For the last several years, Portland’s public safety debate surrounding its police bureau has revolved around budgets, absurdist leftist politics, and competing visions for the future of the city.

In 2020, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota—a city over 1,700 miles from Portland—sparked a firestorm in the policing community. The uproar over his death spread in every direction across the country, and even worldwide, leading to calls to defund, or even outright eliminate, police forces. We’ve all seen the scenes of the dogmatic fervor that swept through national and local politicians, celebrities, police chiefs, and rank-and-file officers alike, all bending the knee to this anti-cop mania.

Six years can change a lot.

Today, the debate is much simpler. The central question is this: Does Portland have enough police officers to perform the basic functions residents expect from a major American city?

The answer is clearly no.

A City Twice as Large as Its Police Force

Portland currently has the number of police officers one might expect to find in a city half its size. The city has fewer than 800 sworn officers, which works out to just 1.2 officers per 1,000 residents. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000 residents. In other words, Portland operates—or attempts to operate—with about half the staffing level of the average American city.

The numbers become even more striking when viewed through a historical lens. In 1991, Portland’s population was approximately 440,000, and at that time the Portland Police Bureau employed more than 1,000 officers, putting it very close to the national average. In 2005, the city employed a similar number of officers (1,050) while the population had increased approximately 100,000 residents.

By 2020, the number of officers had slipped below 1,000, to roughly 920, even as the city’s population peaked at just north of 650,000. At that point, Portland had only 1.4 officers per 1,000 residents—already one of the lowest rates in the nation. In the last six years, police staffing has fallen by another 15 percent.

There are many reasons for this. It wasn’t simply anti-police sentiment, although that certainly played a role. One factor that rarely gets discussed is that, in an effort to appease critics, the bureau attempted to hire individuals who may have been more sensitive to prevailing political currents than to the difficult realities of police work. As a result, many recruits either left before completing their probationary period or were dismissed during it.

Another major factor was the closure of one of Oregon’s police academies, which sharply limited the number of recruits available to be trained. The bureau is also aging. As veteran officers retire, the potential gains from new hiring are often swallowed up by departures, whether through retirement or officers transferring to other municipalities that are more supportive of policing.

The Consequences Are Showing

The effects of Portland’s dwindling police force are becoming impossible to ignore.

Priority calls routinely experience response times approaching twenty minutes or more. Calls for service can stack up by the dozens, meaning officers frequently have little to no downtime as they move from call to call. Not only does this slow response times, it also leaves officers with less time to properly resolve the incidents they’re responding to.

With more officers comes faster response times, more personalized service, better resolution of calls, and a workforce that is less exhausted and frustrated from working 70- to 80-hour weeks.

The claim from Portland City Council’s leftmost contingent—the six councilors, the local chapter of the DSA, public unions, left-wing NGOs, and other organizations that frequently malign policing—is that the Portland Police Bureau was never truly defunded. In one sense, they’re correct. The bureau’s budget has actually increased modestly over the past decade.

However, compared to the rest of the city budget, which has roughly doubled from $4.28 billion in 2016-17 to approximately $8.5 billion today, the police bureau has occupied a smaller share of the overall pie. Much of the bureau’s recent budget growth can be attributed to the fact that the boots-on-the-ground officers in PPB are working extraordinary amounts of overtime. In fact, many Portland officers—whose average salaries range from roughly $80,000 to $120,000—are earning well over $200,000 annually because of overtime demands.

The fact is, the idea of police defunding had very little to do with simply allocating less money to the bureau. The real objective was reducing the total number of police officers and, in doing so, reducing the bureau’s effectiveness.

Judged by that standard, those efforts have largely been successful.

When 911 Doesn’t Answer

Recently, PDX Real interviewed Loretta Guzman, owner of Bison Coffeehouse in the Cully neighborhood.

In the early morning hours of October 27, 2024, Loretta’s 22-year-old nephew, Leno Batista-Guzman — whom she had raised since he was a baby — was shot in front of his home in the Sabin neighborhood.

Leno lived just down the block from Loretta. She was awakened by the sound of roughly ten gunshots. Moments later, Leno’s girlfriend frantically came to her porch and banged on her door. Leno’s girlfriend told her that Leno had been shot in his car.

Loretta frantically locked up her house with her daughter and granddaughter asleep inside. As she ran three doors down to her nephew’s home, she called 911 for police backup and an ambulance.

She got a recording.

Leno was still alive when Loretta reached him. By the time a rescue team arrived, he was dead.

Loretta describes praying over Leno’s body after she was unable to lift him into the car to take him to the hospital. She says she felt him grow cold, and then felt him die, as she waited.

Here is Angela and Loretta discussing this tragic, life-altering event.

This is unacceptable.

At some point, everyone will probably need police or emergency services. Perhaps even those who continue to advocate for defunding police and fire services, along with those, like Councilors Candace Avalos, Angelita Morillo, Mitch Green, and Sameer Kanal, who have shown open contempt for police and firefighters, while spending their time debating whether a handful of local restaurants should be allowed to serve foie gras.

