Today we kick off our PDX Real Oregon Governor Series. We interviewed five GOP gubernatorial candidates and will release the interviews each day this week in the order they were conducted.

Today’s interview features Chris Dudley. The remaining schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – David Medina

Wednesday – Christine Drazen

Thursday – Danielle Bethell

Friday – Ed Diehl

We also invited Governor Tina Kotek through multiple channels to be interviewed as well, but neither her or her team responded to our requests.

Chris Dudley was the 2010 Republican nominee for governor, running against John Kitzhaber in what became the closest gubernatorial election in the past 70 years. On election night, most media projections showed Dudley winning. However, as additional ballots from Multnomah County were counted, he ultimately lost by approximately 20,000 votes.

Dudley played 16 seasons in the NBA, including six in Portland. A Yale graduate with a degree in economics, he was the first player in NBA history to compete with Type 1 diabetes. Since retiring, he has advocated for players’ rights, built a successful career as a wealth manager and investor, and earned multiple national awards for community service.

In our interview, Dudley spoke about his passion for Oregon and its residents. His three priorities for improving the state focus on livability, education, and the economy.

Here is the interview below: