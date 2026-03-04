PDX Real

PDX Real

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Kelly's avatar
Bob Kelly
Mar 4

Great interview. Go David!

Reply
Share
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
Mar 4

Hate to say it, but he reminded me of a great (and underrated) movie, "The Candidate," starring Robert Redford. The last line in the film, after he's won a bruising race, is, "What do I do next?"

I think Medina would face that same problem. He's never run anything bigger than a website, and radiates a vacant, one-track mind unmediated by experience. Dismantling the machine--especially faced with every other elected official trying to politically murder you--isn't a job for someone glib, but a person who understands the machinery down to the last bolt.

Interesting guy--more power to him--but he's not going to win.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Angela · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture