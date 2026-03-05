PDX Real Oregon Governor Series - Christine Drazen
Christine Drazen is our third in a series of five GOP gubernatorial candidates for Oregon
Christine Drazen has been in this position before.
In 2022, she lost a surprisingly close race to current Governor Tina Kotek, falling short by just 3.5% of the vote. One of my friends likes to point out—something many critics of Kotek also note—that Donald Trump received more votes in Oregon in the 2024 presidential election than Kotek did in her 2022 win.
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Drazen has spent years navigating high-stakes battles in Salem - often going toe-to-toe with Governor Kotek and Democrat legislative leadership, both in the Oregon House and now in the state Senate, representing the 26th District.
Drazen is thoughtful, disciplined, and measured - strategic in how she advocates, carrying both the experience and the lessons that come from leading.
In this full-length interview, Drazan discusses leadership, lessons from the 2022 race, Oregon’s economic direction, public safety, accountability, and the changes she wants to see in Salem. We also address many of the questions you’ve asked about her candidacy and her vision for the state.
The full interview is below:
PDX Real is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Two votes for tampons in little boys' rooms followed by a denial. Regular support for anti cop bills while Portland burned. Cheered when Derek Chauvin was convicted of the "murder" of a violent, drug addicted felon. Got bitch slapped by Kotek in a deal a 5 year old would not have fallen for. Yep. That's our girl.
Yes to getting clear policy and implementation plans for those who run for office. We need leaders who assert a solution or who declare their explicit plans. Who can get behind a candidate that doesnt have an explicit plan. Stop the BS and lay it out in black and white. We have a muddled self centered political class. Not everyone, but 90 percent BS. They are running to get elected but have no plan to solve the state and cities problems.