Considering how thoroughly ride-share services like Uber and Lyft seem to have taken over the for-hire transportation market from traditional taxi companies, I hadn’t given taxis much thought in years.

That changed a couple of weeks ago, when Angela and I flew home to Portland after a trip to the East Coast, where we had been visiting North Carolina’s Crystal Coast and Cape Fear Coast.

We were exhausted after traveling all day. PDX had moved its ride-share pickup area farther from baggage claim, and neither of us felt like pulling out our phones, ordering an Uber, and making the trek to meet the driver. When a taxi driver offered us a ride just outside the terminal, we took him up on it. At that moment, it simply seemed like the easiest way to get home.

It was close to 9 p.m. when we took the ride, and the driver told us it was only his second fare of the day. He said his business had declined dramatically over the past five or six years, but he had no interest in driving for a ride-share company because, in his view, they took too large a percentage of his fares.

None of what he said particularly surprised me. What did surprise me was the fare itself. With tip, the ride cost nearly $50—roughly twice what we were accustomed to paying for an Uber to or from the airport.

A man in a wheelchair emerged from the store, and the minivan driver got out to greet him and help him into the vehicle. The driver had been waiting while the man shopped for groceries. Angela asked her friend whether the trip was to pick up a prescription. “Just groceries,” he said. Angela noticed that the man was very dirty, especially the bottom of his socks which he was using to scoot his wheelchair outdoors. She thought he appeared to be homeless.

His answer was surprising.

“Business is booming,” he said.

He told her his company’s profits had doubled over the past year. When Angela asked how that was possible given the success of Uber, Lyft, and other ride-share services, he pointed to publicly funded medical transportation work. When she got home and told me about the conversation, we began looking into where that funding came from. That led us to CareOregon’s Ride to Care program.

Ride to Care provides transportation for Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in the Portland metropolitan area through Health Share of Oregon. The program is administered by CareOregon and funded primarily through Medicaid dollars flowing through the Oregon Health Authority and Health Share—not primarily through county governments.

And then, almost on cue, Angela got to see what that business looked like.

A man in a wheelchair emerged from the store, and the colleague got out of the driver’s seat to greet him and help him into the minivan. He had been waiting while the man shopped for groceries. Angela asked her friend whether the trip was to pick up a prescription. “Just groceries,” he said. Angela noticed that the man’s clothes were dirty, including the socks on his feet, which he used to scoot his wheelchair along. She thought he appeared to be homeless.

That encounter raised an obvious question: Just how large is this program?

The answer surprised me considerably more than the nearly $50 cab fare from the airport.

The Numbers Behind the Ride to Care Program

According to Ride to Care’s own figures, the program provided 1,685,073 trips to 39,796 users in 2025, covering more than 5.8 million miles. That works out to more than 4,600 trips every day of the year, or an average of roughly 42 trips for every person who used the program. Of course, that doesn’t mean every user took 42 trips. Some undoubtedly used the service only a handful of times, while others used it far more frequently. But it does provide some perspective on the sheer size of a transportation program that I suspect most Portland-area residents have never heard of.

Then There Is the Money

According to financial information reported to the Oregon Health Authority, Health Share of Oregon reported approximately $88 million in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation expenses in 2025. NEMT, as it is known in the alphabet soup of government health programs, is a Medicaid benefit designed to make sure people who otherwise lack reliable transportation can get to health-related appointments.

To be clear, that $88 million does not mean that there were $88 million worth of taxi rides in 2025. Ride to Care provides transportation in several different ways, including vehicle-provided shared rides, public-transit passes and mileage reimbursement for people who drive themselves or are driven by a friend or family member. In certain circumstances, travel expenses associated with receiving health care outside the Portland metropolitan area can also be reimbursed. The point isn’t that Portland cab companies received $88 million. The point is that Health Share’s transportation benefit has become an enormous operation involving millions of taxpayer dollars.

Health Share of Oregon is what is known as a Coordinated Care Organization, or CCO. Oregon uses CCOs to administer health benefits for most people enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid program. The Oregon Health Authority pays these organizations primarily through monthly per-member payments, known as capitation payments, to coordinate and provide benefits for their members. Those Medicaid dollars are funded through a combination of federal and state money.

The scale of that funding is enormous. Oregon’s 16 CCOs collectively spent billions of dollars providing services to Medicaid members in 2025. When those organizations encountered financial pressure, the Oregon Health Authority provided an additional $149 million that year—$119 million in federal funds and another $30 million from Oregon’s General Fund. In other words, while there are layers of organizations between the taxpayer and the taxi that eventually pulls up to the curb, this is fundamentally a publicly financed system.

How Ride to Care Works

Ride to Care is the transportation program serving Health Share members in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. CareOregon manages and oversees the program on Health Share’s behalf, but it isn’t operating a giant fleet of CareOregon cars. Instead, Ride to Care functions through a network of organizations and transportation providers. CareOregon identifies Ecolane, ComTrans, Transdev and Ride Connection as partners involved in scheduling, dispatching, reservations, reimbursements and other parts of the system. Private transportation providers then perform many of the actual vehicle trips.

Considering all of this, the conversation Angela had with her friend begins to make considerably more sense.

Uber and Lyft may have taken an enormous bite out of the traditional person-standing-on-a-corner-hailing-a-cab business, but Medicaid has created another huge source of customers—customers whose rides are being paid for by the government. For participating transportation companies, Ride to Care potentially provides something Uber and Lyft don’t: a large, steady stream of publicly financed trips generated by a health system serving hundreds of thousands of people in the Portland metropolitan area.

The basic rationale behind non-emergency medical transportation is fairly easy to conceptualize. If a low-income person receiving Medicaid needs dialysis three times a week and doesn’t own a car, getting that person to treatment is obviously important. The same can be said for someone who needs chemotherapy, substance-use treatment, a dental procedure or mental-health treatment. Paying for transportation undoubtedly is considerably less expensive than dealing with the medical consequences of a patient who repeatedly misses essential health care appointments.

Beyond Doctors and Hospitals

But as I continued digging into the program, I discovered that Ride to Care had also been used for transportation to places other than doctors’ offices and hospitals.

Ride to Care has also offered what it called “Flex Trips.” These were trips to social-health services that fell outside the standard Oregon Health Plan transportation benefit. CareOregon’s own description of the program included trips to grocery stores and food pantries, housing services, gyms, pharmacies, and warming and cooling shelters.

But there is an important complication.

CareOregon claims it discontinued Ride to Care’s Flex Trips beginning January 1, 2026. When announcing the decision, the organization said it was making the change in order to maintain a sustainable network of transportation providers, meet members’ needs and be “good stewards of Medicaid dollars.” Standard covered transportation did not end. Ride to Care continues providing transportation to doctors, counselors, dialysis, substance-use treatment, pharmacies and other qualifying health-care services.

CareOregon also said members could potentially obtain some transportation assistance outside the standard benefit directly through their Health Share health plan, although it described the money available for those trips as a limited budget.6

So What Program Was He Using?

Of course, this leads to an interesting question.

The conversation Angela had with her cabbie friend happened just a few weeks ago, almost nine months after CareOregon says the Flex Trips program ended. Since the man Angela saw leaving the grocery store, according to the cabbie, was receiving a state-sponsored ride, what program was he using? Perhaps his ride was paid for through another Health Share program.

But the broader conversation with the driver—and the numbers behind Ride to Care—raises questions worth answering.

Of the 1,685,073 trips Ride to Care reported in 2025, how many were vehicle-provided rides? How many were bus or transit trips? How many were mileage reimbursements? How much did Health Share pay private transportation companies? It must be a considerable sum since the taxi driver in question claimed that his company had doubled its bottom line through OHA programs. Which companies received that money, and how much did they receive? How much of the spending was associated with the now-discontinued Flex Trips program?

Those aren’t trivial questions when the transportation expense involved is measured in tens of millions of dollars.

What Does a Ride Actually Cost?

There is another number that deserves some context. Divide Health Share’s roughly $88 million in reported NEMT expenses by Ride to Care’s 1.685 million reported trips, and the cost is approximately $52 per trip. Considering that a significant number of the 1.6 million rides were likely of the much less expensive kind (i.e., bus and MAX passes), it must mean that there are significant costs associated with more expensive forms of transportation, such as a taxi ride. The expense category and Ride to Care’s trip count aren’t accounting equivalents. Still, the calculation gives some sense of the enormous scale involved.

It also illustrates why simply watching taxis disappear from downtown Portland doesn’t necessarily tell us much about the financial health of the taxi industry. It’s changed significantly from the image of a person hailing a cab in Manhattan.

The traditional taxi business most of us remember was straightforward. A passenger needed a ride, called or hailed a cab, got into the car and paid the driver at the end of the ride. Uber and Lyft disrupted that model by making it extraordinarily easy to summon a car on an app without having to speak to anyone. Another big advantage is that a rider can see the price in advance. In the process, they fundamentally changed the for-hire transportation industry.

But another market was growing largely outside public view.

When the Government Foots the Bill

Government-funded transportation doesn’t depend upon a passenger deciding whether a $50 taxi ride is worth the money. The qualifying passenger isn’t making that same economic decision because, as is so often the case in Portland, the government is footing the bill with taxpayer funds. Instead, eligibility rules, medical needs, contracts and government reimbursement ultimately determine who gets the benefit and who ultimately gets paid.

That doesn’t make the ride unnecessary. It does, however, make transparency considerably more important.

When consumers spend their own money, they have an obvious incentive to compare price and convenience. When government spends public money on behalf of someone else, that market discipline is weaker. There is evidence of this in everything from government affordable housing projects that cost $700,000 per one-bedroom apartment to the Monopoly money thrown at the Office of Community-based Police Accountability (OCPA). This is just another example of foolish overspending by local government agencies in Portland and throughout the state.

The responsibility should fall on the agencies and organizations administering the programs to demonstrate that services are necessary, affordable and delivered as efficiently as possible. As we all know, these responsibilities are more often than not ignored, which overburdens the ones paying for it, especially middle-class residents.

With nearly 1.7 million trips in a single year and tens of millions of dollars flowing through this single transportation benefit, taxpayers should be able to voice their opinions about whether this program and others like it provide sufficient cost benefits.

Questions Taxpayers Deserve to Have Answered

What does a Portland taxi company, and its driver, get paid for a Ride to Care trip compared with what an ordinary passenger would pay for the same ride? How are providers paid—by the mile, by the trip, by time or through some combination of those factors? Is the meter running while riders are shopping for groceries? Which private transportation companies received the most money in 2025? And is the extraordinary growth described to Angela by her friend occurring throughout Portland’s taxi industry, or is it concentrated among a select few?

And then, of course, there are the riders themselves. How much of this system is transporting elderly or disabled residents? How much of these funds is serving Portland’s homeless population? How frequently are individual riders using vehicle-provided transportation? And what percentage of the 1.685 million trips could reasonably have been accomplished through less expensive alternatives?

Obviously, there are people for whom transportation isn’t a convenience; it is the difference between receiving essential medical treatment and going without it. I’ve talked to a few individuals who have used the service, and I’m sure that for many, it is an essential component of maintaining their lives. But good intentions don’t eliminate the need for scrutiny. If anything, a program designed to serve vulnerable people while spending public money deserves complete transparency.

Back to Where This Story Started

And that brings me back to where this story started.

Prior to a couple of weeks ago, I hadn’t taken a Portland taxi in years. Had Angela and I not been exhausted after a long day of traveling, we probably would have done exactly what we normally do: pulled out a phone, ordered an Uber and never given Portland’s taxi industry another thought. Instead, we climbed into a cab.

A few days later, Angela happened to ask a friend a simple question about how the taxi business was surviving. We expected the answer to confirm what seemed obvious—that Uber and Lyft had largely gutted the traditional taxi business.

That casual conversation led me to a transportation program that reported nearly 1.7 million trips in 2025 and to a Health Share financial statement showing roughly $88 million in non-emergency medical transportation expenses.

And it shows once again that the only businesses that seem to be booming in this current Portland economy are those propped up by government spending. Of course, that money can’t last forever, especially when a large percentage of private companies that make their money through private citizens are struggling mightily. With fewer residents and fewer businesses to tax, this is why Portland finds itself in its current, highly publicized doom loop.

Endnotes