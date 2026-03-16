The Peter Boghossian Podcast & PDX Real
On lucky Friday the 13th of last week, Angela appeared on Peter Boghossian’s live podcast. It was a fun conversation with a former Portlander, and of course we talked about our favorite topic: Portland—and what the hell to do about it.
If you’re not familiar with Peter Boghossian, he is an American philosopher and educator who taught at Portland State University for ten years, until 2021. During his time at PSU, he focused on logic, scientific reasoning, and the philosophy of education. Boghossian has long been something of an anomaly in modern academia, advocating for the use of philosophical questioning to challenge deeply held beliefs and promote more rational dialogue—an approach that would likely make Socrates proud.
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Eventually, however, Boghossian’s views put him on a collision course with the academic establishment. In 2018, he became a central figure in the so-called Grievance Studies Affair, a controversial academic hoax project he conducted with collaborators James A. Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose.
As part of the project, the three researchers wrote 20 intentionally absurd academic papers in fields such as gender and cultural studies and submitted them to peer-reviewed journals. The goal was to test whether certain academic disciplines prioritized ideological conformity over rigorous scholarship. When the hoax was eventually uncovered, seven papers had been accepted for publication, seven were still under review, and six had been rejected. Some of these papers included:
“Human Reactions to Rape Culture and Queer Performativity at Urban Dog Parks in Portland, Oregon” - This paper claimed that dog parks were sites of “rape culture” among dogs. The authors pretended to have observed thousands of dog sexual encounters to analyze how humans react to them.
“Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism” - This paper was essentially a chapter they had lifted from Mein Krampf and replaced Nazi terminology with feminist and intersectional language.
“An Ethnography of Breastaurants” - This paper argued that restaurants like Hooters should be forced to hire obese or disabled staff to fight objectification.
The project sparked an intense debate across academia. Some praised the experiment as a legitimate critique of politicized scholarship, while many others condemned it, arguing that it made a mockery of the academic and scientific process—which, in many ways, it was intended to do.
Shortly after the hoax papers were revealed, the administration at PSU launched a “research misconduct inquiry” into Boghossian. Years of conflict with the university’s administration followed, ultimately leading to his resignation in 2021. His resignation letter quickly went viral on social media. It can be viewed here.
The university itself has arguably fared worse in the years since. Portland State has continued its slide into ideological activism rather than academic excellence. The university’s enrollment has dropped by roughly 23 percent since 2019. Here is Richard Cheverton’s recent article about the schools recent embarrassing failures.
After leaving PSU, Boghossian joined the University of Austin, a newly formed private institution founded in part to promote academic freedom and what it calls the “fearless pursuit of truth.”
He has also built a large following online through his work on “street epistemology,” a term he coined to describe a set of non-confrontational conversational techniques designed to examine strongly held beliefs. The method relies on calm questioning and logical inquiry to encourage participants to reflect on the foundations of their views.
Many of you have probably seen these clips circulating on social media—often accompanied by the sometimes histrionic reactions that arise when strongly held beliefs collide with patient, rational questioning - sometimes with rather hilarious and mystifying results.
Boghossian’s videos regularly draw significant attention. His YouTube channel and X account have accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers.
Below is his podcast with Angela:
PDX Real is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Peter Boghossian is a genuinely interesting figure — a philosopher who built a large following by applying patient Socratic questioning to strongly held beliefs, who resigned from Portland State in 2021 with a viral letter legitimately decrying the university's culture of ideological conformity, and who has since become one of the more prominent voices in the ongoing debate about academic freedom. The write-up captures all of that well enough. What it doesn't mention is rather harder to square with the image.
Before getting to that, it's worth establishing what today's Hungary under Viktor Orbán actually is, because some readers will have encountered the talking point that it's merely a differently ordered kind of freedom. It isn't. Since returning to power in 2010, Orbán has used his parliamentary supermajority to rewrite the constitution, pack the courts with loyalists, and consolidate state control over the media — an estimated 80-90% of Hungarian media is now in pro-government hands. Freedom House downgraded Hungary from "free" to "partly free" in 2019, and multiple major democracy indices now classify it as a hybrid regime or electoral autocracy — the most extreme case of democratic regression in the EU's history. The Central European University, one of the region's most distinguished academic institutions, was legislated out of Budapest and forced to relocate to Vienna. Orbán himself coined the term "illiberal democracy" in a 2014 speech to describe what he was building. This is not a contested characterisation applied by hostile observers — it is his own proud self-description. This matters because it is precisely academic freedom and press freedom that Boghossian made his name defending.
So. He took a visiting fellowship at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), the educational arm of Orbán's illiberal project, which has spent millions funding American conservatives to promote a favourable view of Orbán's Hungary abroad. He is currently listed as a Visiting Fellow (2025) at the Danube Institute, another Orbán-aligned Budapest think tank — a status confirmed on the Institute's own website, not in hostile reporting. He lavished public praise on a book by Balázs Orbán — Orbán's political director — and starred in an MCC-sponsored podcast titled, in his own words, "Hungary Can Be the Gem of the World." In a 2022 podcast recorded in Budapest with Ilya Shapiro, according to reporting in the New Republic, the two were effusive about life under Orbán's rule. As recently as March 2025, he told Hungarian Conservative magazine he was planning to return to Budapest in June for another Danube Institute event.
To his credit, Boghossian has also platformed Orbán critics — his podcast includes a conversation with Péter Krekó, one of Hungary's most prominent government critics — and in the same March 2025 interview he expressed support for Ukraine and condemned Russian atrocities. He is not a simple propagandist, and it would be unfair to suggest otherwise.
But token heterodoxy doesn't neutralise structural alignment. The question isn't whether Boghossian holds every Orbán position — it's whether he is lending his platform and credibility to a project that has systematically dismantled the academic independence and press freedom he built his brand on defending. Interviewing one critic while drawing on Orbán-aligned institutional support and headlining their events doesn't resolve that tension; it papers over it.
This is also not guilt by association, and it's worth addressing that dodge directly because it will come up. Guilt by association would be: Boghossian once shared a stage with someone objectionable, therefore Boghossian is objectionable. That is not the argument. The argument is that he holds a current, named fellowship at an Orbán-aligned institution, has repeatedly headlined their events, and has publicly praised their work — in his own words, on their own platforms. These are his choices, his words, his affiliations, active as of this year. That's not association; that's a record.
The core contradiction doesn't require anyone's characterisation to land. Boghossian resigned from PSU citing "illiberalism" and built an international following on the strength of that stand. He is now a named fellow at institutions operating in a country whose leader invented the term "illiberal democracy" and means it as a compliment. You don't need to call that hypocrisy. You just need to hold the two facts next to each other and ask why his interviewers never do.