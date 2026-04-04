Monday night in Multnomah County, eight of Oregon’s fifteen Republican gubernatorial primary candidates shared the same stage and responded to questions which represented issues Oregonians are currently facing.

All candidates were provided the questions approximately two weeks prior to the event. There largest absence was Chris Dudley, who had already booked a prior event on the Oregon coast.

The following are the candidates who attended:

Danielle Bethell

Ed Diehl

Christine Drazan

David Medina

Brad Peters

Paul Romero

DeAngelo Turner

Wen Waddell

The event wasn’t organized as a traditional political forum. The format centered on one practical question: What would you do as governor to shift the negative outcomes Oregonians are experiencing?

The questions were grounded in the concerns we regularly hear from Oregonians through our PDX Real community. There was no “consultant language” or abstract policy framing, but rather, the real issues people discuss every day: • getting a loved one into treatment

• keeping a small business afloat after repeated vandalism

• absorbing rising housing, utility, and household costs

• questioning where public dollars are going

• worrying whether schools are preparing kids for the future

Each candidate was allowed 90 seconds per question, which we felt would simplify real answers to each candidate’s core beliefs. We wanted to hear the candidates values, priorities, execution, and what they could realistically accomplish in the governor’s office.

The range of candidates willing to step into this forum made for interesting and spirited discussions. Well-funded frontrunners shared the same stage, under the same rules, as those candidates who are still building statewide recognition. This matters because the governor’s office remains the single largest executive lever in Oregon — capable of shifting agency priorities, accountability standards, budget direction, public safety, education, and the ability to cut taxes and fees.

For most Oregonians, the state’s trajectory is simply is not working. This is why the primary matters beyond party politics. In a closed primary state like Oregon, the first challenge is participation itself.

Reminder: If you want a say in who becomes the most viable challenger to Governor Tina Kotek and the status quo, you’ll need to change your registration to Republican before April 28th in order to vote in the May primary. You can always switch it back afterward. (I plan to move back to my Libertarian home base following the primary.) Changing your registration takes less than 2 minutes online at the Secretary of State’s website. You will need your drivers license number in order to register your party change.

After roughly four decades of Democratic governors, Oregon is positioning itself for one of its most serious opportunities for a gubernatorial upset.

This change won’t happen because one candidate runs a strong race. It happens when Oregonians engage early, find their voice, and decide that the future of the state is worth fighting for.