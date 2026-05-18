Lamar Wise is the worst of Oregon politics.

Now, I don’t know Wise personally. He hasn’t responded to our questions or to a request for an interview. From afar, he seems like a soft-spoken decent guy — but this isn’t about personality. It’s about the survivability of the state’s working class. Wise currently holds House District 48 — parts of Damascus, Boring, Gresham, Happy Valley and SE Portland — a seat he stepped into just a few short months ago after Representative Hoa Nguyen tragically lost her battle with cancer at the age of 41.

Wise represents the worst in Oregon politics because of what he represents: loyalty to the public union machine that recruited, developed, and employed him as a political organizer since college; a politics of ambition over rootedness; and an attitude that the ends justify the means.

This story isn’t about the needs or priorities of House District 48. It is about a political class that increasingly treats districts as interchangeable stepping stones.

Legislative Districts as Stepping Stones

In 2021, he sought appointment to Senate District 15, which incorporates much of the Hillsboro, OR area (including Forest Grove and Cornelius) in Washington County, after Chuck Riley resigned. He lost that appointment vote to Janeen Sollman. Later that same year, Wise pursued another opening - this time in House District 30, also in Washington County – and again failed to secure an appointment by the Washington County commissioners, losing to Nathan Sosa.

Property records show that Wise purchased a property in East Multnomah County in 2020, prior to pursuing these appointments for the legislature in the house and senate. Whose address did he use? It appears he used his parent’s address. This raises serious questions about his integrity, and whether these districts were ever communities he genuinely intended to represent.

There’s also a broader pattern in his background that will feel familiar to many Oregonians who have been paying attention. Since graduating college less than a decade ago, Wise has worked as a political organizer for AFSCME. Present tense, even now. How is this not a conflict of interest?

The Public Union Pipeline

Public unions like AFSCME, SEIU, and the OEA (teacher’s union) have become some of the most influential political institutions in Oregon. These organizations play a central role in shaping policy priorities, backroom deals, backing their candidates for appointments and elections, and influencing legislation across the state. They help guide legislative agendas, organize testimony to pressure lawmakers, and advocate for policies that expand government systems from which they themselves benefit through growing membership, dues, and political influence. In turn, they donate heavily to campaigns and provide politicians with organizing infrastructure, mailing lists, and boots-on-the-ground support during elections.

The concern for many Oregonians is that the system increasingly appears to serve the interests of the public-sector political ecosystem itself, while the concerns of working people outside that system — taxpayers, small business owners, and families navigating rising costs driven in part by government policies across nearly every aspect of life in Oregon — are too often treated as secondary.

Wise’s continued employment within that structure — while simultaneously serving as an appointed legislator — raises legitimate questions about where his loyalties ultimately lie: with the constituents of House District 48, or with the political infrastructure that built his career.

The Activism Record

Finally, there is Wise’s public record prior to his appointment. Wise has a lengthy history as an anti-police, police abolitionist, and pro-defunding police activist. He took part in numerous marches during the George Floyd riots, including one that shut down I-84. He was regularly took part in Zoom meetings and TV interviews where he discussed defunding the PPB due to the death of George Floyd.

Here are a few of his rather controversial posts, starting with Lamar leading the crowd shutting down 1-84 in the summer of 2020.

Wise co-founded Washington County Unite, this flyer July 20th 2020. “Defund is police is a tactic - disband the police is the goal” Full link here

Here Wise organized to “defund the police” and discuss alternatives to “replace policing” in his role with Washington County Ignite:

While working for the public-sector union AFSCME and organizing politically, Lamar Wise publicly pushed for a statewide rent and eviction freeze — a policy that placed the burden almost entirely on Oregon property owners, many of them small landlords, while government employees and politically connected institutions continued receiving paychecks and protections.

In 2022, during his second attempt to secure a legislative appointment using his parents’ address, Wise actively raised money and sought endorsements like this one:

Wise was also involved with Reimagine Oregon, a coalition formed during the political unrest of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The organization advocated for a sweeping series of activist demands, including defunding the Portland Police Bureau, eliminating school resource officers and gang enforcement units, removing police from university campuses, decriminalizing fare evasion, and ending homeless camp sweeps.

While many of these proposals were framed at the time as racial justice reforms, critics argue they reflected the same activist-driven policies that contributed to declining public safety, weakened institutions, and growing public frustration across Portland and Multnomah County in the years that followed.

In this 2020 clip, Wise dismisses diversity efforts in law enforcement and instead attacks the legitimacy of policing itself. He claims modern policing was built to protect property and support slave patrols tied to slavery, arguing the foundation of the system should be rejected altogether. (The history of policing existed thousands of years before American slavery including ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece, Rome and even Medieval Europe. What is also true is that in parts of the American South, some early local policing systems and militias evolved from slave patrols.

