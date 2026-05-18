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PDX Real

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
May 19Edited

What an unmitigated disaster.

Another member oif Oregon's ruling class. A hack who is in thrall to AFSCME and SEIU, is paid more than Oregon pays ALL of its elected officials (including Governor), has advocated for eliminating police, and is a supporter of the most corrupt statewide public official in recent memory (Shemia Fagan).

Yet he is so arrogant, despite never having been elected to anything, that he refuses to respond to a journalist's questions.

If one wonders why Oregon has the worst taxes, the worst public education system, and is shedding businesses like leaves in fall,

Considering that many public safety employees are members of AFSCME, maybe they should be concerned about this political appointee who is trying to wipe out their livelihood!

And the group whose endorsement he brags about - "Safety and Justice PAC," is a Soros cut-out responsible for trying to defeat most of the pro-victim, pro-law enforcement measures Oregonians have passed over and over again.

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