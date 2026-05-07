Well, they blew up the chicken man in Philly last night

Now they blew up his house, too…

-Bruce Springsteen “Atlantic City”

Bruce Whitman, with one of his pink chickens, in 2015

A little over 10 years ago, there was a quintessential Portland human-interest story in the news about a group of chickens spotted downtown that had been dyed pink. It was 2015, a year or two before the “great turning” — before Portland transformed from a city known for whimsical, innocent weirdness into what often now resembles scenes straight out of The Walking Dead.

In typical mid-2010s fashion, Multnomah County Animal Services dubbed the mysterious incident “the pink chicken caper.” The department was supposedly concerned about the possibility that the chickens’ owner had injected pink dye into fertilized eggs. In true pre-“turning” Portland fashion, the mystery was solved when one Bruce Whitman came forward and admitted that he had dyed the domestic fowl using a combination of food coloring, beet juice, and Kool-Aid before leaving the chickens unattended.

The reason? According to Whitman, he simply wanted to make people smile:

“I love making someone else smile because it’ll make me smile. This came back tenfold.”

After the mystery was solved, Portlanders collectively chuckled and returned to their craft microbrews, sustainable coffee shops, off-leash dog parks, clean and safe streets, and genuinely affordable lifestyles.

Oh my, what a decade can change.

This past Saturday, May 2nd, that same Bruce Whitman drove a rental car packed with 30 pounds of explosives into the Multnomah Athletic Club, severely damaging the building’s main floor and killing himself in the process. Thankfully, most of the explosives failed to detonate, or the blast might have brought down much of the building.

One has to wonder which Portlanders Whitman was trying to make smile this time.

With only one day having passed since May Day protests that, according to local media outlets, “drew thousands,” speculation flooded the community like water from a burst dam. After all, the protests — as they often do — carried a distinct anti-capitalist fervor that predictably devolved into violence and arrests. Just as predictably, many protesters and rioters eventually ended up at their favorite lieu de prédilection: the Portland ICE facility.

What better place to strike at the heart of Portland’s wealthy than the MAC, the symbol of Portland’s protected elite? According to right-wing social media, this was obviously a case of Antifa-inspired domestic terrorism.

The truth, however, appears far more nuanced — and perhaps more foreboding.

I found no direct correlation between Whitman and Portland’s far-left extremist circles. Three main facts have been used by social media influencers to paint him that way.

First, Whitman had at one point identified himself as a supporter of Bernie Sanders — a “Bernie Bro” — the milquetoast octogenarian socialist-lite senator from Vermont who also happens to own several houses. Embarrassingly enough, I dabbled in being pro-Bernie for a while myself, as did Joe Rogan, who is frequently labeled by the media as “far-right.”

Second, Whitman reportedly attempted to unionize workers at the MAC Club, where he had worked as a bartender prior to being fired in 2019.

Third, he operated a “mutual aid pantry” outside his home.

To me, the pantry is the most intriguing connection. Portland-area groups such as PDX Free Fridge and the Portland Mutual Aid Network — along with independent harm-reduction organizations like PPOP (Portland People’s Outreach Project) — are certainly adjacent to Portland’s activist anarchist far-left. Food pantries operated by individuals connected to groups like PDX Free Fridge are sometimes run less as simple charitable efforts and more as a kind of social or political statement toward the surrounding neighborhood. The reality is that they often attract an element that many law-abiding, hard-working, home-owning, family-raising residents do not want nearby: namely, people struggling with addiction, instability, and, at times, criminal or disruptive behavior.

Now, not everyone who visits these mutual aid pantries causes problems. Many people simply need help. But issues frequently arise around them, and we have experienced that firsthand with a pantry located across the street from us.

On one occasion, we had to wake up an individual who had passed out near the pantry after apparent drug use. Another time, I witnessed a man punch a woman in the face near the pantry. The two appeared to be a couple who showed up regularly and were often in the middle of loud, heated arguments. I went outside and yelled at the man. After he redirected his verbal abuse toward me, the woman quickly walked down the street to get away from him.

Another regular visitor was a woman who would remove items from the pantry — food cans, boxes, whatever she could grab — and throw them at passing cars on a busy street. If anyone dared tell her to stop, and I did more than once, she would launch into an expletive-filled tirade so hateful, yet oddly artful, that I joked to neighbors she worked in profanity the way Rembrandt worked in oils.

Another woman defecated on our sidewalk after visiting the pantry. When I yelled at her to pick it up, she told me where I could figuratively go.

A prime example of leftist food cart culture, Karim and Kiley Delgado, who are owners of the Beaverton-area 649 Bar. They are outspoken far-left activists who also maintain a public food pantry on their property in Hillsboro, one in which have had many of the same issues surrounding ours. On their social media, the Delgado’s seem to run the pantry as more of a “fuck you” to their normie neighbors than to help people in crisis.

