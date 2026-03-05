Christine Drazen has been in this position before.

In 2022, she lost a surprisingly close race to current Governor Tina Kotek, falling short by just 3.5% of the vote. One of my friends likes to point out—something many critics of Kotek also note—that Donald Trump received more votes in Oregon in the 2024 presidential election than Kotek did in her 2022 win.

Drazen has spent years navigating high-stakes battles in Salem - often going toe-to-toe with Governor Kotek and Democrat legislative leadership, both in the Oregon House and now in the state Senate, representing the 26th District.

Drazen is thoughtful, disciplined, and measured - strategic in how she advocates, carrying both the experience and the lessons that come from leading.

In this full-length interview, Drazan discusses leadership, lessons from the 2022 race, Oregon’s economic direction, public safety, accountability, and the changes she wants to see in Salem. We also address many of the questions you’ve asked about her candidacy and her vision for the state.

The full interview is below: