In September, three Portland city councilors—Candace Avalos, Mitch Green, and Jamie Dunphy—traveled to Vienna, Austria, along with nearly twenty others, to study that country’s “social housing” system. Earlier in the year, only a few months into their first terms, the term social housing began surfacing at City Hall. In March, Green and Avalos announced a “groundbreaking social housing resolution” to “explore social housing models as a solution to the city’s ongoing housing affordability crisis.”

Social housing is a system in which housing is owned and managed by government or nonprofit entities, with the goal of maintaining long-term affordability. In announcing his trip, Dunphy criticized private developers as greedy and claimed they had been “screaming at city hall for years to drop the permitting and fees” required to build. He argued the only way to build truly affordable housing was through government development—an assertion that runs contrary to basic market realities, given that government-built projects often cost two to three times more than private ones. Here’s Dunphy’s statement:

This was not the first time Portland officials went abroad seeking inspiration. Two years ago, a group of local politicians and drug-policy advocates—funded by the city—visited Portugal to study its harm-reduction system, heavily promoted by local drug-policy activists. Advocates promised the trip would yield solutions to Portland’s drug crisis. Yet the trip has since been forgotten, and no one has introduced legislation based on the “Portuguese Model.” One attendee reported that Portuguese officials told them Portland’s main problems—fentanyl and meth—were largely nonexistent there; their primary concern was cannabis use. Unsurprisingly, little of value came from that trip.

Where the Idea of the Vienna Trip Came From

Recent events have revealed that the Vienna trip did not materialize out of thin air. It originated with Portland’s then–Housing Bureau director, Helmi Hisserich, who was hired in early 2024 with considerable praise. Former Commissioner Carmen Rubio declared:

“I am thrilled that Helmi Hisserich is bringing her years of expertise to the Portland Housing Bureau. We are still in a housing crisis amid uncertain market conditions, but the City must continue to set ambitious goals and meet these challenges with the urgency they demand.”

Portland’s Social Housing Guru, Helmi Hisserich

Hisserich does indeed have an extensive background. She served as the Director of Housing Strategies and Services for the City of Los Angeles and was a director at Global Housing Solutions (GHS) — not a nonprofit or think tank, but a for-profit supplier of modular building systems for social housing. Some of these modular systems are “tiny homes,” the same type now proliferating across Portland with questionable outcomes, and central to Mayor Wilson’s homelessness strategy. Given this overlap, one might assume Wilson and Hisserich would align perfectly — but that has not been the case.

On October 30, Mayor Wilson placed Hisserich on administrative leave. She resigned three weeks later. The first group to protest her removal was Portland’s chapter of the DSA, which posted a denunciation on November 3. Their complaint focused first on Wilson’s enforcement of the public-camping ban, but quickly turned to Hisserich:

“This move signals a clear rejection of long-term, housing-first solutions that are proven to work, in favor of a failed strategy of criminalization.”

Setting aside the fact that the Housing First model has largely failed over the past two decades, Hisserich’s actual expertise is in social housing. She spent two years in Vienna studying the model while working for GHS, and the company’s website includes a Vienna field study likely authored partly by her. Unsurprisingly, she found ideological allies in the DSA and the council’s socialist/progressive Peacock bloc. Both groups oppose the mayor’s shelter plan and have accused his administration of wasting “millions of taxpayer dollars to prop up a temporary shelter system designed to fail.”

Hisserich strengthened this narrative last week by emailing each council member explaining why she believed she had been forced out. She wrote:

When I was hired in December 2023 I was told my expertise in Social Housing was one the of the primary reasons I was the top applicant for the job. I came to Portland because it is a major city with progressive values that has been a leader on many of the country’s most important pro housing policies. When the City Council passed resolution 37703 to study social housing, I was excited for the opportunity to deliver a social housing plan rooted in the values and strengths of Portland.

She also referenced $21 million in unspent “rental service fees” that she later admitted she did not fully understand their purpose. These funds, accumulated during COVID via federal ARPA money, were redirected to the general fund — a decision she opposed and now cites as part of the reason for her ouster.

But the funding dispute appears secondary. The more likely cause was Hisserich’s push to advance a social-housing agenda in coordination with council members increasingly at odds with the mayor. For those councilors, merging Housing First and social-housing ideas made Wilson’s shelter strategy a non-starter. Once it was obvious to Wilson that Hisserich was attempting to undermine his homelessness plans through social housing scheming with the Peacocks, Wilson probably didn’t have any other choice than to remove her from the Housing Bureau.

As a side note, Hisserich has since launched a consulting firm, Social Housing Strategies, LLC, per her LinkedIn.

Does Social Housing Make Housing More Affordable?

Last spring, I spent ten weeks in Central Europe visiting Budapest, Prague, and Vienna. These cities are geographically close, share Austro-Hungarian cultural roots, and are similar in population size: Prague at 1.4 million, Budapest at 1.7 million, Vienna at 2 million. Architecturally they resemble one another, and the Danube River runs through Vienna and divides Budapest into Buda and Pest.

I don’t blame Portland officials for wanting to visit Vienna. It’s an incredible city — especially for Portlanders. The coffee is world-class (better than Portland’s, in my view), the architecture is stunning, and the Vivaldi concerts at Karlskirche (St. Charles Church) are a must. The historic Schönbrunn Palace is truly impressive in it’s historical Habsburg decadence. The public transportation system is superb: integrated, affordable, and above all, safe. Honestly, if the group had gone to Vienna to study their transit system, I might have supported the roughly $150,000 cost of sending them. Then maybe most of us could use Portland’s public transit without worries of being stabbed or fentanyl blown in our faces.

The City of Vienna

Vienna has been governed for decades by the socialist SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria). After World War I, the city began building its famous “Red Vienna” projects using progressive taxes and municipal bank financing. They built 60,000 units in ten years — enough to house 10% of the city. Today, 43% of Vienna’s renters live in social housing.

Vienna does not use a voucher model like U.S. Section 8. Instead, the government subsidizes developers — municipal, nonprofit, or “limited-profit” entities — with grants or low-interest “soft loans.”

However, this system has not produced notably low rents in comparison to other cities. Vienna has higher taxes, higher living costs, and increasingly high construction expenses. Social housing production has slowed dramatically over the last decade. Two-thirds of today’s social housing comes from private vendors competing for subsidies — not unlike Portland’s approach.

Operating the aging social-housing stock is also financially burdensome; operating costs reportedly exceed rent income by up to 60%, leading to deferred maintenance and rising vacancies as residents move into better-maintained private buildings.

For a system touted as the global gold standard, Vienna is not cheaper than comparable cities. In fact, Vienna’s rents are higher than those of Prague and Budapest:

Entry into social housing can also take years. And depending on income, applicants may owe an upfront contribution of tens of thousands of euros — a fact rarely mentioned by advocates.

Taxes and Cost of Living

Tax rates dramatically affect disposable income. In Vienna, income above €34,500 is taxed at 40%, and income above €67,000 at 48%. Prague applies a 15%–23% flat tax; Budapest’s overall burden is around 33%.

Take-home pay, after taxes, for a €40,000 salary:

Prague: €29,600

Budapest: €26,600

Vienna: €24,000

Monthly cost of living:

Budapest: €1,240

Prague: €1,455

Vienna: €1,705

Food, dining, and consumer prices follow the same pattern: Vienna is consistently the most expensive across the board.

These figures illustrate a basic truth: socialism does not make life less expensive for working people. In fact, it often makes it more expensive. The same holds true for construction. Private developers must control costs to remain viable; public projects, funded by grants and subsidies, often escalate dramatically in price.

Is Portland’s Housing Crisis Caused by Private Developer Greed?

Here is how private development actually works:

A developer (unless backed by a major hedge fund) finances a project through a bank loan. To issue this loan, the bank performs a credit assessment that includes developer history, project feasibility, collateral evaluation, market analysis, risk assessment, and a loan-to-cost recommendation. This process takes months and costs thousands of dollars.

Crucially, the bank, not the developer, determines the rents needed to make the project financially viable. The bank calculates the minimum required income to cover construction costs, financing, and government-imposed fees such as System Development Charges (SDCs). These fees alone can run into the hundreds of thousands for multifamily projects. Mayor Wilson has even floated a moratorium on SDCs to boost housing production.

Portland’s affordable-housing construction costs have also skyrocketed for reasons that have little to do with private developers and everything to do with structural policy choices. Here is a summary of Portland developer, Brian Owendoff, in his recent Substack article, Why Affordable Housing isn’t Affordable in Oregon.

Government-imposed fees illustrate the point: in 2008, development fees averaged about $5,500 per unit; today they approach $40,000 per unit before a single shovel hits the ground — a nearly sevenfold increase in seventeen years. Land costs have climbed just as dramatically. Oregon’s restrictive land-use laws keep roughly 98% of the state’s land off-limits to development, creating manufactured scarcity that has pushed urban land prices from roughly $100 per square foot in 2008 to $500–750 per square foot today.

Insurance has become another major driver. The rise in crime and vandalism after 2020 caused premiums to triple for many projects, with insurers demanding 24/7 on-site security for wood-frame developments or refusing coverage outright unless developers accept extremely high deductibles. Labor costs have risen as well, partly due to state requirements such as BOLI wage rules — which in many cases exceed union-scale compensation — and mandates for hiring minority-owned subcontractors. While well-intentioned, these requirements often collide with a limited pool of available contractors, driving up costs and slowing timelines.

Material costs compound the problem. Portland’s relative geographic isolation makes shipping more expensive, and local material options like wood are increasingly constrained by regulation. Even utilities, once a regional advantage, have become costly due to regulatory burdens that have pushed Oregon’s utility rates among the highest in the western United States. Finally, financing complexities — particularly the layers of compliance required for Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects — add roughly 15% to borrowing costs and impose strict design, income, and tenant-eligibility rules that reduce flexibility and increase total project expense.

Back in February of this year, I conducted an intensive investigation into the failure of Milepost 5—a former artist community developed as one of former Mayor Sam Adams’ pet projects, later purchased by the California company Community Development Partners (CDP) and converted into affordable housing. Although CDP received millions in funding to remodel the deteriorating property, it still fell further into disrepair.

CDP has developed nearly a dozen affordable housing projects around the metro area, many of which have received tenant complaints. Still, the state agency Oregon Housing and Community Services has continued to fund CDP’s projects, even as development costs have skyrocketed.

One of their recent projects, the Julia West Apartments on Southwest Alder and 13th in downtown Portland, ended up costing more than $650,000 per unit. All of the units are either studios or one-bedroom apartments, with two-thirds of them being studios—meaning the cost of a single studio apartment can exceed the value of a 2,000-square-foot home in Portland.

Yet another shocking aspect of CDP is that the company is actually owned by an international hedge fund, Aegon Asset Management, which is involved in affordable housing projects all over the world. Why? Because these projects are, unsurprisingly, incredibly lucrative—municipalities tend to exceed budgets far more easily than private developers. And just like with Milepost 5, no one could clearly explain where all the millions went. I wonder what Councilor Dunphy would think of that kind of greed?