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PDX Real

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pogi's avatar
pogi
Oct 1

Subsidizing everything (every big D donor probably) is getting really old.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 1

Jeff Church deserves credit for digging into a part of Oregon’s Medicaid system that most taxpayers know little about. 1.7 million transportation trips and roughly $88 million in reported expenses is a big enough operation to deserve serious scrutiny.

The question isn't whether Medicaid patients who need essential medical transportation should get it. Of course they should. The question is whether Oregon is providing it efficiently.

A Washington Health Care Authority comparison put Oregon's cost at about $63 per trip in 2023, compared with roughly $37 in Idaho. The systems aren't identical, but that's a significant difference.

At 1.7 million trips, just a $20 difference would represent about $34 million a year.

I'd like to see Oregon answer some basic questions: What does each type of ride actually cost? How much goes to transportation companies and administrators? And why do other states appear to be providing similar services for less?

Patients who need these rides deserve reliable transportation. Taxpayers deserve to know we're getting it at a reasonable price.

Jeff has started an important conversation. Now let's follow the money.

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