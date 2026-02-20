Watching the anarchist-commie anti-ICE clown show at the Portland city council on Wednesday forced me to closely consider how this was a microcosm of the state of Portland and the absolute absurdity we are witnessing with its lack of effective governance.

The city council is not a legitimate ruling body, and they really deserve every moment of this harassment. The council is a collection of individuals who are the worst of what this city has to offer. Most of them are activists with either NGO or low-level bureaucratic experience who have zero clue how the real world operates. Not one of them has owned a business. Very few have worked in professional jobs where excellence was demanded of them. They are a bunch of whiney, narcissistic, entitled mid-wits with high school mean girl mentality who obtained their positions by getting a few thousand votes from white, wealthy progressives who never truly have to worry about how this body’s lack of ability will ever really affect them.

In my district, I’m “represented” by a 4’5” male with a hook for a hand who strokes it when he is deep in reflection, a former teacher bought and paid for by the public unions with an IQ roughly of a good free throw shooter, and a socialist child who became Portland famous with a TikTok account by doing her makeup and gibbering about Marx.

In the time that, statistically, 25 people on the street died from drugs or murder, hundreds of women were sexually assaulted on the streets, and countless businesses closed (including Landmark Saloon, one of my favorite places to play and see live music - especially during the summers), the council decided: foie gras shouldn’t be illegal, businesses need to put certain more-inclusive bathroom signs up in their establishments, and agree on a resolution to protect the colorful flag people. They also managed to drag Jo Anne Hardesty away from her slot machines at Ilani to congratulate themselves on a new police oversight board that was dreamed into existence when the police abolitionist movement was at its most frenzied pitch. And that’s it. That’s all they did.

Candace Avalos and Sameer Kanal with Jo Anne Hardesty at the first meeting of the Committee Board for Police Accountability

Regarding the actual protest, it was all political theater in a way that only Portland could accomplish: it was led a former teacher, Anglada Bartley, who took hundreds of thousands from the city in a lawsuit where she claimed her 12 and 13 year old male students were sexually harassing her and some hairy dude from Beaverton. Both individuals were seen laughing and sticking out their tongues showing that even they weren’t all that serious and just having a good bit of fun. In response, Councilor Loretta Smith suggested councilors should be allowed to open carry guns on the dias just in case the council decided to go all Kent State on some protestor ass.

What Smith doesn’t understand is that the council’s rhetoric about ICE is what brought this on. The council, as well as Mayor Wilson, decided to openly court the leftist loonies on this subject knowing full well they had no ability to remove ICE from their building in SW Portland. The mayor’s “tough guy” statement was particularly idiotic considering Wilson is clearly not a tough guy. At least Bud Clark looked like he had a fighters chance to kick some ass. There has never been a man I’ve seen who looks like he hits like a girl more than our current mayor.

In the meantime, Portland is in serious threat of losing its only major professional sport - our lovable losers the Trailblazers. Maybe if they took away the yearly $750 million from the homeless advocate NGO’s and dropped it into remodeling the now-ancient Moda Center, we wouldn’t lose another 5000+ jobs and 10’s of millions in revenue that the Blazers provide to the city, but let’s be realistic: that ain’t gonna happen. They will fumble this just like everything else they do.