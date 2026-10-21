Portland voters are preparing for another election under the city’s relatively new ranked-choice voting system. But how many voters actually understand what happens to their ballot after they rank their preferred candidates?

And, perhaps more importantly, how many understand what happens when their ballot runs out of choices?

Robert S Miller, a longtime gaming-industry analyst, former political pollster and policy analyst with a Ph.D. in operations research, has been examining Portland’s ranked-choice voting system. He writes a great substack here.

Miller is someone I consider a leading expert on ranked-choice voting (RCV) in local elections. He also understands how Portland’s new voting and government structure can give highly organized political groups a disproportionate advantage. Consider the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA): despite having only about 2,000 local members, the organization has four members serving on Portland City Council. Miller understands how the mechanics of this system can amplify the influence of relatively small but highly organized political movements, raising serious questions about whether Portland’s new electoral structure provides a level playing field.

His analysis of the 2024 City Council election reveals an interesting feature of the system: A ballot can stop participating in the count even while seats remain to be filled.

And the numbers from Portland’s District 4 election illustrate why understanding the system matters.

Background of Portland Ranked Choice Voting

Portland adopted ranked-choice voting (RCV) through Measure 26-228, approved by voters on November 8, 2022. But there's an important distinction in how this happened: Portlanders never voted on ranked-choice voting as a standalone proposal. It is important to note that RCV was included in a sweeping package of changes that also replaced Portland's century-old commission form of government, created geographic voting districts, and tripled the number of city councilors.

RCV has been a difficult policy to pass by voters both statewide and in other jurisdictions. While Measure 26-228 passed by a 58-42 split, Oregon Measure 117, which would have made all other elections RCV in the state - including federal offices such as the President of the United States - failed by a 58-42 split. During this same period, statewide initiatives for RCV voting also failed in Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Massachusetts. One state, Missouri, did pass RCV in November of 2024.

RCV funding has come from mostly East Coast, out-of-state sources, including Article IV (out of Virginia), Unite America (Colorado), Democracy Fund Voice (D.C.), and FairVote, a heavily Soros family-funded PAC. In Oregon alone, the pro-RCV side collected nearly $10 million in funding. On the anti-RCV voting side, led by our friend and Sweet Home city councilor (now running for Sweet Home Mayor), Angelita Sanchez, collected just $11,000 in a winning effort.

For the reasons above, this is exactly why the powers that be in Portland decided to include RCV voting in the initiative that decided the new government system. They knew it would be difficult to pass. They were able to both get the district system they wanted, as well as the people they wanted in office.

I mean, total respect. It was quite the coup.

Three Seats, Six Rankings

Portland’s City Council elections are different from traditional elections in two important ways.

First, each of the city’s four districts elects three representatives rather than one. Second, voters can rank up to six candidates in order of preference.

Instead of selecting a single candidate, voters indicate their first choice, second choice, third choice, and so on, up to six. The city uses a form of ranked-choice voting known as the single transferable vote.

In Portland’s three-seat districts, a candidate needs just over 25 percent of the vote to secure a seat. When a candidate receives more votes than necessary to win, the surplus portion can transfer to voters’ next available preferences.

When a candidate is eliminated, the transferable value of their ballots can also move to the next ranked candidate still in contention. The process continues until all three seats are filled.

At least, that’s the basic idea. But there is another important element of the system that receives considerably less attention.

When a Ballot Runs Out of Choices

A ranked-choice ballot can only transfer to candidates the voter has actually ranked.

Consider a voter who ranks three candidates. If that voter’s first choice is eliminated, the ballot can transfer to the second choice. If the second choice is subsequently eliminated, it can transfer to the third.

But what happens if the third candidate is also eliminated and other candidates remain in contention? The ballot has nowhere else to go. Election officials call this an exhausted ballot.

It doesn’t mean the ballot was invalid. It means the ballot no longer has an eligible candidate to whom its remaining vote value can transfer. The voter participated in the election, but their ballot may no longer influence the remaining rounds of counting. That distinction is particularly important in an election where three candidates must ultimately be selected.

