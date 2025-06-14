PDX Real

Elizabeth k
13h

love this analysis. My concern is the 198 organizations with at least some having CCP influence or money that have organized so well and streamlined the media presentation. some very slick behind the scenes power and money and yet so few are questioning the legitimacy of that. I personally am standing behind the 250th anniversary of the US Army which has its own parade today. like, wow. so not having anything to do with the poison being laid out. Also , I have boycotted Walmart for a number of years and Ms Kristi has reinforced that. as always, Thank. you for your candor and keen insight into current affairs. respect from 98312

Paige Dinsmore
10h

Well said....Thank you Jeff and Angela.... Does anyone else think that all these "protesters" could actually do something helpful for the community instead of destroying it and causing trouble for the rest of us who have to pay for their destructive mischief? Why not plant trees or clean up homeless debris, volunteer at the animal shelter, get involved in a sobriety ministry or taking seniors or folks with limitations to a beautiful park?

