PDX Real

PDX Real

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John Bassett's avatar
John Bassett
6d

I still wonder what would happen if there was a recount, Would the same people get elected? It seems like the order in which the ballots get counted has a huge impact on the outcome. Maybe Mr Miller can clarify this.

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6 replies by Jeff Church and others
Al Dune's avatar
Al Dune
5d

“can we please stop electing leftist women with the silly glasses, please?l

Prime litmus test disqualifier.

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