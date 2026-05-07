PDX Real

PDX Real

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
May 7Edited

From chicken prankster to suicide bomber….a homegrown domestic terrorist. As Portland fell into disorder so did Bruce Whitman. The Portland doom loop marches on…..

marches on…

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Idontrollonshobbas
May 7Edited

Oddly, the lede on the Oregonian webpage this evening highlights Whitman as a "union organizer who was sexually harassed" at the MAC.

They must be still hunting for the info that Jeff Church's investigation discovered.

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