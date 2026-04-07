After Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Democratic legislators—who control the state with a supermajority—attempted to increase the ODOT budget by billions without voter approval, the effort failed amid opposition from the No Tax Oregon movement. That push forced a vote after roughly 250,000 signatures were collected. In the aftermath, the word “tax” became politically toxic.

In response, local politicians in Portland turned to another approach: exposing already overtaxed residents (either the most taxed or the second most taxed in the nation - depending on who you ask) to new costs through fees.

Over the last month, Mayor Keith Wilson and several city council members—most notably Jamie Dunphy and Sameer Kanal—have introduced multiple new fees in an effort to raise revenue for a city that, despite its massive budget, continues to claim it is facing a persistent shortfall.

Looking at Portland’s city budget, which now sits at $8.6 billion, it’s fair to ask how leadership continues to argue that the city is financially constrained. Over the last decade, since the 2015–16 budget was adopted, the city’s budget has increased by roughly 132%—from $3.7 billion to its current level.

To be fair, part of that increase can be explained by inflation. Since 2015, inflation has risen approximately 30% to 34%. Even accounting for that higher-end estimate, Portland’s budget has still grown by nearly 75% in real terms. That’s a substantial increase by any standard, especially for a city whose population has remained relatively stable.

Portland’s numbers also stand out when compared to other cities of similar size—or even slightly larger cities with stronger economic bases. On a per-capita basis, Portland spends significantly more than many of its peers across the United States:

One of the more striking comparisons is with Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Milwaukee has roughly 50,000 fewer residents than Portland, yet its total city budget is only a fraction—roughly 1/5th—of Portland’s. To put that into perspective, Portland and Multnomah County spend approximately $750 million per year on homelessness services alone, which is close to half of Milwaukee’s entire city budget.

Public safety staffing shows another contrast. Milwaukee has nearly double the number of police officers as Portland—approximately 1,570 compared to just over 800 in Portland.

It’s also important to note that Portland’s city budget does not exist in isolation. When factoring in Multnomah County (approximately $4 billion) and Metro (approximately $1.85 billion), the broader regional government footprint reaches roughly $14.5 billion.

Given that scale of spending, it’s not surprising that many residents are questioning why additional taxes and fees continue to be proposed. Which brings us back to the growing list of new and increased fees under consideration or already moving forward:

A roughly 50% increase in parking fees, including extending metered hours from 7 PM to 10 PM. The proposal also adds a per-transaction surcharge—referred to as a “Climate and Equitable Mobility Fee”—of $0.20 when using parking apps.

A proposed Transportation Utility Fee, which could add approximately $150 per year for homeowners, aimed at addressing the deteriorating condition of Portland’s streets.

Increases to Temporary Street Use Fees, meaning businesses would pay more whenever they block off parking spaces, lanes, or streets. These fees are expected to rise 3% to 5% annually.

A proposed “streaming service” fee, intended—according to its proponent, Jamie Dunphy—to encourage residents to leave their homes and attend live events in Portland.

A proposed increase to the Portland Arts Tax, intended to generate additional funding for nonprofit organizations. This is yet another Commission Dunphy proposal.

A third Dunphy proposal, along with his DSA buddy, Sameer Kanal, proposed “vacancy fee” targeting downtown property owners, penalizing long-term vacant residential and commercial spaces, with escalating fines based on duration of vacancy. This comes as Portland’s downtown vacancy rate sits around 34%, among the highest in the nation. While vacancy taxes have been used in stronger economic environments to discourage speculative holding, Portland property owners are often already leasing space at steep discounts due to ongoing concerns around crime, vandalism, and reduced foot traffic.

Park fees are proposed to increase by approximately 10%.

Water and utility service fees are expected to rise by roughly 8% and 5%, respectively.

Additional increases are being considered for permits and short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO.

Highway tolling remains on the table in the Portland metro area. Governor Tina Kotek announced a moratorium on tolling early in her term in 2023, but her administration has identified 2026 as a potential time to revisit the idea.

This is not an exhaustive list. But taken together, it’s difficult to argue that these increases will reduce the cost of living in Portland—particularly for middle-income residents and small business owners, who often carry the brunt of the tax burden. Instead, many see a pattern of continually raising revenue through fees, while affordability continues to decline.

At the same time, a growing number of residents feel they are paying more while receiving fewer tangible benefits. For example, despite spending roughly three-quarters of a billion dollars annually on homelessness services, visible homelessness remains a persistent issue across the city.

Similarly, the proposed transportation fee is expected to generate roughly $50 million per year, while the Portland Bureau of Transportation has cited a deferred maintenance backlog approaching $6 billion. The obvious question many residents are asking is: where is the money going, and why do the gaps remain so large?

There are also indications that inefficiencies may exist within current funding structures. In February, city administrator Raymond Lee III identified approximately $106 million in previously unaccounted or underutilized housing funds. That raises a broader question—how much additional funding might be found through a comprehensive audit of city and county finances?

At a minimum, this points to a need for greater transparency and scrutiny. Regardless of political ideology, the scale of spending and the continued push for new fees suggest that a deeper examination of Portland’s financial management is warranted.

For a city with an $8.6 billion budget and a regional government footprint exceeding $14 billion, understanding how funds are allocated—and whether they are delivering results—should be a central issue in public debate.