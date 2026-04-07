PDX Real

PDX Real

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
4d

They just reflexively jam the words “climate and equity” into everything (Climate and Equitable Mobility Fee). Surprised it wasn’t also “trans” and “justice” just to hit them all. I mean it does then provide a direct line to where all the money goes - all you have to do is form a non profit with the words “climate, equity, justice, trans” anywhere in the title, and you get unimpeded government cash flow for politics for in perpetuity.

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
4d

PDX and Multnomah County are very badly managed. The proliferation of special purpose taxes and fees, instead of using funds generated by general purpose taxes, is one of the worst features of Portland governance. The purpose of special purpose taxes and fees is to avoid public scrutiny and avoid having to prioritize competing public uses. This leads to waste, waste, and more waste, and a deteriorating economic environment.

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