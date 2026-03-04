Today is our 2nd interview in the PDX Real Oregon Governor Series. In total interviewed five GOP gubernatorial candidates and will release the interviews each day this week in the order they were conducted. Today’s interview is with David Medina.

David Medina enters this race as both an activist and a digital media strategist. He has worked behind the scenes managing messaging for major political brands such as PragerU and national commentators like Benny Johnson, Brandon Tatum, Chad Prather, and David Harris Jr., while also building his own presence as a social media voice challenging Oregon’s political establishment. He’s also worked on multiple local political campaigns within the state. He grew up in the small town of Turner, OR, 15 minutes from the state capitol of Salem.



He’s bold, direct, and unapologetic when speaking about what he sees as failure in state leadership. He positions himself as an outsider who can shake up the establishment.

His video is below:



