 15.

For families whose children attend these schools, the consequences are enormous. Neighborhood schools are community institutions. Closing them means disrupting friendships, changing transportation arrangements, relocating specialized programs, and potentially forcing families to reconsider whether they want to remain in the district.

Even after this, PPS itself acknowledges that these closures will not resolve its projected $65 million shortfall. School consolidation may be necessary when enrollment declines. But when the district is simultaneously confronting rapidly rising pension obligations, closing buildings addresses only one part of a much larger financial problem.

Fewer Students, More Financial Obligations

Portland Public Schools has another serious problem: declining enrollment.

Enrollment has fallen approximately 15% since 2019, reflecting demographic changes, falling birth rates, and most importantly families choosing other educational options due to the overall failure of PPS and its inability to adequately educate its students. As more and more parents see issues of poor performance and political and social indoctrination, they are more likely to 1) bite the financial bullet and send their children to private schools, or 2) choose homeschooling as a viable option (nearly 2.5% of eligible Portland students).

This creates a difficult financial equation where fewer students mean fewer enrollment-based funding dollars. But the district still has buildings to maintain, employees to pay, and retirement obligations to meet. The result is a school system that must support substantial legacy financial commitments with a shrinking student population, and the shrinking funds to do so.

The financial pressures are not just limited to Portland. According to the Oregon School Boards Association, school districts statewide are expected to spend approximately $2.94 billion on PERS in the 2027–29 biennium, an increase of roughly $630 million over the preceding two-year period.

That’s an extraordinary amount of money, money that cannot be spent on teachers, classroom assistants, special education services, academic programs, or keeping neighborhood schools open. Oregon’s education system is increasingly being forced to finance yesterday’s retirement promises with today’s classroom budgets.

The Latest Proposal: Tap Oregon’s Education Stability Fund

Rather than confronting the underlying pension problem, PPS officials are now urging state leaders to consider another temporary financial rescue. This time, they want the state to withdraw $500 million from Oregon’s Education Stability Fund to reduce pension contribution rates for school districts statewide.

The fund, supported by lottery revenues, is intended to help stabilize public education during periods of financial distress. It currently holds more than $1 billion. PPS Chief Financial Officer Michelle Morrison has argued that the state should use $500 million from the fund to provide PERS relief to school districts.

But even this proposal wouldn’t eliminate Portland’s financial problems. According to reporting by Willamette Week, Morrison indicated that the proposed relief would reduce PPS’s projected deficit from $65 million to approximately $42.7 million.

After drawing down half a billion dollars from a statewide education reserve, Portland Public Schools would still face a budget shortfall exceeding $40 million.

Of course, once that reserve money is spent, it is no longer available for future emergencies, and the underlying pension obligations remain. Using emergency reserves to subsidize recurring pension expenses is not pension reform.

It’s kicking the can down the road, and eventually, Oregon will run out of road.

The Real Cost of PERS Is Being Passed to Students

I’m not going to argue the point that public employees deserve the retirement benefits they have legally earned, but honoring those commitments does not mean Oregon can ignore the financial consequences of its retirement system. There is a fundamental problem when the cost of paying former employees increasingly competes with the cost of employing current teachers or paying for schools.

Consider the priorities reflected in Portland’s situation. The district is contemplating the elimination of hundreds of positions (as many as 450), including school-based staff, while simultaneously confronting rapidly rising retirement costs.

Families are being asked to accept the closure of neighborhood schools. Students may lose familiar classrooms, teachers, and educational programs. Yet the long-term pension obligations driving a significant share of these financial pressures remain largely outside the control of local school administrators.

Oregon’s pension problem is not simply an accounting issue; it is an education funding issue. It is a government spending issue.

And increasingly, it is a question of intergenerational fairness. How much of today’s education budget should be committed to paying for yesterday’s retirement promises? At what point does protecting the financial commitments of the past begin undermining the educational opportunities of the future?

Those are questions Oregon’s political leaders need to answer, and they are silent.

Oregon Needs Structural Reform, Not Another Bailout

The financial challenges facing Portland Public Schools are not entirely the result of PERS. Declining enrollment, labor contracts, operating expenses, administrative decisions, and the cost of maintaining underutilized buildings all contribute to the district’s predicament.

School consolidation may ultimately be necessary regardless of pension costs, but that doesn’t diminish the enormous pressure PERS places on school budgets, nor does it excuse the state from examining how its retirement system accumulated such substantial unfunded liabilities.

Oregon needs a serious examination of how its retirement system is funded, how future liabilities are managed, and how the state can protect classroom funding from continually escalating pension expenses.

That examination should include:

An independent assessment of PERS investment performance over the past two decades, including comparisons against appropriate benchmarks.

A detailed accounting of private-equity management fees and returns.

A financial analysis of Oregon’s fossil-fuel investment restrictions, including whether they have affected risk-adjusted returns.

Greater transparency regarding how investment shortfalls translate into higher contribution requirements for individual school districts.

Long-term pension reforms that respect legally protected benefits while preventing additional unfunded liabilities from accumulating.

Simply transferring money from one government account to another does not solve the underlying problem.

Neither does closing neighborhood schools. Neither does eliminating hundreds of positions. And neither does asking taxpayers to provide another infusion of money without demanding a credible plan to address the structural imbalance.

The Reckoning Is Already Here

For years, Oregon’s political leadership has treated its pension liabilities as a problem that could be managed through investment returns, increasing employer contributions, and occasional financial adjustments, but the consequences are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Portland Public Schools is facing a $65 million deficit. Ten elementary schools are proposed for closure. Up to 450 full-time PPS positions are at risk. State education officials are being asked to consider using $500 million in emergency reserves to provide temporary relief from pension expenses. Meanwhile, Oregon’s public retirement system remains underfunded by tens of billions of dollars.

We now know that disappointing investment performance has contributed billions of dollars to the system’s funding challenges. We also know that Oregon has pursued investment policies involving fossil-fuel restrictions and substantial private-equity exposure, decisions whose financial consequences deserve rigorous public examination.

When government makes long-term financial promises, the people responsible for managing the money needed to fulfill those promises must be held to the highest standards of financial stewardship.

Eventually, the bills come due, and increasingly, the people paying the price aren’t the politicians who made those promises or the investment officials who managed the funds. They’re Oregon taxpayers, teachers, families, and children.

The question is no longer whether Oregon has a serious pension problem. The question is whether our elected leaders are willing to confront it before even more schools close, more teachers lose their jobs, and more education dollars are diverted from classrooms to retirement obligations, and finally, whether taxpayers should be on hook for it all.

Because Oregon cannot keep sacrificing tomorrow’s education to pay for yesterday’s promises.