Oregon House Representative Ed Diehl—fresh off the publicity surrounding the No Gas Tax effort, where he served as one of the chief petitioners and helped gather more than 250,000 signatures—recently and somewhat unexpectedly announced his candidacy for Oregon governor in 2026.

Originally from Montana, Diehl came to Oregon and built a life with his family, along with a highly successful engineering firm specializing in helping Oregon businesses become more efficient and profitable. He says he plans to bring that same problem-solving mindset to the governor’s office.