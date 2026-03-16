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Ollie Parks
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Peter Boghossian is a genuinely interesting figure — a philosopher who built a large following by applying patient Socratic questioning to strongly held beliefs, who resigned from Portland State in 2021 with a viral letter legitimately decrying the university's culture of ideological conformity, and who has since become one of the more prominent voices in the ongoing debate about academic freedom. The write-up captures all of that well enough. What it doesn't mention is rather harder to square with the image.

Before getting to that, it's worth establishing what today's Hungary under Viktor Orbán actually is, because some readers will have encountered the talking point that it's merely a differently ordered kind of freedom. It isn't. Since returning to power in 2010, Orbán has used his parliamentary supermajority to rewrite the constitution, pack the courts with loyalists, and consolidate state control over the media — an estimated 80-90% of Hungarian media is now in pro-government hands. Freedom House downgraded Hungary from "free" to "partly free" in 2019, and multiple major democracy indices now classify it as a hybrid regime or electoral autocracy — the most extreme case of democratic regression in the EU's history. The Central European University, one of the region's most distinguished academic institutions, was legislated out of Budapest and forced to relocate to Vienna. Orbán himself coined the term "illiberal democracy" in a 2014 speech to describe what he was building. This is not a contested characterisation applied by hostile observers — it is his own proud self-description. This matters because it is precisely academic freedom and press freedom that Boghossian made his name defending.

So. He took a visiting fellowship at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), the educational arm of Orbán's illiberal project, which has spent millions funding American conservatives to promote a favourable view of Orbán's Hungary abroad. He is currently listed as a Visiting Fellow (2025) at the Danube Institute, another Orbán-aligned Budapest think tank — a status confirmed on the Institute's own website, not in hostile reporting. He lavished public praise on a book by Balázs Orbán — Orbán's political director — and starred in an MCC-sponsored podcast titled, in his own words, "Hungary Can Be the Gem of the World." In a 2022 podcast recorded in Budapest with Ilya Shapiro, according to reporting in the New Republic, the two were effusive about life under Orbán's rule. As recently as March 2025, he told Hungarian Conservative magazine he was planning to return to Budapest in June for another Danube Institute event.

To his credit, Boghossian has also platformed Orbán critics — his podcast includes a conversation with Péter Krekó, one of Hungary's most prominent government critics — and in the same March 2025 interview he expressed support for Ukraine and condemned Russian atrocities. He is not a simple propagandist, and it would be unfair to suggest otherwise.

But token heterodoxy doesn't neutralise structural alignment. The question isn't whether Boghossian holds every Orbán position — it's whether he is lending his platform and credibility to a project that has systematically dismantled the academic independence and press freedom he built his brand on defending. Interviewing one critic while drawing on Orbán-aligned institutional support and headlining their events doesn't resolve that tension; it papers over it.

This is also not guilt by association, and it's worth addressing that dodge directly because it will come up. Guilt by association would be: Boghossian once shared a stage with someone objectionable, therefore Boghossian is objectionable. That is not the argument. The argument is that he holds a current, named fellowship at an Orbán-aligned institution, has repeatedly headlined their events, and has publicly praised their work — in his own words, on their own platforms. These are his choices, his words, his affiliations, active as of this year. That's not association; that's a record.

The core contradiction doesn't require anyone's characterisation to land. Boghossian resigned from PSU citing "illiberalism" and built an international following on the strength of that stand. He is now a named fellow at institutions operating in a country whose leader invented the term "illiberal democracy" and means it as a compliment. You don't need to call that hypocrisy. You just need to hold the two facts next to each other and ask why his interviewers never do.

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