Almost exactly one year after Leno’s death, Councilor Candace Avalos was forced to call 911 because a homeless man was setting fire to her house and vehicle on NE Prescott Street. Firefighters and police responded quickly and successfully extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control.

This is how it should work.

But Avalos never publicly expressed appreciation for either bureau. Rather, she ended up hiring her own security on the taxpayers’ dime. Avalos was much luckier—and received much better service—than Leno Batista-Guzman did.

Councilor Avalos effectively received a form of community policing, which is exactly what the rest of the city is asking for. Yet community policing requires something very basic: more officers.

Portland struggles to maintain minimum staffing levels for both police and fire services. Without community policing, many officers spend entire shifts responding to an ever-increasing volume of calls for service, leaving little time for proactive policing, patrols, neighborhood engagement, and relationship building.

Apparently even fire has trouble getting police when they need then. Here is PFFA President Isaac McLennan describing the Fire bureau’s issues:

The city cannot continue demanding that police and fire fighters “do more” while, at the same time, failing to provide the staffing necessary to support it.

The Loss of Neighborhood Response Teams

This same reality has affected specialized units. Neighborhood Response Teams (NRTs) once focused on chronic neighborhood problems, drug activity, nuisance properties, and recurring criminal behavior. NRT officers had the time and resources to address issues before they spiraled out of control.

I remember ten years ago meeting with our local NRT officer about problems in our neighborhood. He gave us his card, and we ended up getting to know him. We met with him several times, along with many of our neighbors. We knew who he was. We trusted him.

Here is PPA President Aaron Schmautz discussing the bureau’s manpower shortage and the loss of NRT officers.

Today, these dedicated resources are largely extinct. Instead of preventing crime, the city increasingly finds itself reacting to problems long after victims have already suffered the consequences.

Ironically, one of the primary complaints from police abolitionists is that “police don’t stop crime.” This claim is simply incorrect and has been disproven repeatedly. The entire purpose of proactive policing, neighborhood patrols, and specialized units such as NRTs is to prevent crime before it occurs—or before a minor problem escalates into a major one.

Prevention is always less expensive than crisis response.

But prevention requires manpower.

Public Safety Is the Foundation

The lack of effective public safety undermines the foundation of a successful community. We’ve seen it repeatedly.

Portland businesses, already struggling under higher costs, taxes, and government fees, have also been forced to contend with rising crime, vandalism, and the impacts of homelessness surrounding their storefronts.

Businesses need safe environments to operate. Families need confidence that help will arrive when they call. Without the foundation of public safety, every other city goal becomes more difficult—and more expensive—to achieve.

Public safety is not simply another government service. It is the foundation upon which all the others depend.

The Reckoning Ahead

Portland’s public safety challenges are no longer theoretical. The city has fewer officers than it did more than three decades ago, despite serving nearly 200,000 additional residents. Response times continue to grow, specialized units have disappeared, and community policing has become increasingly difficult.

It is about whether city leaders are willing to acknowledge a simple reality:

A city of 630,000 people cannot continue operating with the public safety staffing levels of a city half its size.

At some point, reality catches up.

Portland is reaching that point now.

The Solution

In November of 2018, voters approved the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Initiative (PCEF). This initiative imposed a 1% surcharge on large retailers that became effective on January 1, 2019. The fund was supposed to raise between $30 million and $50 million per year for clean energy projects. Instead, the fund raised closer to $200 million per year.

Over the last few years, the City of Portland has transferred tens of millions of PCEF dollars to the General Fund to help address budget shortfalls, in addition to using PCEF funds for programs that critics argue fall outside the initiative’s original intent. More recently, Mayor Keith Wilson requested funds for his homelessness policies. It is quickly becoming clear that this fund has evolved into a source of money for a wide range of city projects.

A slush fund of sorts, except when it comes to policing.

Two weeks ago, one of the moderate liberals on the City Council, Olivia Clark, joined by Loretta Smith, proposed taking $10 million from the Office of Community-based Police Accountability and dedicating it to public safety. Their proposal would have funded 75 to 80 additional police officers. The measure was defeated by a 6-6 vote, with the six self-described democratic socialists on the council voting against it.

Of course, the proposal was only a temporary fix. If Portland is serious about restoring public safety, it must think bigger.

It is obvious that in order to achieve proper staffing for Portland’s police and fire bureaus, citizens may ultimately need to circumvent the city council and put the decision directly before voters.

That effort is already underway.

A citizen initiative known as the Portland Enhanced Community Safety Initiative would redirect a portion of future PCEF revenues toward police and fire staffing. If approved, the measure would provide approximately $50 million per year to fund roughly 400 additional police officers, bringing Portland much closer to national staffing levels and dramatically improving the city’s ability to respond to emergencies, rebuild community policing programs, and restore specialized units.

Whether voters support this specific proposal or not, the larger problem remains impossible to ignore.

A city of 630,000 people cannot continue operating with the public safety staffing levels of a city half its size.

The question is no longer whether Portland has a public safety problem.

The question is whether Portland is finally willing to do something about it.

If you would like to learn more about the initiative or sign the petition, visit www.saferportland.com.