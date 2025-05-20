PDX Real

Alicia Imel
4d

This from Amanda Fritz in 2009:

“The Portland Water Bureau was making the case [in favor of] a $700 million water filtration system for Bull Run water to protect against Cryptosporidium.

“Commissioner Saltzman and Fish supported my asking for a work session regarding the relative merits of filtration versus ultraviolet treatment. I requested a public hearing, to make a better-informed decision that included citizens’ input, in addition to the Bureau’s advice.

“After the hearing, we came to a consensus in favor of ultraviolet treatment – costing $180 million. That’s saving a half-billion dollars; or $342,000 per day, of the four years that I will be in office – done by my looking at details, discovering and laying out the facts, and asking my colleagues to have a discussion and public hearing.”

Her email address was at the bottom of the article. What has happened?

https://eastpdxnews.com/general-news-features/meet-your-portland-city-commissioner-amanda-fritz/

CharP
4d

Great recap. I do wonder why they need the water facility to have all those "personal" amenities through? One thing I can say...Portland sure knows how to spend money...🤑💸

