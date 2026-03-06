Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell may be a candidate many Oregonians haven’t heard as much about yet, but inside political and community circles, she is widely respected — not just by voters, but across party lines and among elected officials. It’s genuinely hard to find anyone with a bad word to say about her. She understands the urban–rural divide, knows how policy actually moves, and has built a reputation for being effective, earnest, and steady.

Bethell is a fifth-generation Oregonian, and a business owner. In our interview, we discussed a wide range of issues — including how she would change the direction of Oregon’s economy if elected governor, the state’s failing behavioral health system, and the overregulation that is driving up costs and making Oregon a harder place to do business.