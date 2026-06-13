PDX Real

PDX Real

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Weird Is Not Working's avatar
Weird Is Not Working
2dEdited

Most of the additional 200,000 residents don’t believe that they should adhere to any kind of social contract. They are feral social assistance moochers and the source of most problems. If it was possible to teleport back to 2019 Portland could get by without the additional officers because the population was comprised of a better mix of citizens than we have here in 2026. The “death loop” continues right on (the DSA) schedule.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
1d

Good reporting. Better conclusions.

Unfortunately, this kind of thinking is alien to our latte-revolutionaries and 25-percenters on council. Hating the cops is a political no-brainer among the minorities that have elected them. Cops like to prevent these constituents from doing things that the rest of us would like them to stop, such as peddling drugs, sexual trafficking, organized theft rings, boosting stuff from Walmart, drive-by shootings, and general mayhem.

This isn't irony (or even sarcasm); it's well known that at least one recent council member was helped greatly by criminal money and was the tacit representative of the gang-bangers settling sales territories with selected assassinations. Why not? They're a part of the city's age-old illicit economy.

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