What Happened in Portland’s 2024 District 4 Election?

Miller examined the certified results from Portland’s first ranked-choice City Council election in November 2024. In District 4, three candidates were elected: Olivia Clark, Mitch Green and Eric Zimmerman. One particularly interesting moment occurred when candidate Eli Arnold was eliminated.

According to Miller’s analysis, roughly half the transferable vote value associated with Arnold moved to Zimmerman, helping him secure the third seat. The other half had no remaining eligible candidate to receive it. Those ballots had exhausted their available rankings.

Miller calculates that, by the conclusion of the count, approximately 19,175 votes’ worth of ballots had become exhausted. For comparison, the election threshold needed to secure a seat was 19,180 votes.

In other words, the exhausted vote value was almost equivalent to the threshold required to elect one of the district’s three councilors.

There is an important technical distinction here: Because Portland’s system transfers fractional vote values, exhausted vote value should not automatically be interpreted as the number of individual voters whose ballots became exhausted.

Nevertheless, Miller’s calculation illustrates the potential significance of ballots that can no longer transfer.

Why the Six Rankings Matter

Portland voters have six available rankings, but they are not required to use all six. A voter may rank one candidate, three candidates or six candidates. The difference is how many potential destinations the ballot has as counting progresses.

Ranking additional candidates whom a voter genuinely supports gives that ballot more opportunities to transfer if earlier choices are elected or eliminated. It also serves a secondary purpose of blocking other candidates whom the voter deems undesirable.

And there’s another important point that is sometimes misunderstood:

Ranking a second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth candidate does not take support away from your first-choice candidate.

The lower rankings are backup preferences. They come into play only when the counting rules allow a transfer. That means voters do not need to choose between supporting their favorite candidate and expressing their preferences among other acceptable candidates. They can do both.

Although ranking all six candidates is not inherently necessary or desirable for every voter, it can have its advantages in that ones vote “lasts longer” in the voting cycle.

Can Voters Game the System?

Miller also examined the possibility of strategic ranking—placing candidates in an order different from a voter’s actual preferences in the hope of producing a more favorable outcome.

His analysis suggests that this kind of tactical voting can backfire. Because votes transfer through multiple rounds, it can be difficult to predict how an insincere ranking will affect the final result.

A candidate who initially appears unlikely to win may remain in contention longer than expected. A supposedly strategic ranking could then have consequences the voter did not anticipate. The straightforward approach is to rank candidates in the order the voter genuinely prefers them.

Organized political groups may encourage supporters to rank several candidates who share their priorities. But every voter has the same opportunity to express multiple preferences, regardless of political affiliation.

What Portland Voters Should Understand Before Election Day

Portland’s ranked-choice system is more complicated than a conventional election in which the candidate receiving the most votes wins, but its central features are understandable.

Voters have one ballot with up to six rankings. Their vote can transfer as candidates are elected or eliminated. And if their ballot has no remaining eligible ranked candidate, its remaining value can become exhausted.

The practical questions are straightforward:

Which candidate is your first choice?

Which other candidates would you support if your first choice cannot receive your vote?

In what order do you genuinely prefer those candidates?

Have you considered all the candidates you would be comfortable seeing elected?

Voters are free to use fewer than six rankings. But understanding the consequences of that decision is an important part of understanding the system itself.

Six Boxes. Use Them on Purpose.

Miller’s examination of Portland’s 2024 election raises a question worth considering as voters prepare to cast their next ballots:

How much of the electorate understands what happens to its vote after the first round of counting?

Portland’s election system gives voters the ability to express more than one preference. But that feature only works as intended when voters understand how those preferences are used. The lesson isn’t that every voter must fill all six boxes. It’s that every voter should understand what those six boxes do.

Six boxes. Three seats. Know your choices. Understand your ballot.

Our Election Recommendations

We based all of our choices on three major issues: Public Safety, Economy, and Housing. Our choices reflect those who support hiring more police, creating a business-friendly environment in the city, county, and state, and moving away from the disastrous Housing First paradigm.