Notably, Wise deleted his X account the same day he was appointed to House District 48 — removing years of public commentary and political activism from public view.

The truth is that the state is now living with the downstream negative effects of that period – one that ever rising costs and taxes, lost trust in government due to corruption and over-spending, the reduction in public safety, and the destruction of the state’s education system.

Wise has also supported rather dubious characters from Oregon’s recent political past and present.

Ana Del Rocio is an activist who ran for Multnomah County Commissioner in 2022, when she lost to Julia Brim-Edwards. She was arrested for failing to pay Max fees, and then claimed it was due to racism.

Wise is bad for Oregon because he supports policies that have already pushed the state further toward dysfunction and division. His first proposed piece of legislation this last short session for example, sought to expand Oregon’s sanctuary laws by limiting state funding, grants, and subsidies to private companies who cooperate with the federal government on deportation efforts.

What if someone is a criminal in Oregon you might ask? The proposal was later deemed unconstitutional. Wise publicly disagreed with that determination.

More broadly, Wise represents a governing model that has steadily taken hold across Oregon — one that speaks the language of compassion and reform, yet too often delivers higher costs, weaker public systems, and less accountability for the people expected to fund it all.

Why House District 48 Matters

House District 48

Truth is only three Oregon House seats stand between one-party control and meaningful balance in the house legislature and thus the state —for both urban and rural communities, and for the people who power Oregon’s economy. At the center of this fight is a political machine that continues to expand government, while everyday Oregonians are left asking a simple question:

Why does life keep getting more expensive while the institutions funded by taxpayers keep becoming more dysfunctional?

House District 48 encompassing both Multnomah and Clackamas County, has become one of the clearest battlegrounds for that question. Sitting at Portland’s edge—where urban policy meets suburban neighborhoods, rural pockets, and farmland—the district reflects a broader tension playing out across the state. In 2022, the race was decided by just 617 votes out of more than 24,000 cast. That margin likely widened in 2024 as many frustrated Portland residents relocated to areas like Clackamas County in search of affordability, stability, and a different quality of life.

This is not a district with party loyalty. It’s a relatively affordable section of the metro area, a place to raise a family and eventually retire. It is not driven by political outcomes, and that’s exactly why what happened next deserves closer scrutiny.

An Appointment That Raises Larger Questions

As I wrote above, following the passing of Representative Hoa Nguyen, the vacancy triggered a joint decision by the Clackamas and Multnomah County commissions. Notably, no Clackamas County commissioner supported Wise, while all but one of the Multnomah County commissioners did. Because Multnomah County carries greater weight in the vote due to population, its votes ultimately determined the outcome. To many voters in Clackamas County and outer East County, the appointment felt like yet another example of Portland’s political priorities overriding the preferences of the surrounding communities.

A case in point is this: Multnomah County Commissioner – Julia Brim-Edwards, whom we supported in her election in 2022 in district 3 where we reside – voted for Wise over Terrence Hayes, who was a more moderate choice. Critics would argue that Brim-Edwards’ decision reflects the growing political influence public unions continue to hold over local elected officials, particularly as she prepares for a likely future county chair run. Angela reached out to Julia before and after the vote and received no response.

On paper, Wise’s platform often reads as fairly conventional Democratic politics centered around affordability, education, housing, and healthcare. But critics argue the concern is less about the campaign language itself and more about the activist infrastructure, governing ideology, and institutional loyalties behind it — particularly given the direction Portland and Oregon have moved over the past decade under similar political leadership.

Wise’s affiliations place him within a broader network of Oregon political figures whose policies – and controversies – have been harmful to the region’s standard of living. In the past, Wise has surrounded himself with and supported figures such as Jo Ann Hardesty, Mike Schmidt, and Shemia Fagan, all who either got voted out after one term due to their lack of effective and pragmatic leadership (Hardesty and Schmidt) or were ousted for being corruption (Fagan).

From Activism to Governance

Wise entered the legislature earlier this year for the 2026 short session. One of his first major legislative proposals, House Bill 4150, would have required contractors and grant recipients working with the State of Oregon to certify they would not assist federal deportation transportation efforts connected to ICE, except under limited court-ordered circumstances.

To critics, the bill reflected a broader pattern in Oregon politics: using state contracting power and public money to pressure ideological compliance and reward institutions willing to align with the political priorities of those in power. Opponents argued it was another example of government increasingly sorting participation in public programs and contracts through political values rather than competence or neutrality.

The proposal also quickly ran into constitutional concerns. After questions were raised about whether the bill improperly attempted to interfere with federal authority, Wise reportedly responded that he did not agree with the constitutional objections. For critics, the response raised additional concerns about judgment and the growing tendency in Salem to prioritize activist politics over legal durability and practical governance.