Kiley Delgado has appeared in the news multiple times for blocking and interfering with federal agents while they were carrying out their duties, filming herself screaming at and threatening officers. She has also used social media to dox federal agents by posting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers. She also, somewhat bizarrely, claims to suffer from Tourette’s Syndrome. Kiley’s lovely IG is here: https://www.instagram.com/lincysma/.

The food pantry connection in Whitman’s case is interesting, but any connection between Whitman and actual organized leftist political violence remains dubious at best. Mutual aid may be a core leftist principle, but that alone does not indicate involvement in radical activism.

Whitman was fired from the MAC Club in 2019 “due to conduct.” According to recent reports, Whitman had previously filed complaints against club management involving alleged sexual harassment. In 2016, BOLI determined that the complaints fell outside the statute of limitations and dismissed the case. The supervisor involved was reportedly warned about their behavior, and the club maintains there was no retaliation against Whitman for making the complaint.

The BOLI investigator assigned to Whitman’s case later reported that Whitman harassed the investigator to the point that the investigator’s supervisor, Chris Lynch, had to intervene and cut off communication between the two.

By 2019, when Whitman was terminated, the club described his behavior as erratic and aggressive. During one training session, he reportedly became loud and disruptive and was asked to leave. According to the club, Whitman attempted to intimidate a female trainer by getting directly in her face. Current MAC General Manager Charles Leverton stated that Whitman was terminated “for cause after a repeated, well-documented series of agitations and aggressive behavior” toward staff members.

Whitman’s dismissal from employment appears to have triggered a years-long campaign of harassment directed at MAC staff, management, and members. According to reports, he would allegedly drive around Portland searching for vehicles with MAC stickers and then berate or threaten the drivers once he found them.

A deeper look into Whitman’s history suggests a continuing mental deterioration following his termination.

In January 2021, neighbors near Whitman’s home on North Peninsular Avenue in the Kenton neighborhood — a home he had owned since 2008 — began reporting alarming behavior to Portland Police. In more than one incident, Whitman allegedly brandished a firearm at neighbors. In another reported incident, Whitman was reportedly outside nude while threatening people nearby.

At that point, a judge issued a stalking order against him, but the Portland Police Bureau’s Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) did not believe it necessary to confiscate his firearm.

By late 2021 and into early 2022, Whitman began regularly protesting outside the MAC Club, harassing and berating members. His harassment of neighbors also reportedly continued during this period. BHU began working with MAC members, Whitman’s family, and his neighbors in an attempt to address his behavior. They provided Whitman with mental health referrals, which he refused. Since police did not yet believe his actions rose to the level of criminal conduct, no further action was taken.

By mid-2022, Whitman’s threats toward MAC members and staff had escalated. At times, he reportedly harassed members outside their homes as well. At that point, authorities determined his behavior had crossed into criminal territory, and Whitman was involuntarily committed for evaluation and mental health treatment.

At that time, BHU also issued Whitman an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Oregon’s “red flag law,” finally allowing authorities to confiscate his firearm.

Still, no charges were filed, and Whitman was released from the hospital after roughly two weeks.

In February of this year, Whitman was hospitalized again, reportedly after a suicide attempt. Prior to that attempt, Whitman allegedly sent a manifesto to family members that one relative described as incoherent and delusional. On February 18th, BHU issued him another ERPO while he was hospitalized and once again confiscated a firearm he had reportedly threatened to use on himself.

Then, on April 26th — 11 years after the original chicken prank — Whitman once again released pink-dyed chickens in downtown Portland, this time near Keller Fountain.

Whitman’s pink chickens at Keller Fountain on April 26, 2026

Three days later, he began purchasing explosive components.

Less than three days after that, he drove through the turnstiles at the MAC Club and detonated part of the 30 pounds of explosives inside his vehicle.

In other words, Bruce Whitman displayed half a decade of increasingly alarming behavior. He was hospitalized twice, issued two ERPOs, and had firearms confiscated twice. He was suicidal, angry, unstable, and spiraling. There is little indication that his behavior ever truly improved, aside from the fact that there was a roughly three-year stretch — from mid-2022 until February 2026 — in which he had no additional major public interactions with authorities. Whitman’s family has reportedly claimed that his behavior after his most recent hospital release had appeared normal.

There is little doubt that this is yet another case of a Portland-area individual falling through the cracks of Oregon’s deeply troubled mental health system. Oregon currently ranks near the bottom nationally in mental health care access, while simultaneously ranking near the top in prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse.

There is no clear indication that Whitman carried out this attack as an act of political terrorism. There is no evidence that he regularly attended political demonstrations or participated in the ongoing ICE facility riots in downtown Portland.

He appears, instead, to have been a severely mentally ill man whom nobody was ultimately able to help.

The Portland chicken man blew himself up in Portland on Saturday morning.

And he nearly blew up the MAC too.