February 2025

It’s Time for Jessica Vega-Pederson to Step Down as Multnomah County Commission Chair
JVP's incompetence has hit a tipping point even with her political peers.
  
Jeff Church
13
The Political Performance of Oak Street Village
Politicians, public employees, and contract award recipients are elated at the opening. Neighbors not so much.
  
Jeff Church
16
Milepost 5 and the Affordable Housing Grift
How an International Hedge Fund Took Portland artists and Taxpayers for a Ride
  
Jeff Church
21

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

October 2024

Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith Plans on Doing Something Rarely Done by a Oregon Politician: She is Proposing a Measure to Reduce Taxes
Metro's Supportive Housing Tax, voted in by TriCounty voters in 2020, could be put on the potential chopping block on the May '25 election.
  
Jeff Church
5
2:24
Will Lathrop Scares the Hell out of Oregon's Political Machine - Which is Exactly Why You Should Vote for Him.
There are many reasons to vote for Will Lathrop for Oregon Attorney General.
  
Jeff Church
7
Everyone is registered to vote in Oregon, right?
6 days before the deadline to vote in the November election
  
Jeff Church
3
0:37
