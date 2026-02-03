PDX Real

Ollie Parks
4d

The Oregonian's recent coverage of the events at and around Portland's ICE facility is editorializing poorly disguised as reporting. It prompted me to send this letter to The Oregonian's editor:

Re: "Feds at Portland ICE facility again deploy chemical agents against protesters" 1 February 2026

I am a Harris- and Biden-voting Democrat who supports lawful protest and opposes abuses of federal power. Precisely for that reason, I was troubled by your recent coverage of protests at the Portland ICE facility.

Your headlines and framing focused on whether the federal response was “more or less severe” than the day before, rather than on the only variable that actually explains changes in enforcement: whether protester behavior was more or less violent. That choice does editorial work while pretending not to.

Your own reporting establishes a clear sequence. On Sunday, after a rally at City Hall, protesters arrived at the ICE facility shortly after 5:30 p.m. and were not immediately met with tear gas, even after swarming the facility’s driveway. Around 5:45 p.m., agents fired pepper balls only after protesters appeared to throw an object onto the roof. It was not until roughly 7 p.m.—after continued pounding on the plywood exterior and sustained rattling of the security gate—that federal agents deployed tear gas. That is not a peaceful assembly in any legal or practical sense, regardless of how many attendees believed themselves to be nonviolent as individuals.

Yet readers were repeatedly told that “several in attendance said the protest was overwhelmingly peaceful,” as if self-description could outweigh documented conduct. The article then closed with unchallenged quotes from protesters describing tear gas as “galvanizing” and pledging to return—language that romanticizes escalation without acknowledging risk to bystanders, families, or lawful demonstrators.

In Portland, where a small but persistent minority attends protests intending confrontation, journalism has a special obligation to distinguish lawful protest from criminal escalation. Failing to do so shields bad actors, misinforms the public, and ultimately makes indiscriminate crackdowns more likely—not less.

This is not about defending ICE. It is about accurate causation, clear agency, and responsible reporting in a city that has already paid dearly for euphemism.

In Portland, labor and City Hall politics have lost sight of workers and the city's hard working voter/taxpayers.

Stephen Peifer's avatar
Stephen Peifer
5d

Leave it to Portland and the unions to declare “Bring Your Child to the Riot Day.”

