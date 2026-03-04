PDX Real Oregon Governor Series - David Medina
David is our second in a series of five GOP gubernatorial candidates for Oregon
Today is our 2nd interview in the PDX Real Oregon Governor Series. In total interviewed five GOP gubernatorial candidates and will release the interviews each day this week in the order they were conducted. Today’s interview is with David Medina.
David Medina enters this race as both an activist and a digital media strategist. He has worked behind the scenes managing messaging for major political brands such as PragerU and national commentators like Benny Johnson, Brandon Tatum, Chad Prather, and David Harris Jr., while also building his own presence as a social media voice challenging Oregon’s political establishment. He’s also worked on multiple local political campaigns within the state. He grew up in the small town of Turner, OR, 15 minutes from the state capitol of Salem.
He’s bold, direct, and unapologetic when speaking about what he sees as failure in state leadership. He positions himself as an outsider who can shake up the establishment.
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His video is below:
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Great interview. Go David!
Hate to say it, but he reminded me of a great (and underrated) movie, "The Candidate," starring Robert Redford. The last line in the film, after he's won a bruising race, is, "What do I do next?"
I think Medina would face that same problem. He's never run anything bigger than a website, and radiates a vacant, one-track mind unmediated by experience. Dismantling the machine--especially faced with every other elected official trying to politically murder you--isn't a job for someone glib, but a person who understands the machinery down to the last bolt.
Interesting guy--more power to him--but he's not going to win.