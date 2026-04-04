PDX Real

PDX Real

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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
Apr 4

Thank you for this!

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Apr 4

Kudos to you Angela! Props to the big name candidates for showing up to this.

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