Portland City Council District 3

District 3 is a moderate or conservative voters’ Hell. There are 21 total candidates, and it was difficult find six that we wanted to vote for.. Granted, these choices, unlike District 4, we picked just as much as an attempt to keep DSA and radical leftists out of office as bringing new people in.



Here are the DSA-communist-leftist-anarchist-public union candidates that need to either be voted out or should not be voted in under any circumstance. I will shorten my identification of them as “communists”:



The Communists:

Angelita Morillo

Tiffany Koyama-Lane

Joel Corcoran

Esther Leon

Cristal Otero

Guy Frankenstein



Just plain "No's" for various reasons:

Tim Sollitt

Patrick Hilton

Larry Kelly

Kimberly Tucker

Martin Ward

Terry Porter

Kenneth Landgraver III

John Sweeney

Darren McCormick



The six to rank, in no particular order (your choice):



Keir Legree: my personal favorite - has great experience in the business community and is a "practical solutions guy"



Kellie Torres: probably the favorite to bump one of the current incumbents. Rather progressive, but has solid experience and she falls on the side of practicality



Matthias Hallet: some progressive messaging, but an intelligent guy who is an attorney and dislikes leftists and their ridiculous policies



Heart Free Pham: not much is known about him, but he has the best messaging of the bunch. He's Portland born and raised. His website is here



Ali Beaudoin: Has great business experience



Steve Novick: unfortunately, I had to hold my nose to include the Tiny Terror, but he has been a bulwark against many of the communists' worst policy ideas., even if he is an unrepentant jerk.

Portland City Council District 4

District 4 definitely has better choices than District 3, but there are still many, many candidates who should not be getting votes:



The communists:



Mitch Green: He's the biggest joke on the entire council, with his nearly monthly idiotic controversies - from the foie gras ban to trying to burn down a neighborhood during one of Oregon's worst fire seasons to his "spicy tweets" - he's a total mess in every way. He needs to be gone. He has no business anywhere near influencing city policy.



John Goldsmith - DSA

Matt Schulte - cop-hating whack job

Jamey Evenstar - DSA

Jeremy Beausoleil Smith - DSA



The "no" for various reasons:

TJ Anderson: seems like a nice guy, but has no real experience



The one's to rank:

Eric Zimmerman

Olivia Clark

Eli Arnold

Josh Leake

John McDonald

Jayne Cronlund - she’s the only real question here, but she’s for hiring more police, so I’m cool with her in that regard.

Multnomah County Chair

Multnomah County District 2

The RCV voting for county positions is very different from the city elections. Rather than voting for multiple candidates to get 3 elected, this is a more common type of RCV voting - a voter can vote for multiple candidates for in order for an individual candidate to become elected.



1st: Sharon Meieran - great person, great experience, isn't a politician and just wants to help - she even told us in our recent interview that her goal is to substantially change how the county conducts itself in one term, because if she did, she wouldn’t run for a 2nd term. She’s a former attorney who went to medical school at age 32 so she could become a emergency room doctor.



2nd: Julia Brim-Edwards - We are not particularly liking her recent cozying up to the public unions, but she would be better than the 3rd choice, Shannon Singleton.



3rd: Write someone in. Not kidding. They must live in Multnomah County.



Absolute no:

Shannon Singleton: commie-lite, public union stalwart, radical leftist who is loved by leftist dark money PAC Portland For All.



Multnomah County District 2:

The communists:

Bri Williams

Nathan Ong Norris

Serena Cruz - can we please stop electing leftist women with the silly glasses, please?



The ones to rank:

Herman Green

Tony Robertson

Nabil Zaghloul

Bruce Broussard - wouldn't it be nice for Bruce to win once!? Brrrruuuuuucccce!!

We also include our recommendation for Circuit Court Judge, Position 2 - Laura Rowan. She comes highly recommended by our followers at the Multnomah County DA’s office.

Thanks go to Robert Miller and his incredible research on Portland’s RCV voting system!

Robert S. Miller, Ph.D., is a longtime gaming-industry analyst, former political pollster and policy analyst. His work examines political systems, election mechanics and public policy.

Further reading: