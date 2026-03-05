PDX Real

PDX Real

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
Mar 7

Two votes for tampons in little boys' rooms followed by a denial. Regular support for anti cop bills while Portland burned. Cheered when Derek Chauvin was convicted of the "murder" of a violent, drug addicted felon. Got bitch slapped by Kotek in a deal a 5 year old would not have fallen for. Yep. That's our girl.

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
Mar 6

Yes to getting clear policy and implementation plans for those who run for office. We need leaders who assert a solution or who declare their explicit plans. Who can get behind a candidate that doesnt have an explicit plan. Stop the BS and lay it out in black and white. We have a muddled self centered political class. Not everyone, but 90 percent BS. They are running to get elected but have no plan to solve the state and cities problems.

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