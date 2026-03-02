PDX Real Oregon Governor Series - Chris Dudley
Dudley is the first in a series of five GOP gubernatorial candidates for Oregon
Today we kick off our PDX Real Oregon Governor Series. We interviewed five GOP gubernatorial candidates and will release the interviews each day this week in the order they were conducted.
Today’s interview features Chris Dudley. The remaining schedule is as follows:
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Tuesday – David Medina
Wednesday – Christine Drazen
Thursday – Danielle Bethell
Friday – Ed Diehl
We also invited Governor Tina Kotek through multiple channels to be interviewed as well, but neither her or her team responded to our requests.
Chris Dudley was the 2010 Republican nominee for governor, running against John Kitzhaber in what became the closest gubernatorial election in the past 70 years. On election night, most media projections showed Dudley winning. However, as additional ballots from Multnomah County were counted, he ultimately lost by approximately 20,000 votes.
Dudley played 16 seasons in the NBA, including six in Portland. A Yale graduate with a degree in economics, he was the first player in NBA history to compete with Type 1 diabetes. Since retiring, he has advocated for players’ rights, built a successful career as a wealth manager and investor, and earned multiple national awards for community service.
In our interview, Dudley spoke about his passion for Oregon and its residents. His three priorities for improving the state focus on livability, education, and the economy.
Here is the interview below:
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Great interview! Thank you.
Pretty soft interview and responses. It is always a fine line, saying something out-loud while running for office, but I am looking for stronger policy responses than were given here (and maybe this wasn't the forum for it). Chris, I encourage you take the gloves off or you will be milquetoasted-out and of no value to me, who has, so far, stuck-it-out here Oregon, despite being a male, anglo-pariah of Republican tax-paying proportion. The barbarians have been running the kingdom for SO LONG that you are going to need some missile-shots to breakthrough the fortified gates, with the good news being that there is a vast and mighty arsenal with which the DSA (ODP) has risked putting at your disposal. I am available to you and any one of my Oregonian brethren who are currently running for public office in THE FIGHT to displace our thieving DSA (ODP) operatives and overseers. Godspeed.