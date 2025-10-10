Lebanon, Oregon—a small city east of I-5 near Albany, somewhere between Salem and Eugene, with a population of around 20,000—has seen better days. It was a timber boomtown beginning in the 1930s, and by the early ’40s, twenty lumber mills called Lebanon home. The town was so successful that it barely felt the effects of the Great Depression.

By the 1950s, a local company began producing a widely used composite board named Lebanite. The manufacturer, Cascade Plywood, dominated the town’s and region’s economy.

Lebanon’s economic decline began in the 1970s, and by the time the 1990s rolled around—with Oregon’s self-inflicted damage from its anti-timber policies (including the irrational concern over a certain owl that became synonymous with Oregon’s economic folly)—the city declined rapidly. By then, the paper mill and plywood mill had been shut down for good. In 2004, the Lebanite factory was gone. A few years later, Weyerhaeuser, which had previously bought out all of Lebanon’s mills, shut down the city’s remaining operations. The collapse of the timber industry destroyed Lebanon’s economic future.

Like many rural communities in Oregon and across the United States, Lebanon cherishes the mythic Americana of Friday night high school football. Its 5A team won a state championship in 2016, and the town remains proud of its Warriors. The story of small-town high school football is well captured in Jason Isbell’s song Speed Trap Town:

Well, it’s a (Friday) night but there’s a high school game Sneak a bottle up the bleachers and forget my name These 5A bastards run a shallow cross It’s a boy’s last dream and a man’s first loss.

The problem with Lebanon’s football program isn’t its dedication to the sport; the problem is that people can no longer go up the stadium’s bleachers because they are falling apart.

The football field and grandstand were constructed in 1957, during a very different economic climate in Lebanon. The stadium has never been remodeled since then. The estimated cost to renovate the grandstand is between $2.5 and $3.2 million. Unfortunately, the school and the city don’t have the funds.

Instead of dwelling on their misfortune, the school decided to enter the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights contest. The winner of the contest would receive a $1 million prize, which would go a long way toward building a new grandstand. The high school’s contest submission gained immediate traction. They made it to the final 25, and as I write this, they hold the #2 spot based on online voting. First place is currently Dierk’s High School in Arkansas, which is ahead of Lebanon High by around 50,000 votes. Why, you ask?

One reason is that Arkansas’s governor, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, created a 25-second video supporting Dierk’s High and encouraging Arkansans to vote for the school, as a matter of civic pride.

In response, the students at Lebanon High contacted Oregon governor Tina Kotek, hoping she would return Huckabee-Sanders’ challenge.

The first request by the school was ignored by the governor’s office. A second request received a response, but not one the high school expected. It came from Courtney Flathers (she/her), a “Solutions Coordinator” in the Office of Governor Tina Kotek:

The cryptic sign-off of “Good luck with the competition!” probably should have honestly included, “Now, go fuck yourselves!” with a sarcastic smile emoji added for emphasis.

First of all, the governor producing a short video in support of Lebanon High in this competition would not be “fundraising.” The high school is not asking the governor to raise money for them. It’s a contest with a prize for the winner. She could have easily made it a feel-good story, perhaps even involving her spouse, Aimee, between her drinking binges. It could have helped Oregonians see Tina Kotek as an empathetic leader who cares about her constituents and understands the struggles of rural communities.

Instead, she comes across as a total…well, you get the idea. I probably shouldn’t go there…but this makes me mad…as it should all of you reading this.

Why are Oregon Democratic politicians seemingly devoid of humanity, empathy, or plain common sense? While Governor Kotek theatrically performs for the camera in defiance of the federal government, rural communities go unsupported. We aren’t supposed to notice, because politically, Oregon is pathologically obsessed with Portland and Salem. Anything outside these cities apparently doesn’t matter.

Well, Tina…these communities do matter, and it’s time for you to step up for Oregon’s rural areas.

Here is our video covering the story, which includes the incredible video produced by Lebanon High for the contest. Below that is a link where you can vote to support an amazing and resilient Oregon community. You can cast one vote per day until October 24th.