At the same time, Wise remained closely aligned with public-sector activist and union politics once in Salem. In the photo below, he is seen posing with SEIU activists at the Capitol during the fight over the gas tax referendum, as unions and allied political groups pushed to move the measure to the low-turnout May ballot after petitions had already been filed with the Secretary of State for November. Turnout in November elections is significantly higher, and critics argued the change gave the state a better chance of passing the tax increase.

Note the “resist fists” in the photo.

Earlier in the session, PDX Real was sent a photograph from a legislator on the house floor of Representative Wise, during the Pledge of Allegiance with his fist held behind his back rather than over his heart. It was the first time Angela privately reached out to Lamar seeking an explanation. Later came additional questions after the SEIU photo and the increasingly visible alignment with Salem’s activist political culture.

For many voters, the broader concern is not any single vote, bill, or photograph, but what it says about priorities and political alignment inside Oregon government today.

Back to the gas tax fight: though Wise publicly aligned himself with SEIU activists lobbying to move the referendum to the low-turnout May election, he ultimately voted Yay alongside Republicans when the measure came to the House floor.

Multiple insiders told us Democratic leadership already had the votes they needed, and several Democratic lawmakers facing competitive reelection races crossed over on the final vote as well — allowing them to publicly distance themselves from the tax increase without actually stopping it.

Critics saw the episode as emblematic of a broader Salem political culture: publicly signaling moderation or independence when politically necessary, while remaining closely aligned with the same institutional and activist interests driving policy behind the scenes.

The contrast was especially notable in HD 48, where thousands of voters signed the referendum petition effort. Andrew Morrison (R) the challenger for the legislative seat organized one of the most successful signature-gathering locations anywhere in Oregon.

An Alternative for HD 48: Andrew Morrison

Morrison on Portland’s Rocky Butte at the start of a volunteer meet-up for door-to-door campaigning

Morrison grew up in the district, his kids go to public school in the district, he and his wife own a business, he served on the Damascus City Council and local budget committees, and built a career in business and technology outside of bureaucracy, the non-profit sector, and the public unions. Andrew has managed to get support from stereotypically democratic coalitions, including trade union endorsements. He describes the upbringing that shaped him here.

His focus is straightforward: public safety, affordability, strong schools, infrastructure, and accountability. In a district like HD 48, those aren’t abstract priorities that revolve around ideological talking points and activist slogans — they are everyday concerns shared by working families, homeowners, commuters, and small business owners throughout the district.

Over the course of the gas tax referendum effort, we got to know Andrew Morrison personally and frankly we saw what he was made of. He is helpful and committed to being part of the change needed. He helped bring on business signature locations across Multnomah and Clackamas counties and holds the record for the most signatures gathered at a single location anywhere in the state. Here is opening weekend at the Westin Kia in Gresham.

We have gotten to know Andrew. He is thoughtful, intelligent, and unusually creative when it comes to solving problems and connecting with people. He’s innovative, persuasive without being abrasive, and genuinely able to relate to people from very different backgrounds and viewpoints — the kind of person you want on your team when things get difficult.

That ability to connect across different communities and political circles is one reason HD 48 has quickly become one of the most closely watched legislative races in Oregon. Rankings like this are driven by a combination of factors: the district’s voter makeup, the balance of Democrats, Republicans, and NAV voters, fundraising strength, candidate quality, and overall political viability. By those measures, Morrison has worked this seat back into serious contention, and it is now widely viewed as the #2 House race in the state for both caucuses. Notably, the #1 ranked seat for the Republicans is currently held by Cyrus Javadi, the only Republican legislator who voted for the gas tax, who then immediately following the vote changed his party from Republican to Democrat.

We offered both Lamar Wise and Andrew Morrison a sit down interview in our studio. As stated previously, Lamar didn’t respond. Andrew Morrison’s full interview with PDX Real is here.

Here is Andrew with Angela at the most fun ’80s party I’ve been to in a long time at the annual Dorchester Conference last month.

What This Race Actually Decides

Step back, and this race becomes bigger than two candidates, it’s a decision point. Do voters in districts such HD 48 continue down the path Oregon has been on, or do they finally draw the line? In places like Happy Valley, Damascus, outer Gresham, and the edge of southeast Portland, voters are often less focused on political rhetoric and ideology and more focused on practical outcomes and quality of life.

Just 617 votes decided the election in 2022 and 1678 votes in 2024. This isn’t just a statistic — it’s a reminder that districts like HD 48 still have the power to change the political direction of the state.

For those reasons, and after taking a serious look at the ideology, political alliances, public behavior, and governing instincts shaping this race, PDX Real is throwing its full support behind Andrew Morrison for House District 48.