PDX Real
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Angela Todd
Jeff Church
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Portland Still Has an ADA Lawsuit to Adhere to
The city has removed as many as 50,000 tents in the last year, costing tax payers $16 million - so why are there still tents everywhere?
Mar 16
•
Jeff Church
26
Share this post
PDX Real
Portland Still Has an ADA Lawsuit to Adhere to
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46
February 2025
It’s Time for Jessica Vega-Pederson to Step Down as Multnomah County Commission Chair
JVP's incompetence has hit a tipping point even with her political peers.
Feb 26
•
Jeff Church
27
Share this post
PDX Real
It’s Time for Jessica Vega-Pederson to Step Down as Multnomah County Commission Chair
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
The Political Performance of Oak Street Village
Politicians, public employees, and contract award recipients are elated at the opening. Neighbors not so much.
Feb 21
•
Jeff Church
16
Share this post
PDX Real
The Political Performance of Oak Street Village
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Milepost 5 and the Affordable Housing Grift
How an International Hedge Fund Took Portland artists and Taxpayers for a Ride
Feb 1
•
Jeff Church
35
Share this post
PDX Real
Milepost 5 and the Affordable Housing Grift
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
January 2025
California fire burns 20k acres in Pacific Palisades while Oregon strike teams get delayed in Sacramento
Here's my interview with someone on the inside
Jan 12
•
Jeff Church
31
Share this post
PDX Real
California fire burns 20k acres in Pacific Palisades while Oregon strike teams get delayed in Sacramento
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson caves to the public unions and city employees days after taking office
Will public employees ever be mandated to return to work? Apparently not anytime soon.
Jan 7
•
Angela Todd
23
Share this post
PDX Real
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson caves to the public unions and city employees days after taking office
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
December 2024
Who Shall Be Anointed King? Or More Likely – Queen
The first order of business for Portland's new city government will be to decide who leads it.
Dec 20, 2024
•
Jeff Church
24
Share this post
PDX Real
Who Shall Be Anointed King? Or More Likely – Queen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
November 2024
The Facts Behind the National Ranked Choice Voting Movement
And How it Will Affect Portland’s Future
Nov 19, 2024
•
Jeff Church
19
Share this post
PDX Real
The Facts Behind the National Ranked Choice Voting Movement
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Portland and Oregon Doubled-Down on Progressive Politics as the Rest of the Country Went the Other Way
What this means for the future of the Portland Metro
Nov 9, 2024
•
Jeff Church
38
Share this post
PDX Real
Portland and Oregon Doubled-Down on Progressive Politics as the Rest of the Country Went the Other Way
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
October 2024
Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith Plans on Doing Something Rarely Done by a Oregon Politician: She is Proposing a Measure to Reduce Taxes
Metro's Supportive Housing Tax, voted in by TriCounty voters in 2020, could be put on the potential chopping block on the May '25 election.
Oct 22, 2024
•
Jeff Church
17
Share this post
PDX Real
Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith Plans on Doing Something Rarely Done by a Oregon Politician: She is Proposing a Measure to Reduce Taxes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
2:24
Will Lathrop Scares the Hell out of Oregon's Political Machine - Which is Exactly Why You Should Vote for Him.
There are many reasons to vote for Will Lathrop for Oregon Attorney General.
Oct 19, 2024
•
Jeff Church
22
Share this post
PDX Real
Will Lathrop Scares the Hell out of Oregon's Political Machine - Which is Exactly Why You Should Vote for Him.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Everyone is registered to vote in Oregon, right?
6 days before the deadline to vote in the November election
Oct 9, 2024
•
Jeff Church
1
Share this post
PDX Real
Everyone is registered to vote in Oregon, right?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
0:37
© 2025 Angela
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts