Throughout most of American history, labor unions did not support high levels of immigration into the United States. A lack of immigration restrictions—legal or otherwise—often meant lower wages for workers and reduced bargaining power for unions. Organized labor historically relied on a relative scarcity of labor to strengthen collective bargaining.

The political left began to split on this issue in the 1970s, alongside globalization and the expansion of international markets. During this period, unions became less focused on their members’ economic growth and working conditions and more focused on social justice and global solidarity.

This leads to a difficult but important question: Do strong borders lead to better wages and working conditions for workers?

Old-school socialists, including Bernie Sanders, supported strong borders and limited immigration from a labor perspective. César Chávez also opposed illegal immigration on principle, arguing that the use of undocumented workers was an effective tactic farmers used to break farmworker strikes.

In short, it is difficult to maintain effective unions and satisfied union members in a system with unlimited undocumented labor.

Here is one quote by Chavez:

“The Mexican workers are being used as strikebreakers against our people. We cannot win without their cooperation, but illegal immigration hurts us all. If we allow illegal immigration, the growers (farmers) will always have a surplus of labor, and our people will never be able to raise their standard of living.”

Here’s one from Bernie:

...What right-wing people in this country would love is an open-border policy — bring in all kinds of people who work for $2 or $3 an hour … I don’t believe in that. I think we have to raise wages in this country.”

On Saturday, a “Labor Against ICE” protest took place as part of a national general strike called for by the Portland Democratic Socialists of America and unions such as SEIU, AFSCME, and dozens of others. The sequence of events was familiar. Peaceful protests during the day were followed by marches to the heavily guarded ICE facility, which then gave way to instigation tactics and the deployment of tear gas into the crowd.

What followed felt like another round of the classic “I’m not touching you” game—provocations escalating just enough to trigger a response, much like the backseat battles we waged with our siblings on long childhood road trips to vacation locales.

Local news media quickly erupted with dramatic and often exaggerated claims:

“They’re teargassing children!” Maxine Bernstein of the Oregonian proclaimed.

KGW even quoted the local DSA, whose blogs are particularly hilarious to read:

Unfortunately, as is so often the case with ICE agents, a gratuitous volley of tear gas munitions were (sic) dumped on the peaceful crowd, causing immediate, intense irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract, resulting in burning sensations, severe tearing, involuntary eye closure, coughing, and difficulty breathing, breaking up the march.

I mean, isn’t that precisely what tear gas is intended for—to disperse a protest that is becoming increasingly dangerous? By that measure, the ICE officers’ tactics appear to have been effective. No one died, although if someone did, the local outrage machine would have something to shove through the grist mill for the next several months.

And honestly, regardless of how one feels about federal officers removing undocumented immigrants from the United States, who brings a child into an area that has provoked this kind of response repeatedly for nearly a year? It reminded me of the time my dad took me to a night baseball game at the old Oakland Coliseum in the 1980s. After the game, we got lost and ended up driving through a neighborhood where people of our naïveté had no business being. The difference was that my dad eventually wisely recognized the situation and stopped asking for directions and found his way back to the highway.

As usual, Mayor Keith Wilson went in a more balanced direction with his statement:

Today, federal forces deployed heavy waves of chemical munitions, impacting a peaceful daytime protest where the vast majority of those present violated no laws, made no threat, and posed no danger to federal forces. To those who continue to work for ICE: Resign. To those who control this facility: Leave. Through your use of violence and the trampling of the Constitution, you have lost all legitimacy and replaced it with shame. To those who continue to make these sickening decisions, go home, look in a mirror, and ask yourselves why you have gassed children. Ask yourselves why you continue to work for an agency responsible for murders on American streets. No one is forcing you to lie to yourself, even as your bosses continue to lie to the American people. Our nation will never accept a federal presence where agents wield deadly force against the very people they are sworn to serve. I share the impatience with those who demand we use every legal tool at our disposal to push back against this inexcusable, unconscionable, and unacceptable violence against our community. I share the need to act. Actions that can withstand the scrutiny of the justice system take time – and we cannot afford to lose this fight. The City of Portland is moving swiftly to operationalize an ordinance that went into effect this month, imposing a fee on detention facilities that use chemical agents. As we prepare to put that law into action, we are also documenting today’s events and preserving evidence. The federal government must, and will, be held accountable.

Of course, I say this in jest. His statement was particularly unhinged given the fact that it is his own city where the rhetoric is being deliberately escalated.

This is classic obfuscation—meant to control perception and provoke a predictable response by those brave soldiers in the streets. I’m increasingly convinced that the mayor and city councilors, including Mitch “No Foie Gras” Green, genuinely believe they are revolutionaries engaged in some grand battle for freedom. Green was even quoted as saying:

“ICE is not a legitimate law enforcement agency; it is an armed gang tasked with terrorizing and ethnically cleansing our communities.”

Perhaps a bit histrionic, Mr. Foie Gras? One would think that communists such as Green would be more familiar with the history of actual ethnic cleansing from Mao Zedong and Pol Pot.

I’ll stop there on the protest–march–riot cycle. I do want to return to labor unions’ shift away from prioritizing high wages and working conditions for their members and toward supporting unfettered immigration. The reality is this: what the purple shirts at SEIU really want is power. Currently, public-sector unions such as SEIU and AFSCME spend, on average, less than 10 percent of the dues and fees they collect on direct representation of workers. The rest goes toward high administrative salaries and political action.

Public unions can pour millions into a candidate in a swing district without hesitation. And if a Democrat opposes public unions in any meaningful way, they will almost certainly face an immediate primary challenge—one financed to ensure victory for a candidate who will play ball. This happened just a little over a week ago when the union-backed Our Oregon decided to politically intimidate four moderate Democrats in the state House.

Rep. Paul Evans, a Democrat from Monmouth, said this:

“When ad campaigns are tightly focused and they put imagery meant to stir emotions, it often has a lot of unanticipated consequences. In this business, friends need to know who their friends are and not treat them like enemies.”

In other words, don’t poke the public union bear, or you will just might be devoured whole.

On the other side of this coin are trade unions. One follower of ours on X stated:

“I’m in a trade union in Portland. We voted against endorsing this, although some of our members did attend. On our 2k member FB page, we’re having great arguments and discussions. Most side with deporting illegals and don’t think our union should be involved in condemning ICE.”

In other words, it appears as if some trade unions believe that their focus should be solely on protecting their members, rather than virtue signaling.

Finally, here’s a video we took last summer of Oregon Senator of Katherine Pham—who prefers to go by Khanh, perhaps to appear more legit, despite being from Orange County—waving at her political-handlers during a SEIU march in Salem last summer.

No matter how many so-called Detention Facility Impact Fees the city imposes on the ICE facility, it’s doubtful the Trump administration is going to back down. And even if local officials somehow succeed in forcing ICE to leave its facility in southwest Portland, they will still be left with a long list of problems they have consistently refused to confront: homelessness, affordability, high taxes, and ever-increasing unemployment.