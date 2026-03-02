PDX Real

PDX Real

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
Mar 2

Great interview! Thank you.

Reply
Share
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
Mar 4

Pretty soft interview and responses. It is always a fine line, saying something out-loud while running for office, but I am looking for stronger policy responses than were given here (and maybe this wasn't the forum for it). Chris, I encourage you take the gloves off or you will be milquetoasted-out and of no value to me, who has, so far, stuck-it-out here Oregon, despite being a male, anglo-pariah of Republican tax-paying proportion. The barbarians have been running the kingdom for SO LONG that you are going to need some missile-shots to breakthrough the fortified gates, with the good news being that there is a vast and mighty arsenal with which the DSA (ODP) has risked putting at your disposal. I am available to you and any one of my Oregonian brethren who are currently running for public office in THE FIGHT to displace our thieving DSA (ODP) operatives and overseers. Godspeed.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Angela · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture