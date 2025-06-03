PDX Real

PDX Real

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dx's avatar
Dx
6d

The algorithmically determined city council doesn’t represent the actual people in any way. Donald Trump - detested, reviled in Portland - got more votes in District 1 than any city councilor. No one would think that less than 30% Trump vote share reflects majority will or a reliable cross section of voters - so why do we let them act like Candace Avalos does? The system was designed and shaped by the people who benefit from the system. It’s low scale tyranny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CharP's avatar
CharP
6d

All I can say is HEAVEN help Portland: This is the groups agenda and now that you people voted for them I hope you'll be happy with the results. 🤨

“united as allies” to advance shared values. Among them: economic, racial, and climate justice, support for the working class, and police accountability.

Definition: Move money from the perceived wealthy to the poor, non-working class and homeless, hire more people of diverse nationalities regardless of skill, require more money from corporations to pay for their radical climate change agenda including 15 minute cities then use the money as their slush fund for their personal pet projects, make the police feel even more unappreciated and hopefully many more will quit. Support for the working class is a joke. More and more taxes levied against the corporations and business owners will only be passed on to the working class. However, they don't fit into this category anymore because they are making $133K a year so none of these changes will affect them. Hope you folks understand what you have created. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Angela
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture