On lucky Friday the 13th of last week, Angela appeared on Peter Boghossian’s live podcast. It was a fun conversation with a former Portlander, and of course we talked about our favorite topic: Portland—and what the hell to do about it.

If you’re not familiar with Peter Boghossian, he is an American philosopher and educator who taught at Portland State University for ten years, until 2021. During his time at PSU, he focused on logic, scientific reasoning, and the philosophy of education. Boghossian has long been something of an anomaly in modern academia, advocating for the use of philosophical questioning to challenge deeply held beliefs and promote more rational dialogue—an approach that would likely make Socrates proud.

Eventually, however, Boghossian’s views put him on a collision course with the academic establishment. In 2018, he became a central figure in the so-called Grievance Studies Affair, a controversial academic hoax project he conducted with collaborators James A. Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose.

As part of the project, the three researchers wrote 20 intentionally absurd academic papers in fields such as gender and cultural studies and submitted them to peer-reviewed journals. The goal was to test whether certain academic disciplines prioritized ideological conformity over rigorous scholarship. When the hoax was eventually uncovered, seven papers had been accepted for publication, seven were still under review, and six had been rejected. Some of these papers included:

“Human Reactions to Rape Culture and Queer Performativity at Urban Dog Parks in Portland, Oregon” - This paper claimed that dog parks were sites of “rape culture” among dogs . The authors pretended to have observed thousands of dog sexual encounters to analyze how humans react to them.

“Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism” - This paper was essentially a chapter they had lifted from Mein Krampf and replaced Nazi terminology with feminist and intersectional language .

“An Ethnography of Breastaurants” - This paper argued that restaurants like Hooters should be forced to hire obese or disabled staff to fight objectification.

The project sparked an intense debate across academia. Some praised the experiment as a legitimate critique of politicized scholarship, while many others condemned it, arguing that it made a mockery of the academic and scientific process—which, in many ways, it was intended to do.

Shortly after the hoax papers were revealed, the administration at PSU launched a “research misconduct inquiry” into Boghossian. Years of conflict with the university’s administration followed, ultimately leading to his resignation in 2021. His resignation letter quickly went viral on social media. It can be viewed here.

The university itself has arguably fared worse in the years since. Portland State has continued its slide into ideological activism rather than academic excellence. The university’s enrollment has dropped by roughly 23 percent since 2019. Here is Richard Cheverton’s recent article about the schools recent embarrassing failures.

After leaving PSU, Boghossian joined the University of Austin, a newly formed private institution founded in part to promote academic freedom and what it calls the “fearless pursuit of truth.”

He has also built a large following online through his work on “street epistemology,” a term he coined to describe a set of non-confrontational conversational techniques designed to examine strongly held beliefs. The method relies on calm questioning and logical inquiry to encourage participants to reflect on the foundations of their views.

Many of you have probably seen these clips circulating on social media—often accompanied by the sometimes histrionic reactions that arise when strongly held beliefs collide with patient, rational questioning - sometimes with rather hilarious and mystifying results.

Boghossian’s videos regularly draw significant attention. His YouTube channel and X account have accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers.

Below is his podcast with Angela: