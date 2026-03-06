PDX Real Oregon Governor Series - Ed Diehl
Oregon House Representative Ed Diehl—fresh off the publicity surrounding the No Gas Tax effort, where he served as one of the chief petitioners and helped gather more than 250,000 signatures—recently and somewhat unexpectedly announced his candidacy for Oregon governor in 2026.
Originally from Montana, Diehl came to Oregon and built a life with his family, along with a highly successful engineering firm specializing in helping Oregon businesses become more efficient and profitable. He says he plans to bring that same problem-solving mindset to the governor’s office.
PDX Real is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am a lifelong Democrat who has just changed my voter registration to Republican so that I can vote for Ed Diehl to become the Republican candidate for Governor in the upcoming May primary. He is by far the best of the Republicans running for governor.
I worked with Ed Diehl when he was trying to stop the Oregon House from passing legislation which would harm children, HB 2002. Unfortunately, that bill passed on a party line vote, even though I know for a fact that some Democrats in the legislature opposed it, but were afraid to buck party discipline.
I happen to be a lesbian and know from working with Ed Diehl that he supports the civil rights of all Oregonians.
We need to break the monopoly that the Democrats have on our state government, which enables them to ignore the interests and preferences of the many Oregonians who oppose the "progressive" agenda of the Democratic Party.
Ed Diehl is a successful business owner who thinks like the engineer that he is: pragmatically.
This is very different from how the Democrats in state government think, which is why we continue to have a statewide problem with poor performance of our public school students, homelessness and substance addiction, despite the repeated promises by Democratic governors like Kotek to prioritize effectively addressing these problems. The Democrats in state government spend more and more without getting better results. That has to stop.
Great Interview. Glad to see Ed come with solutions to the problems that Oregon is facing. 😍